First time I've watched QT for ages and I must say, Fiona Bruce is absolutely shocking as a Chairperson, Robin Day must be spinning in his grave how poor this programme has become. David Dimblebey was far superior to her



It is a bit of a rabble. Bruce did on a few occasions try to pin Zahawi to answering a direct question but eventually gave up as it was like getting blood from a stone.I thought it was very odd when she went out of her way to bat away the question about IR35 being scrapped. I can only think there's a fair few in her circles that will be making use of that loophole again.