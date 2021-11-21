Thanks. this goes back to 2019. all the people who said I can't vote for Corbyn, I made the same point back then, they should be fearing the hard right more as Labour MPs won't allow any policys to destroy the economy.

This is exactly what's happened, the hard right have brought in policys that will destroy confidence in the UK economy and 10s of millions will pay the price without any opposition from the Tory backbenches.



Corbyn-Labour's 2017 manifesto wasn't even radical. The 2019 manifesto was a little bit further left but again nothing to cause any financial shocks.That's not to say that the politically-motivated City shysters wouldn't have sought to undermine a more leftish Labour covernment (especially one that tried to crack down on tax-dodging), but there was nothing particularly radical-left.The RWM agenda was all based on ad hom shite - like condensing the entire Ireland issue into a simple 'Corbyn supports terrorists blowing you all up', or the even more nuanced Palestine problem as 'Corbyn is an anti-Semite fan of Hamas'.Sadly, people bought that crap. Hell, supposedly left-of-centre people here bought that crap...