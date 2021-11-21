Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 530248 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16160 on: Yesterday at 11:36:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:15:13 pm
Of course the irony of all this is that our public debt is way less than countries like the USA or Japan. Whichever way you want to address it.

But you piss about with the markets and you get bitten. And we all suffer

US gets away with a lot more then other countries because of the importance of the dollar, and with regards to Japan, the yen is probably doing as bad if not worse then the pound but Japanese public debt is very different to ours. The BoJ owns a large proportion of it along with their massive state owned pension fund (which is run like a private pension in terms of investments but is state owned), with relatively little owned by foreigners so its not subject to the same market confidence compared to the UK.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16161 on: Today at 02:25:17 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:48:15 pm
I'm torn on that conclusion.

There have been occasions in the past when a Labour government has really annoyed "the markets" (not surprisingly, we are a socialist party!) and the markets have made the country suffer. It will happen again.

Markets - and especially "the markets" (which is an ideological term) - are not always right. Often they are badly wrong.

Just out of interest when you say  "we are a socialist party!"  are you a member of The Labour Party ?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16162 on: Today at 09:57:31 am »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63211743
Bank of England in fresh emergency move to calm markets

The Bank of England has warned of a "material risk" to financial stability as it made a fresh emergency move to try to calm investors.

The Bank said it would buy more government bonds to try to stabilise market conditions.

Its emergency scheme started after September's mini-budget, which spooked markets and drove up borrowing costs.

Government borrowing costs rose again sharply on Monday after the Bank said the scheme would end this week.

A decision by the chancellor to bring forward his plan to balance the government's finances by three weeks also failed to reassure investors.
I understand why the BoE has to intervene as the consequences otherwise may be dire and snowball beyond control.  Are we already in the territory though of throwing good money after bad?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16163 on: Today at 10:22:16 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:57:31 am
I understand why the BoE has to intervene as the consequences otherwise may be dire and snowball beyond control.  Are we already in the territory though of throwing good money after bad?


I wonder how much Odey and his fellow City shyster c*nts have made out of this?

Worth remembering, too, that imposing a windfall tax on energy producers to the tune of around £50bn would have prevented all this shitshow. But [former energy industry executive, who's leadership campaign was part-funded by people who made their fortune in the energy sector, and whose party received donations from the energy sector] Truss is to much of a zealot to u-turn on that.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16164 on: Today at 10:33:37 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:22:16 am

I wonder how much Odey and his fellow City shyster c*nts have made out of this?

Worth remembering, too, that imposing a windfall tax on energy producers to the tune of around £50bn would have prevented all this shitshow. But [former energy industry executive, who's leadership campaign was part-funded by people who made their fortune in the energy sector, and whose party received donations from the energy sector] Truss is to much of a zealot to u-turn on that.
As others have said previously, betting against your own country in the financial markets should be classified as treason.  These lobbyists should have full incentive to drip good ideas into politicians ears, not ideas they know will cause financial ruin.  It's all OK though because they like to pose in front of the Union Jack and their ill-gotten gains will trickle down upon us all.

I feel like I'm on shaky ground when it comes to how much the windfall tax would make.  Labour say a lot and the Tories say a little but the actual figures from the Treasury seem to be a closely guarded secret.  The similar EU scheme is expected to raise around £125bn which, if proportionate to GDP, would equate to around £13bn to the UK.  I don't know if the windfalls are comparable or if there are reasons to expect the UK to raise disproportionately more from such a tax.  Whether it's £10bn, £50bn or £100bn though it's crazy that the Tories just let it drift by. 
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16165 on: Today at 10:35:43 am »
Could put this in the Newcastle thread too, I guess:

Kwasi Kwartengs secret meetings with Saudi oil firms revealed

Exclusive: Meetings while in Saudi Arabia undisclosed due to administrative oversight, says business department

Quote
The chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, held undisclosed meetings with senior executives of Saudi Arabian firms when he was the business secretary, documents acquired by the Guardian show.

The meetings occurred in January, when Kwarteng visited the kingdom for a two-day trip under his previous ministerial role.

Documents released using the Freedom of Information Act (FoI) show Kwarteng held undisclosed meetings with the chief executive of Saudi Aramco, the worlds biggest oil producer; the chief executive of Sabic, the worlds fourth largest petrochemical company; and the chair of Alfanar Group, an industrial conglomerate.

However, transparency disclosures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy did not contain any reference to meetings during the period Kwarteng was in Saudi Arabia when originally published.

While meetings with foreign government figures are not required to be declared, encounters with business executives should be. A government spokesperson said there had been an administrative oversight.

Kwarteng was flown around the kingdom by Saudi Aramco, which operates a number of helicopters, jets and airports. The flights provided the opportunity for the oil company to lobby the minister then responsible for the UKs energy policy, the documents suggest.

Minutes of meetings held by Kwarteng written by an official that accompanied him include a section titled Aramco flight talk, noting Kwarteng discussed the history and opportunities for the company.

Other points of discussion on the flight were redacted by the business department on the grounds of potential prejudice of UK-Saudi relations, possible harm to the formulation of UK government policy, and the need to protect commercial interests.

Kwartengs travel by Aramco aircraft also raises questions about compliance with the ministerial code, which states that offers of free travel should not normally be accepted. The only exception to this is in the case of an offer of transport from an overseas government provided no undue obligation is created.

In its response to an FoI request, the business department said in some cases, transport and accommodation was provided by Aramco, but this was organised by the Saudi energy ministry, who worked closely with the British embassy [in] Riyadh on the programme.

According to his itinerary, Kwarteng met Amin Nasser, the chief executive of Saudi Aramco, at Ithra, a cultural centre owned and operated by Aramco. The officials minutes note only that Kwarteng toured the library and the exhibitions (contemporary art, Islamic art and Aramco exhibits).

Although the meeting with Nasser was not disclosed on the list of ministerial meetings published in July, some details were revealed on 20 September by a business department minister in response to a parliamentary question from the Green party MP Caroline Lucas.

The climate minister, Graham Stuart, admitted Kwarteng had met Nasser, adding: Discussions covered clean energy innovation and Aramcos sustainability initiatives, including hydrogen technology, carbon capture, utilisation and storage, and the reduction of fugitive emissions associated with oil and gas production.

Kwartengs other meetings with Saudi executives have never been disclosed by the government in any form. His visit to a Sabic plant was, however, disclosed by the company in a tweet. Documents obtained by FoI request show that he also met Sabics chief executive, Yousef al-Benyan.

Lucas criticised the lack of transparency and called for the meetings with Aramco and Sabic to be fully and comprehensively disclosed. She said: If our then energy secretary, now chancellor, has failed to declare his meetings properly, how are we to believe that our climate policies have not been squandered, our energy security has not been compromised, and Saudi Arabias appalling human rights record has not been brushed under the carpet?

A briefing pack prepared for Kwarteng before his trip by civil servants, which was also obtained through FoI, sheds light on the information provided to ministers before travelling to Saudi Arabia, including on the status of human rights in the kingdom.

The 68-page pack contains several pages of background on Saudi Arabia, offering figures on its energy production, an outline of recent ministerial visits, and notes that [Mohammed bin Salman] recently announced sweeping judicial reforms..

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/oct/11/kwasi-kwarteng-secret-meetings-with-saudi-oil-firms-revealed-by-foi
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16166 on: Today at 11:19:45 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:57:31 am
I understand why the BoE has to intervene as the consequences otherwise may be dire and snowball beyond control.  Are we already in the territory though of throwing good money after bad?

Could labour stabilise the market now by announcing they WILL impose a windfall tax?
The 'market' reacts to it's perception of what will happen.  Admittedly it's a very risky precedent to start governing from the opposition benches.
(I notice the £ is pretty much unmoved)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16167 on: Today at 11:20:55 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:19:45 am
Could labour stabilise the market now by announcing they WILL impose a windfall tax?
The 'market' reacts to it's perception of what will happen.  Admittedly it's a very risky precedent to start governing from the opposition benches.
(I notice the £ is pretty much unmoved)

Its two years away.

The markets have a very short attention span.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16168 on: Today at 11:35:54 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:20:55 am
Its two years away.

The markets have a very short attention span.
Besides, wouldn't the windfall tax need to be applied now? Later, the profits will have been dispersed and there is nothing extra over and above normal profit levels (the windfall) to tax.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16169 on: Today at 11:49:26 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:20:55 am
Its two years away.

The markets have a very short attention span.
Yes, but if they Know that's how it's going to be funded. We may not need BoE to keep pumping money in

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:35:54 am
Besides, wouldn't the windfall tax need to be applied now? Later, the profits will have been dispersed and there is nothing extra over and above normal profit levels (the windfall) to tax.
Fair point. But the profits can be calculated and taxed. Up to the companies if they want to 'save' the money now, or pay it over a longer time off future profits.

I get it's an insane plan :)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16170 on: Today at 12:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:22:16 am

I wonder how much Odey and his fellow City shyster c*nts have made out of this?

I expect to see the Labour party make more of this in the coming weeks. What happened may have been unlawful - in which case let the courts proceed - but it was definitely immoral. It ought to be political dynamite.

On the same theme I hope the party also keeps a tabs on Johnson's post-Prime Ministerial career. The New York Times yesterday reported that he was lining up  speeches at $250,000 a pop.

I know we should never underestimate the British public's willingness to accept being humiliated by the wealthy & powerful, but tweaked in the right way this ought to lead to genuine outrage.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16171 on: Today at 01:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:29:43 pm
I expect to see the Labour party make more of this in the coming weeks. What happened may have been unlawful - in which case let the courts proceed - but it was definitely immoral. It ought to be political dynamite.

On the same theme I hope the party also keeps a tabs on Johnson's post-Prime Ministerial career. The New York Times yesterday reported that he was lining up  speeches at $250,000 a pop.

I know we should never underestimate the British public's willingness to accept being humiliated by the wealthy & powerful, but tweaked in the right way this ought to lead to genuine outrage.


I think labour should keep the public eye on this, it may help to make sure he never comes back
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16172 on: Today at 02:13:04 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:29:43 pm
I expect to see the Labour party make more of this in the coming weeks.


<suppresses snigger>

Really?

Maybe a few mentions, but nothing to upset the City shysters.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16173 on: Today at 02:13:29 pm »
Kharsi Kwateng taking questions in the House from 2.30 to 3.30 on BBC Parliament - AND IT'S LIVE!
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable
