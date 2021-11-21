Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,058
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16320 on: Today at 05:25:30 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:09:51 pm
Thanks. this goes back to 2019. all the people who said I can't vote for Corbyn, I made the same point back then, they should be fearing the hard right more as Labour MPs won't allow any policys to destroy the economy.
This is exactly what's happened, the hard right have brought in policys that will destroy confidence in the UK economy and 10s of millions will pay the price without any opposition from the Tory backbenches.

Corbyn-Labour's 2017 manifesto wasn't even radical. The 2019 manifesto was a little bit further left but again nothing to cause any financial shocks.

That's not to say that the politically-motivated City shysters wouldn't have sought to undermine a more leftish Labour covernment (especially one that tried to crack down on tax-dodging), but there was nothing particularly radical-left.

The RWM agenda was all based on ad hom shite - like condensing the entire Ireland issue into a simple 'Corbyn supports terrorists blowing you all up', or the even more nuanced Palestine problem as 'Corbyn is an anti-Semite fan of Hamas'.

Sadly, people bought that crap. Hell, supposedly left-of-centre people here bought that crap...
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,763
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16321 on: Today at 05:25:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:12:25 pm
A lot of people are poisoned or just brainwashed by newspapers like the Daily Mail (albeit older people as younger people just don't read newspapers these days).

The BBC has got a lot to answer for. Cowered by/infiltrated by the Tories, they've done nothing to challenge their lies for 12 years. They turned Frottage into a star by having him on every show going constantly which sowed the seeds for Cameron bending over for UKIP.  Too scared to challenge all the Tories lies, corruption and incompetence, but never too shy to go after Corbyn.

The public have been too often misinformed.

Dont forget the constant appearances from representatives of the Tax Payers Alliance, Adam Smith Institute and Institute for Economic Affairs as impartial experts.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,598
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16322 on: Today at 05:26:48 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 05:25:22 pm
Its not difficult to read about politics away from the mainstream media.    So its ignorance on a lot of peoples behalf.   My old man said dont believe 90% of what you read in the right wing rags

This is so true. All the information is out there and really not that difficult to find.
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,058
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16323 on: Today at 05:27:39 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 05:25:22 pm
Its not difficult to read about politics away from the mainstream media.    So its ignorance on a lot of peoples behalf.   My old man said dont believe 90% of what you read in the right wing rags

Perhaps, but the right-wing mastered the art of social media manipulation far better than the centre or the left.

Places like Facebook deliberately create echo chambers that feed more turgid lies and misinformation, reinforcing wrongful opinions/beliefs.


Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,028
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16324 on: Today at 05:38:10 pm
All this biased media: yet the majority of 'these fucking idiots' still do not vote Tory....
spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,826
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16325 on: Today at 05:39:53 pm
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,763
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #16326 on: Today at 05:45:45 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 05:39:53 pm
https://register-of-charities.charitycommission.gov.uk/charity-search/-/charity-details/235351

Thats interesting.  The IEA are a charity

The dealing with all of these lobbying groups and whose funding them should be near the top of Labours to do list after the next election.
