Guess we'll see how long that lasts when pension schemes up and down the country start dropping like 9-pins and millions of people suddenly realise they've got nothing to retire on.



If it's not criminal, then it should be.



Oh what they've done to pension funds is certainly criminal, but unlikely to be prosecuted. Sophisticated transatlantic con job, get workers to accept less pay with the promise of the pension, and make pension funds vulnerable via zirp etc, scoop up their assets now on the cheap after destroying them. The bonds/gilts bought by the funds should never have had such terrible interest rates (for over a decade) in the first place, that is where the scam truly begins, the interest rates were artificially low and the people who really benefited from the cheaper credit (in those times) were certainly not pensioners.