Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 522226 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16040 on: Yesterday at 11:14:35 pm »
Zahawi always came across as a twat who thinks he's superior and more intellectual than anyone else in the room
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16041 on: Yesterday at 11:15:04 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 11:12:39 pm
Surely any Tory strategist is watching this and thinking we are fucked. They're a parody.
Yep he's coming out with the same old argument, blame it all on Putin and the "anti-growth coalition"
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16042 on: Yesterday at 11:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:15:04 pm
Yep he's coming out with the same old argument, blame it all on Putin and the "anti-growth coalition"

Can see what they are going for, but just don't think it will cut through. They were getting slated from all angles, don't think I've ever seen something so one-sided. They are fucked and so are we.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16043 on: Yesterday at 11:31:03 pm »
First time I've watched QT for ages and I must say, Fiona Bruce is absolutely shocking as a Chairperson, Robin Day must be spinning in his grave how poor this programme has become. David Dimblebey was far superior to her
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16044 on: Yesterday at 11:32:04 pm »
It's a minor point but Zahawi keeps doing the weird hand thing that the fictional Julian Fawcett MP does in Ghosts.  It's like finger pointing but with the hand as a fist.  It's amsuing to think he'd take inspiration from a disgraced (and trouserless) ghost of a Tory MP.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16045 on: Yesterday at 11:32:32 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 11:27:49 pm
Can see what they are going for, but just don't think it will cut through. They were getting slated from all angles, don't think I've ever seen something so one-sided. They are fucked and so are we.
we'll be OK in the medium term, there will be some issues though until these fuckers are dragged out kicking and screaming.

I hate Tories, all Tories, they are all enabling this
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16046 on: Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:31:03 pm
First time I've watched QT for ages and I must say, Fiona Bruce is absolutely shocking as a Chairperson, Robin Day must be spinning in his grave how poor this programme has become. David Dimblebey was far superior to her
It is a bit of a rabble.  Bruce did on a few occasions try to pin Zahawi to answering a direct question but eventually gave up as it was like getting blood from a stone.

I thought it was very odd when she went out of her way to bat away the question about IR35 being scrapped.  I can only think there's a fair few in her circles that will be making use of that loophole again.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16047 on: Yesterday at 11:37:14 pm »
Just waiting for Zahawi to claim we are putting more police on the streets.


Edit - and he's just said it and then blamed police cuts on austerity as they inherited a mess from Labour! You can't make this shit up
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16048 on: Yesterday at 11:39:12 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm
It is a bit of a rabble.  Bruce did on a few occasions try to pin Zahawi to answering a direct question but eventually gave up as it was like getting blood from a stone.

I thought it was very odd when she went out of her way to bat away the question about IR35 being scrapped.  I can only think there's a fair few in her circles that will be making use of that loophole again.
I thought exactly the same thing about IR35 too, many broadcasters are paid through their Ltd Companies
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16049 on: Yesterday at 11:43:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:37:57 pm
Indeed mostly because my wife earns far more than me. I dont want to pay her tax!

It's like a reverse of the notorious Household Means Test brought in by the Tories at the height of the 1930s Depression. That also  merged everyone's income in the family in order to eliminate the need to award the dole to unemployed workers. "Your daughter is working? Sorry in that case you can't have any unemployment benefit. She can support you instead"

This weirdo idea is from the same stable.   

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16050 on: Yesterday at 11:50:00 pm »
I love the way that the blame for the 2008 Economic Crisis is laid squarely at Labour's door whereas this Cost of Living crisis which the government have had a massive hand I. Making ten times worse is due to global events.

2010 - we had no money we had to make cuts
2022 - we have no money so we'll borrow money to make our backers richer
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16051 on: Today at 12:01:08 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:50:00 pm
I love the way that the blame for the 2008 Economic Crisis is laid squarely at Labour's door whereas this Cost of Living crisis which the government have had a massive hand I. Making ten times worse is due to global events.

2010 - we had no money we had to make cuts
2022 - we have no money so we'll borrow money to make our backers richer


Yes, Labour got blamed for world recession if you remember.


Liam Byrne's note in 2010 did not help





But I suppose he never thought that a lib dem would receive it and publicise it, nevertheless it cost labour dearly
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16052 on: Today at 01:13:01 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:32:04 pm
It's a minor point but Zahawi keeps doing the weird hand thing that the fictional Julian Fawcett MP does in Ghosts.  It's like finger pointing but with the hand as a fist.  It's amsuing to think he'd take inspiration from a disgraced (and trouserless) ghost of a Tory MP.

A comedian commented on that, where they gesticulate with their fingers altogether when making a point, I remember seeing it but can't recall who it was
