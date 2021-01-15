That's just so, so wrong. I first came across this bizarre way of thinking when I moved to the US. The winter solstice more approximates the middle of Winter. The seasons describe climate over the course of the year. That's just the way it is. I have spoken.



I don't think calling the referendum was Camerons big mistake, his mistake was telling the country the government will act on the result, the result was binding. he had absolutely no right to say this, a law had to be passed to make the result binding, he walked us into chaos without giving much thought to what would happen if the unthinkable happened, the country voted leave.

May was trying to hold her party together, am absolutely convinced she asked the ERG nutters on what it would take to keep them happy, they gave her all those Red lines, they made any decent Brexit with frictionless trading etc impossible.

I wont defend Cameron, he was arrogant arsehole who thought he could scare the country into voting remain by telling us it will happen so vote remain but he did understand the damage Brexit would bring and wanted nothing to do with it, he was furious with the opposition leader for not understanding the implications as well.

Everything went to shit when May took over. we had no chance once the ERG got those red lines to define what Brexit means. we have never recovered from it.



My South American wife also goes stricty by the Solstace.For me winter starts when its cold and dark. Usually about mid-November onwards. Maybe even start of November (Halloween was the traditional start of winter no?!)I think calling the referendum was the mistake. It gave a binary choice on an incredibly complex issue, that most people had little interest in, let alone knowledge of.Most polls in the years before the referendum showed over 80% of British people self-reported little knowledge of EU institutions or policies. Furthermore, in 2015, only 11% of the public were citing the EU as one of their top 3 concerns. This figure rarely went above 20% for practically the entirety of Britain´s time as a member of the EU.You are right that it was legally an advisory referendum. But the fact was it was clear that it would be very difficult for the country to extricate itself from the result, advisory or not. No minimum turnout or majority required, no real indication of what would happen legally if Brexit actually won. In a binary referendum we should be preparing for the eventuality of both options winning no?Quite simply, Britain has no constitutional tradition or safeguarding for national referendums. The only reason it had never sparked up a problem on each of the previous two national referendums (AAV, and EEC membership, and you can also add Scottish independence) is because on each occasion the result fell on the side of the status quo that both Parliament and the PM were in favour of.Instead, Cameron saw fit to call a referendum, in which one of the choices (Brexit) was something less then 25% of MPs were in favour of. Subsequent PMs (May, Johnson and i´m sure Truss will be giving it a go) trying to ride roughshod over Parliament and by extension our entire constitution and system of Representative Democracy, in the name of the Will of the People, is the direct result of this. Our 300+ year old constitution may have been in need of some updates, but since the Brexit referendum is has deterioated to the point of possibly becoming unworkable. A 300+ year old constitution dealt a potential lethal blow within 6 years.Then despite all these massively glaring and forseeable holes, Cameron saw fit to promise the referendum anyway. Literally gambled the entire countries future to appease the ERG.But not only did he call it, he was arrogant enough to assume he would easily win it. Strategically it was an absolute shambles. He won the 2015 election without expecting to, then had to basically unintentionally follow through on his Eurosceptic promises to his backbenchers.This involved telling the country that we were getting a rubbish deal from the EU, and that he needed to renegotiate further powers in order to sell the EU as a good deal to the country. When these powers weren´t forthcoming (they were never going to be), he then had to swtich track in Febraury 2016 to say, "oh actually, we are getting a good deal" and then trying to sell the same EU membership that he had previous said was not working properly for us. Not only that, but the same EU that he had previously been happy to see used as a beating stick to detract from the effects of his own policies of austerity. The rise of UKIP directly coincided with the drastic cuts to welfare that came in in 2012 and 2013.He then launched a Remain campaign that arrogantly thought it would swing it with pure cold cost/benefit economic calculations. Meanwhile the Leave campaign could happily point to creaking public services as a result of Cameron´s austerity, and blame it on immigration, which Cameron had also previously been happy to blame to cover his own ideologically motivated austerity.No attempt to put forward any emotional, internationalist and identity based case for European membership.Then the country voted Leave. Everything has been on a rapidly downhill slope ever since.Hasn´t been seen since. History will judge him very harshly indeed.