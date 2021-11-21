Indeed. I remember a few years ago reading about the contrast between the 2016 vote and an Irish referendum (might have been about abortions? Same sex marriage? Something progressive anyway) in which the Irish government had produced the wording of the exact law that would be implemented on a Yes vote. People could be as informed as possible, knowing precisely what they were voting for.



By contrast, the 2016 question might as well have been "Do you want a better country" for all the actual groundwork that lay behind Yes.



I used to post more regularly on other forums that had a wider political mix (a lot actually ended up banning political chat after 2016 as Brexit and Trump made some of it pretty rancorous) and so many of the proud Leavers claimed to know exactly what they voted for and wouldn't have it any other way. Maddening.



Yeah, Anne Widecombe and the Brexit party rallys really stirred the shit.They are telling you youre all idiots. are you idiots. big reaction from the kippers.same thing happened in the tv debates, they are calling you idiots. people fell for that lie as well. how it's no surprise leave won considering all the remain campaigners called them idiots. absolute rubbish, not 1 remain politician called any leave voters a idiot, it didn't happen, they just pointed out the lies but the leave campaigners just fell back on the lie of them calling them idiots and all they lapped it up.I get the feeling many of the leave supporters now know they were conned, I don'tget anyone pulling me up when the DUP and the NI Protocol comes up, how the Torys conned them soft and then shit on them. I can't help adding we will rejoin one day when the younger generation have more of a say at elections. it's all about damage limitation before it happens.