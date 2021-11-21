

I wonder how much Odey and his fellow City shyster c*nts have made out of this?



Worth remembering, too, that imposing a windfall tax on energy producers to the tune of around £50bn would have prevented all this shitshow. But [former energy industry executive, who's leadership campaign was part-funded by people who made their fortune in the energy sector, and whose party received donations from the energy sector] Truss is to much of a zealot to u-turn on that.



As others have said previously, betting against your own country in the financial markets should be classified as treason. These lobbyists should have full incentive to drip good ideas into politicians ears, not ideas they know will cause financial ruin. It's all OK though because they like to pose in front of the Union Jack and their ill-gotten gains will trickle down upon us all.I feel like I'm on shaky ground when it comes to how much the windfall tax would make. Labour say a lot and the Tories say a little but the actual figures from the Treasury seem to be a closely guarded secret. The similar EU scheme is expected to raise around £125bn which, if proportionate to GDP, would equate to around £13bn to the UK. I don't know if the windfalls are comparable or if there are reasons to expect the UK to raise disproportionately more from such a tax. Whether it's £10bn, £50bn or £100bn though it's crazy that the Tories just let it drift by.