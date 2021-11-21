Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 404 405 406 407 408 [409]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 535334 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,058
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16320 on: Yesterday at 05:25:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:09:51 pm
Thanks. this goes back to 2019. all the people who said I can't vote for Corbyn, I made the same point back then, they should be fearing the hard right more as Labour MPs won't allow any policys to destroy the economy.
This is exactly what's happened, the hard right have brought in policys that will destroy confidence in the UK economy and 10s of millions will pay the price without any opposition from the Tory backbenches.

Corbyn-Labour's 2017 manifesto wasn't even radical. The 2019 manifesto was a little bit further left but again nothing to cause any financial shocks.

That's not to say that the politically-motivated City shysters wouldn't have sought to undermine a more leftish Labour covernment (especially one that tried to crack down on tax-dodging), but there was nothing particularly radical-left.

The RWM agenda was all based on ad hom shite - like condensing the entire Ireland issue into a simple 'Corbyn supports terrorists blowing you all up', or the even more nuanced Palestine problem as 'Corbyn is an anti-Semite fan of Hamas'.

Sadly, people bought that crap. Hell, supposedly left-of-centre people here bought that crap...
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,765
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16321 on: Yesterday at 05:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:12:25 pm
A lot of people are poisoned or just brainwashed by newspapers like the Daily Mail (albeit older people as younger people just don't read newspapers these days).

The BBC has got a lot to answer for. Cowered by/infiltrated by the Tories, they've done nothing to challenge their lies for 12 years. They turned Frottage into a star by having him on every show going constantly which sowed the seeds for Cameron bending over for UKIP.  Too scared to challenge all the Tories lies, corruption and incompetence, but never too shy to go after Corbyn.

The public have been too often misinformed.

Dont forget the constant appearances from representatives of the Tax Payers Alliance, Adam Smith Institute and Institute for Economic Affairs as impartial experts.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,598
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16322 on: Yesterday at 05:26:48 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 05:25:22 pm
Its not difficult to read about politics away from the mainstream media.    So its ignorance on a lot of peoples behalf.   My old man said dont believe 90% of what you read in the right wing rags

This is so true. All the information is out there and really not that difficult to find.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,058
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16323 on: Yesterday at 05:27:39 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 05:25:22 pm
Its not difficult to read about politics away from the mainstream media.    So its ignorance on a lot of peoples behalf.   My old man said dont believe 90% of what you read in the right wing rags

Perhaps, but the right-wing mastered the art of social media manipulation far better than the centre or the left.

Places like Facebook deliberately create echo chambers that feed more turgid lies and misinformation, reinforcing wrongful opinions/beliefs.


Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,029
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16324 on: Yesterday at 05:38:10 pm »
All this biased media: yet the majority of 'these fucking idiots' still do not vote Tory....
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,826
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16325 on: Yesterday at 05:39:53 pm »
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,765
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16326 on: Yesterday at 05:45:45 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 05:39:53 pm
https://register-of-charities.charitycommission.gov.uk/charity-search/-/charity-details/235351

Thats interesting.  The IEA are a charity

The dealing with all of these lobbying groups and whose funding them should be near the top of Labours to do list after the next election.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16327 on: Yesterday at 06:18:12 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 04:55:27 pm
Well said Fordie

For me all this. Shows how gullible and ignorant a lot of the general public are.    A Tory government will NEVER EVER have your interests at heart

People are very selfish. Until shit hits the fan for themselves then they become worried about the wider effects of their decisions. Takes a very conscious effort to unplug yourself from the way of the world which is why most cant be fucked to do so. Thats a failing of the system we live in from education standards to the general British culture. 

This is all a necessary evil though, I guess, if it cleanses the actions of the Tories over time. Its a long road back to prosperity though.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:20:22 pm by Studgotelli »
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16328 on: Yesterday at 06:43:45 pm »
So what's actually changed then?  Have they dropped all the new policies they introduced in the budget?

I can't keep up.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,713
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16329 on: Yesterday at 07:00:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:43:45 pm
So what's actually changed then?  Have they dropped all the new policies they introduced in the budget?

I can't keep up.

Confused? You will be. ;D
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,132
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16330 on: Yesterday at 07:00:22 pm »
Liz Truss' meeting with the 1922 committe apparently didn't go very well...

https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1580253576974438400?t=sTIMIDAjSzlPnXkDVQwjcw&s=19
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,421
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16331 on: Yesterday at 07:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 07:00:22 pm
Liz Truss' meeting with the 1922 committe apparently didn't go very well...

https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1580253576974438400?t=sTIMIDAjSzlPnXkDVQwjcw&s=19

Says original tweet deleted?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,855
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16332 on: Yesterday at 07:14:59 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 07:00:22 pm
Liz Truss' meeting with the 1922 committe apparently didn't go very well...

https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1580253576974438400?t=sTIMIDAjSzlPnXkDVQwjcw&s=19


Says something about a deleted tweet.



As a side note, I wish people would copy-past the tweets, it's really annoying having to click on them and waiting for twitter etc just to read <144 characters.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,151
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16333 on: Yesterday at 07:17:05 pm »
Scroll down and there are other tweets about it Crerar quote tweets that haven't been deleted.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16334 on: Yesterday at 07:27:20 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:00:16 pm
Confused? You will be. ;D

Politics generally confuses the hell out of me as to why they make it so fucking complicated.

It's all just so petty and childish and spiteful, arguing, bickering, with sarcy narky clever retorts and my honourable fucking arsehole shite.

Just do your job and stop being dickheads.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,465
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16335 on: Yesterday at 07:27:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:17:05 pm
Scroll down and there are other tweets about it Crerar quote tweets that haven't been deleted.
Cant quite beat the shelf life of a lettuce comment though. Thats an all time classic
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,173
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16336 on: Yesterday at 07:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:52:51 am
They talk about idlers. Did they study the antics in number 10 over the last few years?

I have worked with people from all over europe for years. Uk workers work harder and longer than any one for worse pay and worse conditions in any developed eu country, but i suppose they are comparing us idlers to chinese sweat shop workers or romanian pickpockets rather than our developed eu counterparts
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,959
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16337 on: Yesterday at 07:51:28 pm »
Those 1922 committee meetings are ridiculous and given far more prominence than they deserve. So many times May and Boris went into those and you heard about how loud the people in there were and cheering on the PM. A day later, that PM is in trouble again.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,732
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16338 on: Yesterday at 08:00:57 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 07:29:07 pm
I have worked with people from all over europe for years. Uk workers work harder and longer than any one for worse pay and worse conditions in any developed eu country, but i suppose they are comparing us idlers to chinese sweat shop workers or romanian pickpockets rather than our developed eu counterparts
Romanian pickpockets? I'm sure you don't mean to stereotype 😃

There's definitely the impression that EU tradespeople over here work harder, but someone ages ago pointed out the people with the drive to come here are going to be the hard workers in the first place. In any population some will work far harder than others.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,421
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16339 on: Yesterday at 08:50:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:27:32 pm
Cant quite beat the shelf life of a lettuce comment though. Thats an all time classic

Letruss?

Lizttrusses?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,132
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16340 on: Yesterday at 08:54:17 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 07:14:59 pm
Says something about a deleted tweet.



As a side note, I wish people would copy-past the tweets, it's really annoying having to click on them and waiting for twitter etc just to read <144 characters.

Sorry that's weird, wonder why it's been deleted? From what I remember, there was an MP quoted as saying her performance was ''Like trying to start a fire with a magnifying glass, using damp wood, in the dark". Another was asked if it was a positive meeting, and said "It...it happened".
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16341 on: Yesterday at 08:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 08:54:17 pm
Sorry that's weird, wonder why it's been deleted? From what I remember, there was an MP quoted as saying her performance was ''Like trying to start a fire with a magnifying glass, using damp wood, in the dark". Another was asked if it was a positive meeting, and said "It...it happened".

The deleted one I think was something about she's undone 10yrs of economic stability.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,121
  • The first five yards........
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16342 on: Yesterday at 08:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:12:25 pm
A lot of people are poisoned or just brainwashed by newspapers like the Daily Mail (albeit older people as younger people just don't read newspapers these days).

The BBC has got a lot to answer for. Cowered by/infiltrated by the Tories, they've done nothing to challenge their lies for 12 years. They turned Frottage into a star by having him on every show going constantly which sowed the seeds for Cameron bending over for UKIP.  Too scared to challenge all the Tories lies, corruption and incompetence, but never too shy to go after Corbyn.

The public have been too often misinformed.

What a dopy post! Have you not seen the latest opinion polls?

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,465
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16343 on: Yesterday at 09:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:50:27 pm
Letruss?

Lizttrusses?
She voted Romaine dont forget
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,151
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16344 on: Yesterday at 09:59:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:56:27 pm
She voted Romaine dont forget

It's funny cos it's true.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,173
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16345 on: Yesterday at 10:25:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:56:27 pm
She voted Romaine dont forget

Gem of a post
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,959
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16346 on: Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm »
Looks like its all kicked off again during and following that meeting. Looks like Truss has said it will be public spending cuts.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,959
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16347 on: Yesterday at 11:13:27 pm »
Rees-Mogg has just rubbished the OBR. This is brilliant because now its going to increase the uncertainty and pile more pressure on his own low life c*nt of a government.

This is why I wanted Truss. I knew she was the best path for Labour to get back in. Every MP is freelancing and discipline has died.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,732
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16348 on: Yesterday at 11:16:59 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 10:25:06 pm
Gem of a post
Going to be great when she utters the politicians beloved phrase "let us be clear".
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16349 on: Yesterday at 11:19:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:13:27 pm
Rees-Mogg has just rubbished the OBR. This is brilliant because now its going to increase the uncertainty and pile more pressure on his own low life c*nt of a government.

This is why I wanted Truss. I knew she was the best path for Labour to get back in. Every MP is freelancing and discipline has died.

yeah I recall you saying on here. I knew shed be bad, but this is I mean its just something else. Shes even managed to screw up the Queen passing and not playing on all that patriotism, imagine how fat Boris would have weaponised that.

Dont think she sees end of October to be honest. Its delicious.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:29:39 pm by Phineus »
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,214
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16350 on: Yesterday at 11:28:39 pm »
Truss is going, she won't last long and definitely will not be there come election time. She's a useful idiot who will be out once the cabal have had their fix. I still reckon Johnson will be back and although he will poll better than Truss, he's still toxic
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,765
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16351 on: Yesterday at 11:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:28:39 pm
Truss is going, she won't last long and definitely will not be there come election time. She's a useful idiot who will be out once the cabal have had their fix. I still reckon Johnson will be back and although he will poll better than Truss, he's still toxic

I dont think the Tory MPs will have him back, and even Johnson isnt so egotistical to think he can turn this sinking ship around. It will be a safe pair of hands like Sunak or Javid to steady the ship, limit loses at the next election and then maybe well see Johnson return.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,474
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16352 on: Yesterday at 11:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:26:48 pm
This is so true. All the information is out there and really not that difficult to find.


People seek information from places that confirm and validate their own views and prejudices. That was always the case with newspapers but the last 20 years has seen a shift, new TV stations and the internet have changed that from a passive acceptance of the chosen media to two things


1. an active pursuit of confirming views and supporting information


2. active avoidance of facts, news and the opinions of others. Far easier with so much alternative media to choose from




Result


Increased intolerance of the views of others allied to growing levels of ignorance


Along with the increased ability of some to seek facts and their own truth, dependent upon their ability to research and interpret available evidence
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,214
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16353 on: Today at 01:03:11 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:36:01 pm
I dont think the Tory MPs will have him back, and even Johnson isnt so egotistical to think he can turn this sinking ship around. It will be a safe pair of hands like Sunak or Javid to steady the ship, limit loses at the next election and then maybe well see Johnson return.

If its Sunak or Javid, then they're definitely losing the election. Can't get any worse than Truss anyway but her days are numbered. Think theres still a hardcore set of Johnson groupies so wouldnt be surprised if his name pops up. Mordaunts probably keeping her powder dry and will likely run again
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 404 405 406 407 408 [409]   Go Up
« previous next »
 