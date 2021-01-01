Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Offline Statto Red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16080 on: Today at 01:14:56 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:05:22 pm
Conference season was undoubtedly a big success for Labour.  Theirs was very impressive and united - unlike last year - whilst the Tories' was being undermined from within before it even started.  The Lib Dems didn't even hold theirs due to "national mourning" and that seems to have hurt them in the polls as they've become a bit irrelevant against the momentum Labour have as the anti-Tory option.

It's amazing to think of the turn around in such a short space of time, 15 months ago the Torys were comfortable ahead in the polls, now they're more toxic than a nuclear waste dump, with a PM who's hemorrhaging votes everywhere because of her incompetence.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16081 on: Today at 01:16:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:42:36 am
Isn't it from body language training.  Kind of make the pointing gesture to emphasise getting your point across. But don't point the finger as it can seem accusatory. So a first is best .   I think Obama was meant to do it well . ( As so many things!)
I switch off when people use that gesture. It's coached, and as such I find it highly insincere. They all do it now because they think it drives home a point they are making but, to me, it just makes them look like insincere clowns who have had a Body Language 101 lesson online.

It's coached, and it looks coached too. Pretentious nonsense that fools no one. It'll die off eventually, just like how every pretentious twat used to do the quotation marks with their fingers whilst talking and everyone used to say juxtaposed and juxtaposition because they thought it made them sound cool. No one does it anymore.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16082 on: Today at 01:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:14:56 pm
It's amazing to think of the turn around in such a short space of time, 15 months ago the Torys were comfortable ahead in the polls, now they're more toxic than a nuclear waste dump, with a PM who's hemorrhaging votes everywhere because of her incompetence.
I think it shows their staggering levels of complacency. They've always been appalling, and any decent opposition should have been able to drive a coach and horses through them in recent years yet failed miserably to do so. At the same time the Tories have simply took the piss out of the country, and the country rolled over and let them piss all over them. I've always said the British are highly masochistic.

This has allowed the Tories to think they can basically do what the hell they like. The country has pretty much encouraged them to. Thing is, the wind always changes at some point. That's simply how life is. Due to many factors, the wind is changing now and Tories are being seen in a different light once more. Johnson did immense damage to them with his blatant, piss taking and barefaced lying. We all know they are slimey, self-serving shit bags, but he went out of his way to rub noses in it. They stopped even bothering to try to hide their scumbaggery.

They've become victims of their own staggering, monumental arrogance and complacency. They are unfit to govern and I think even the normally highly masochistic and self-harming British public are seeing the penny finally drop for them.
Online reddebs

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16083 on: Today at 01:50:28 pm »
I just don't understand politics or how any of it means if your choice is voted in it'll help your ideals to be met.

What's the point in any of it 🤷
Online has gone odd

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16084 on: Today at 02:54:48 pm »
To make us believe we are democratic.

No matter who is voted in, all become self serving windbags. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely, as it were.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16085 on: Today at 03:14:55 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 02:54:48 pm
To make us believe we are democratic.

No matter who is voted in, all become self serving windbags. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely, as it were.


Harrumph...

 :(


Edit: FWIW, I disagree that 'they all become self-serving windbags'. But I do think Labour look at the labyrinthine structures of pernicious power in this country - from the City to the old Establishment - and insted of castrating them to destroy their hold on power, Labour throw their hands in the air and think "that's too big a job"

Blair/Mandy/Brown pre-empted that by embracing these arseholes and agreeing to go easy on them and keep the Tory light-regulation approach. Look where that got us in 2008/9.

In 2017 Corbyn & McDonnell gathered a group of left-leaning economists, City finance types and bankers to 'war game' how to counter attempts by right-wing City people and the media to orchestrate things like a run of the £ or damaging 'capital flight'.

These 'financial elite' scum will never play by the rules - unless they get to write the rules
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16086 on: Today at 03:25:19 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 02:54:48 pm
To make us believe we are democratic.

No matter who is voted in, all become self serving windbags. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely, as it were.
Suella Braverman thinks we should be able to pursue policy that is illegal.  She wants UK to leave the ECHR. They are not all the same
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16087 on: Today at 03:30:26 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 02:54:48 pm
To make us believe we are democratic.

No matter who is voted in, all become self serving windbags. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely, as it were.

This is what the Tories probably want us to believe right now.

Of course it's not true.
Online has gone odd

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16088 on: Today at 03:42:48 pm »
I don't really know how ECHR affects everyone on a day to day basis, presumably the same convention that allows convicts of hideous crimes to sit in jail with 3 slap up meals a day, a playstation and access to all the internet they can swallow? Am being a bit facetious, i know :)

Am just just generalising on politicians, some possibly do enter politics with good heart and the will to improve this increasingly fragmented country. Anyone who has gotten to sit in no 10 has of course failed.
