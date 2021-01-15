Oh what they've done to pension funds is certainly criminal, but unlikely to be prosecuted. Sophisticated transatlantic con job, get workers to accept less pay with the promise of the pension, and make pension funds vulnerable via zirp etc, scoop up their assets now on the cheap after destroying them. The bonds/gilts bought by the funds should never have had such terrible interest rates (for over a decade) in the first place, that is where the scam truly begins, the interest rates were artificially low and the people who really benefited from the cheaper credit (in those times) were certainly not pensioners.



I used to work in university pensions. We would say the only way we could go bust is if every Uni in the country went bust at the same time. But if government economic incompetence suddenly left the assets the scheme had invested the universities' money in worthless, what then?And we're not talking small fry here. We're talking lecturers, professors, doctors, vice-chancellors - people earning serious money, with a scheme that holds £40bn in assets.It looks like this entire mini-budget could be binned off, in an exercise that showcases rank amateur economic thinking. We're talking some real schoolboy prefect levels of incompetence.Kwateng might have made his mates a fortune, but if his budget is abandoned after barely six weeks then he can't be allowed to stink the place out.