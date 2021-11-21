This is so true. All the information is out there and really not that difficult to find.



People seek information from places that confirm and validate their own views and prejudices. That was always the case with newspapers but the last 20 years has seen a shift, new TV stations and the internet have changed that from a passive acceptance of the chosen media to two things1. an active pursuit of confirming views and supporting information2. active avoidance of facts, news and the opinions of others. Far easier with so much alternative media to choose fromResultIncreased intolerance of the views of others allied to growing levels of ignoranceAlong with the increased ability of some to seek facts and their own truth, dependent upon their ability to research and interpret available evidence