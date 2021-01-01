It's amazing to think of the turn around in such a short space of time, 15 months ago the Torys were comfortable ahead in the polls, now they're more toxic than a nuclear waste dump, with a PM who's hemorrhaging votes everywhere because of her incompetence.



I think it shows their staggering levels of complacency. They've always been appalling, and any decent opposition should have been able to drive a coach and horses through them in recent years yet failed miserably to do so. At the same time the Tories have simply took the piss out of the country, and the country rolled over and let them piss all over them. I've always said the British are highly masochistic.This has allowed the Tories to think they can basically do what the hell they like. The country has pretty much encouraged them to. Thing is, the wind always changes at some point. That's simply how life is. Due to many factors, the wind is changing now and Tories are being seen in a different light once more. Johnson did immense damage to them with his blatant, piss taking and barefaced lying. We all know they are slimey, self-serving shit bags, but he went out of his way to rub noses in it. They stopped even bothering to try to hide their scumbaggery.They've become victims of their own staggering, monumental arrogance and complacency. They are unfit to govern and I think even the normally highly masochistic and self-harming British public are seeing the penny finally drop for them.