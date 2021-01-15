Poll

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16240 on: Yesterday at 10:30:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:18:28 pm
I mean.


If theyre going to U turn on that it would be incredible.

Theyll have burnt the entire political integrity of their party to gain well nothing..

yep the tax cuts are unsustainable and there's nothing meaningful left to cut from a public spending perspective. 

Now they have no choice but to perform a U-Turn on their headline fiscal policy but it's too late, their mates again have made a killing and the economy is fucked.

Truss' leadership campaign will have been won on a tissue of lies that she was unable to deliver on and it looks  like she has again thrown the Chancellor under the bus. He'll have no choice but to resign or be sacked and she won't be far behind him

What an absolute clusterfuck!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16241 on: Yesterday at 10:32:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:29:48 pm
Of course

Theyve realised that theyre between a rock and a really hard place and that just pretending that tax cuts will make it all ok is insane.

Still, when you get elected on that ticket, youre going to looking fucking stupid if you announce half of it and then have to repeal it arent you?  And I hope they do, because I dont want the economy destroyed.

But how can Kwateng continue? Hes a dead duck
the economy is already destroyed, they've made the country a laughing stock with any meaningful financial institution and no Kwateng can't survive this, he's toast
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16242 on: Yesterday at 10:33:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:29:48 pm

But how can Kwateng continue? Hes a dead duck

They all are. At this rate, we're going to have another PM by Halloween.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16243 on: Yesterday at 10:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:12:05 pm
It's a very easy line to counter. The public don't really know what 'growth' means, so you can hijack it. Talk about growth in energy bills, waiting lists, class sizes, interest rates, crime. Associate the word growth in the mind of the public with all the things they've fucked up. And let them call you the anti growth coalition as much as you want.
Excellent idea. :wellin
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16244 on: Yesterday at 10:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:57:59 pm
Guess we'll see how long that lasts when pension schemes up and down the country start dropping like 9-pins and millions of people suddenly realise they've got nothing to retire on.

If it's not criminal, then it should be.

Oh what they've done to pension funds is certainly criminal, but unlikely to be prosecuted. Sophisticated transatlantic con job, get workers to accept less pay with the promise of the pension, and make pension funds vulnerable via zirp etc, scoop up their assets now on the cheap after destroying them. The bonds/gilts bought by the funds should never have had such terrible interest rates (for over a decade) in the first place, that is where the scam truly begins, the interest rates were artificially low and the people who really benefited from the cheaper credit (in those times) were certainly not pensioners.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16245 on: Yesterday at 10:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:30:17 pm
yep the tax cuts are unsustainable and there's nothing meaningful left to cut from a public spending perspective. 

Now they have no choice but to perform a U-Turn on their headline fiscal policy but it's too late, their mates again have made a killing and the economy is fucked.

Truss' leadership campaign will have been won on a tissue of lies that she was unable to deliver on and it looks  like she has again thrown the Chancellor under the bus. He'll have no choice but to resign or be sacked and she won't be far behind him

What an absolute clusterfuck!

Yeah, Kwasi is toast, just a matter of when and not if. Sadly for myself, that thick twat will still be my local MP with a very safe seat.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16246 on: Yesterday at 10:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:30:17 pm
yep the tax cuts are unsustainable and there's nothing meaningful left to cut from a public spending perspective. 

Now they have no choice but to perform a U-Turn on their headline fiscal policy but it's too late, their mates again have made a killing and the economy is fucked.

Truss' leadership campaign will have been won on a tissue of lies that she was unable to deliver on and it looks  like she has again thrown the Chancellor under the bus. He'll have no choice but to resign or be sacked and she won't be far behind him

What an absolute clusterfuck!

They could always bring in the windfall tax on the mammoth profits of energy companies.

But it looks like she'd rather immolate herself than do that.

Fucking weird
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16247 on: Yesterday at 10:49:31 pm »
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 10:41:37 pm
Oh what they've done to pension funds is certainly criminal, but unlikely to be prosecuted. Sophisticated transatlantic con job, get workers to accept less pay with the promise of the pension, and make pension funds vulnerable via zirp etc, scoop up their assets now on the cheap after destroying them. The bonds/gilts bought by the funds should never have had such terrible interest rates (for over a decade) in the first place, that is where the scam truly begins, the interest rates were artificially low and the people who really benefited from the cheaper credit (in those times) were certainly not pensioners.
The situation right now is being caused by Kwartengs mini budget.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16248 on: Yesterday at 10:49:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:47:54 pm
Yeah, Kwasi is toast, just a matter of when and not if. Sadly for myself, that thick twat will still be my local MP with a very safe seat.

What seat is that?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16249 on: Yesterday at 10:51:20 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16250 on: Yesterday at 10:54:59 pm »
And surprise surprise, the BBC roll out a Tufton St talking head on Newsnight.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16251 on: Yesterday at 10:55:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:24:52 pm
They were .  It they could shoulder more

They could but those renewable companies are raking it in for no good reason.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16252 on: Yesterday at 11:04:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:55:12 pm
They could but those renewable companies are raking it in for no good reason.
The two are not mutually exclusive, no.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16253 on: Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:47:54 pm
Yeah, Kwasi is toast, just a matter of when and not if. Sadly for myself, that thick twat will still be my local MP with a very safe seat.
yes just seen his current majority, would take a huge swing for him to lose his seat, something like 19% to get him to lose.

Unlikely unless he continues to make himself really unpopular
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16254 on: Yesterday at 11:17:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:29:48 pm
Of course

Theyve realised that theyre between a rock and a really hard place and that just pretending that tax cuts will make it all ok is insane.

Still, when you get elected on that ticket, youre going to looking fucking stupid if you announce half of it and then have to repeal it arent you?  And I hope they do, because I dont want the economy destroyed.

But how can Kwateng continue? Hes a dead duck

They couldn't give a shit how they look, they'll just continue. Trump and Johnsin have shown how that works.


Kwasi's mates have made their money by crashing the pound, no need for those measures anymore. They might even try to do it again once the ppund recovers a bit.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16255 on: Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm
yes just seen his current majority, would take a huge swing for him to lose his seat, something like 19% to get him to lose.

Unlikely unless he continues to make himself really unpopular

If there are to be Tories, its better that the ones that keep their jobs are the shit and unpopular ones.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16256 on: Yesterday at 11:29:33 pm »
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 10:41:37 pm
Oh what they've done to pension funds is certainly criminal, but unlikely to be prosecuted. Sophisticated transatlantic con job, get workers to accept less pay with the promise of the pension, and make pension funds vulnerable via zirp etc, scoop up their assets now on the cheap after destroying them. The bonds/gilts bought by the funds should never have had such terrible interest rates (for over a decade) in the first place, that is where the scam truly begins, the interest rates were artificially low and the people who really benefited from the cheaper credit (in those times) were certainly not pensioners.

I used to work in university pensions. We would say the only way we could go bust is if every Uni in the country went bust at the same time. But if government economic incompetence suddenly left the assets the scheme had invested the universities' money in worthless, what then?

And we're not talking small fry here. We're talking lecturers, professors, doctors, vice-chancellors - people earning serious money, with a scheme that holds £40bn in assets.

It looks like this entire mini-budget could be binned off, in an exercise that showcases rank amateur economic thinking. We're talking some real schoolboy prefect levels of incompetence.

Kwateng might have made his mates a fortune, but if his budget is abandoned after barely six weeks then he can't be allowed to stink the place out.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16257 on: Yesterday at 11:31:25 pm »
I don't think we've seen anything as bad as this lot in our lifetime. We thought May was bad, then we thought Boris was bad but these have subceeded our already very low expectations by a country mile
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16258 on: Yesterday at 11:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:29:33 pm
I used to work in university pensions. We would say the only way we could go bust is if every Uni in the country went bust at the same time. But if government economic incompetence suddenly left the assets the scheme had invested the universities' money in worthless, what then?

And we're not talking small fry here. We're talking lecturers, professors, doctors, vice-chancellors - people earning serious money, with a scheme that holds £40bn in assets.

It looks like this entire mini-budget could be binned off, in an exercise that showcases rank amateur economic thinking. We're talking some real schoolboy prefect levels of incompetence.

Kwateng might have made his mates a fortune, but if his budget is abandoned after barely six weeks then he can't be allowed to stink the place out.

I imagine the fallout will be 2008 on steroids
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16259 on: Yesterday at 11:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:31:25 pm
I don't think we've seen anything as bad as this lot in our lifetime. We thought May was bad, then we thought Boris was bad but these have subceeded our already very low expectations by a country mile
Yep, even worse than Lamont.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16260 on: Yesterday at 11:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:56:00 pm
Yep, even worse than Lamont.


These are wilfully bad, Thatcher's stubborness attached to gross incompetence dressed up as toughness but actually absolute weakness
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16261 on: Today at 12:10:04 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:12:05 pm
It's a very easy line to counter. The public don't really know what 'growth' means, so you can hijack it. Talk about growth in energy bills, waiting lists, class sizes, interest rates, crime. Associate the word growth in the mind of the public with all the things they've fucked up. And let them call you the anti growth coalition as much as you want.

I remember 20 years ago, having the shortest waiting lists at A&E - being able to see a GP....if crime occurred an actual copper rocking up at your house.....
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16262 on: Today at 01:36:46 am »
This 'Anti Growth Coalition' shit the chancellor was peddling again today is going to get on my nerves.


This Chancellor has an arrogance about him, like many ex public schoolboys in the Tory Party, which the public will pick up on, charmless.


I think there are some lightweight Labour MPs, not schooled in this type of debating, who suffer in the chamber because of this. Labour needs to use it's challengers to this Chancellor very carefully.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16263 on: Today at 06:56:34 am »
Can someone explain the logic behind SNP suggesting the age of kids starting school should be 6 and the Greens suggesting it should be 7?
