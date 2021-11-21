Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 520975 times)

Offline west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16000 on: Today at 03:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:37:27 pm
"I don't have a mortgage, so it's nice that interest rates are going up so I can get more interest on my savings. Young people these days have it too easy; in my days you had to save for things."

I'm paraphrasing a little, but that's the me-me-me message from a wealthy Tory at their conference being interviewed:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1577977460909637634

As Purkiss points out in her Tweet (and others make the same point in the comments), when she was likely buying her first house, the difference between house prices and average earnings was much narrower.

The most pertinent point made, though, is why anyone wouldn't want life to be easier for subsequent generations (like their kids and grandkids, etc)

To me, Tories seem riddled with bitterness and this woman does well to encapsulate a huge part of the Tory ethos.


But an increase in rates and subsequent fall in house prices will also help make housing more affordable to those who dont currently dont own a home?

Completely agree on that last part, people need to realise the damage ever increasing house prices is doing to their childrens futures and the country at large because it hoovers up so much income, leaving less for everything else.

The other thing the boomers need to remember as well is that they benefited from MIRAS during the 80s and 90s.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16001 on: Today at 04:48:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:15:52 pm
But an increase in rates and subsequent fall in house prices will also help make housing more affordable to those who dont currently dont own a home?

Completely agree on that last part, people need to realise the damage ever increasing house prices is doing to their childrens futures and the country at large because it hoovers up so much income, leaving less for everything else.

The other thing the boomers need to remember as well is that they benefited from MIRAS during the 80s and 90s.


We have borrowed from our children and now they cannot afford to lend us any more. We are holding on to what we have and are expecting them to pay for our retirement as well.
Online oldfordie

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16002 on: Today at 04:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:30:46 pm
Indeed. I remember a few years ago reading about the contrast between the 2016 vote and an Irish referendum (might have been about abortions? Same sex marriage? Something progressive anyway) in which the Irish government had produced the wording of the exact law that would be implemented on a Yes vote. People could be as informed as possible, knowing precisely what they were voting for.

By contrast, the 2016 question might as well have been "Do you want a better country" for all the actual groundwork that lay behind Yes.

I used to post more regularly on other forums that had a wider political mix (a lot actually ended up banning political chat after 2016 as Brexit and Trump made some of it pretty rancorous) and so many of the proud Leavers claimed to know exactly what they voted for and wouldn't have it any other way. Maddening.
Yeah, Anne Widecombe and the Brexit party rallys really stirred the shit.
They are telling you youre all idiots. are you idiots. big reaction from the kippers.
same thing happened in the tv debates, they are calling you idiots. people fell for that lie as well. how it's no surprise leave won considering all the remain campaigners called them idiots. absolute rubbish, not 1 remain politician called any leave voters a idiot, it didn't happen, they just pointed out the lies but the leave campaigners just fell back on the lie of them calling them idiots and all they lapped it up.
I get the feeling many of the leave supporters now know they were conned, I don'tget anyone pulling me up when the DUP and the NI Protocol comes up, how the Torys conned them soft and then shit on them. I can't help adding we will rejoin one day when the younger generation have more of a say at elections. it's all about damage limitation before it happens.
Online Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16003 on: Today at 04:53:33 pm »
The Tories may as well go with the slogan "Life without suffering has no meaning".  Seems that, rather than try to make people's lives better, they just say deal with it, we had to.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16004 on: Today at 04:56:16 pm »
David Lammy: "I could tell you a joke about trickle-down economics, but 99.9% of you wouldn't get it"

 ;D
