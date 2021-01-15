Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 519775 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15960 on: Yesterday at 11:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:29:07 pm
For me, winter doesn't start until December 21st, i tend to go by astronomical dates for the changing of the seasons.
1st December is the meteorological date for winter which is what I have always gone by but take your point
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15961 on: Yesterday at 11:33:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:31:21 pm
Edwina Curry would make a better PM.


Sooty would make a better PM
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15962 on: Today at 12:10:58 am »
Fitch has cut UK government debt outlook from stable to negative because of the Kami-Kwasi budget
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15963 on: Today at 12:42:18 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:10:58 am
Fitch has cut UK government debt outlook from stable to negative because of the Kami-Kwasi budget

Of course it will be their fault as they lack Tory "vision".
« Reply #15964 on: Today at 06:21:55 am »
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/fluent-latin-doesnt-make-kwasi-kwarteng-a-genius-vxn67bp7f

Behind paywell but it points out how ridiculous it is that people think the likes of Kwarteng and some others are deemed really smart and intelligent because of their university degrees. Always makes me cringe when you have quotes where friends and colleagues say such a person is smart or capable because of that.

You even had Labour councillors in the summer saying dont underestimate Truss ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15965 on: Today at 07:02:41 am »
Rofl

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15966 on: Today at 07:07:04 am »
Scottish only poll out yesterday. Tories predicted to lose all their seats.

Election Maps UK
@ElectionMapsUK
Scottish Westminster Voting Intention:

SNP: 45% (-1)
LAB: 31% (+9)
CON: 12% (-7)
LDM: 7% (+1)
GRN: 3% (=)

Via @YouGov
, TBC (October)
Changes w/ 13-23 May.

British Electoral Politics
@electpoliticsuk
Scottish Independence Voting Intention:

NO: 45% (-1)
YES: 43% (+5)
Don't Know: 7% (-4)

Don't Knows Excluded:

NO: 51% (-4)
YES: 49% (+4)

Via @YouGov
, On 30 September-4 October,
Changes w/ 18.23 May.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15967 on: Today at 07:34:09 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm
That's just so, so wrong. I first came across this bizarre way of thinking when I moved to the US. The winter solstice more approximates the middle of Winter. The seasons describe climate over the course of the year. That's just the way it is. I have spoken. :)

My South American wife also goes stricty by the Solstace.

For me winter starts when its cold and dark. Usually about mid-November onwards. Maybe even start of November (Halloween was the traditional start of winter no?!)

Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:38:37 pm
I don't think calling the referendum was Camerons big mistake, his mistake was telling the country the government will act on the result, the result was binding. he had absolutely no right to say this, a law had to be passed to make the result binding, he walked us into chaos without giving much thought to what would happen if the unthinkable happened, the country voted leave.
May was trying to hold her party together, am absolutely convinced she asked the ERG nutters on what it would take to keep them happy, they gave her all those Red lines, they made any decent Brexit with frictionless trading etc impossible.
I wont defend Cameron, he was arrogant arsehole who thought he could scare the country into voting remain by telling us it will happen so vote remain but he did understand the damage Brexit would bring and wanted nothing to do with it, he was furious with the opposition leader for not understanding the implications as well.
Everything went to shit when May took over. we had no chance once the ERG got those red lines to define what Brexit means. we have never recovered from it.

I think calling the referendum was the mistake. It gave a binary choice on an incredibly complex issue, that most people had little interest in, let alone knowledge of.

Most polls in the years before the referendum showed over 80% of British people self-reported little knowledge of EU institutions or policies. Furthermore, in 2015, only 11% of the public were citing the EU as one of their top 3 concerns. This figure rarely went above 20% for practically the entirety of Britain´s time as a member of the EU.

You are right that it was legally an advisory referendum. But the fact was it was clear that it would be very difficult for the country to extricate itself from the result, advisory or not. No minimum turnout or majority required, no real indication of what would happen legally if Brexit actually won. In a binary referendum we should be preparing for the eventuality of both options winning no?

Quite simply, Britain has no constitutional tradition or safeguarding for national referendums. The only reason it had never sparked up a problem on each of the previous two national referendums (AAV, and EEC membership, and you can also add Scottish independence) is because on each occasion the result fell on the side of the status quo that both Parliament and the PM were in favour of.

Instead, Cameron saw fit to call a referendum, in which one of the choices (Brexit) was something less then 25% of MPs were in favour of. Subsequent PMs (May, Johnson and i´m sure Truss will be giving it a go) trying to ride roughshod over Parliament and by extension our entire constitution and system of Representative Democracy, in the name of the Will of the People, is the direct result of this. Our 300+ year old constitution may have been in need of some updates, but since the Brexit referendum is has deterioated to the point of possibly becoming unworkable. A 300+ year old constitution dealt a potential lethal blow within 6 years.

Then despite all these massively glaring and forseeable holes, Cameron saw fit to promise the referendum anyway. Literally gambled the entire countries future to appease the ERG.

But not only did he call it, he was arrogant enough to assume he would easily win it. Strategically it was an absolute shambles. He won the 2015 election without expecting to, then had to basically unintentionally follow through on his Eurosceptic promises to his backbenchers.

This involved telling the country that we were getting a rubbish deal from the EU, and that he needed to renegotiate further powers in order to sell the EU as a good deal to the country. When these powers weren´t forthcoming (they were never going to be), he then had to swtich track in Febraury 2016 to say, "oh actually, we are getting a good deal" and then trying to sell the same EU membership that he had previous said was not working properly for us. Not only that, but the same EU that he had previously been happy to see used as a beating stick to detract from the effects of his own policies of austerity. The rise of UKIP directly coincided with the drastic cuts to welfare that came in in 2012 and 2013.

He then launched a Remain campaign that arrogantly thought it would swing it with pure cold cost/benefit economic calculations. Meanwhile the Leave campaign could happily point to creaking public services as a result of Cameron´s austerity, and blame it on immigration, which Cameron had also previously been happy to blame to cover his own ideologically motivated austerity.

No attempt to put forward any emotional, internationalist and identity based case for European membership.

Then the country voted Leave. Everything has been on a rapidly downhill slope ever since.

Hasn´t been seen since. History will judge him very harshly indeed.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15968 on: Today at 07:43:16 am »
Cameron was left no choice but to call the referendum, it was one of the reasons he won the election in 2015, as he pledged the referendum in order to stop UKIP gaining in Tory held seats, UKIP might even have won a few Tory seats, his mistake was his dreadful remain campaign, then jumping ship when remain lost, & left others to deal with the fallout
« Reply #15969 on: Today at 07:59:48 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm
That's just so, so wrong. I first came across this bizarre way of thinking when I moved to the US. The winter solstice more approximates the middle of Winter. The seasons describe climate over the course of the year. That's just the way it is. I have spoken. :)

I always use this:

Meteorological winter

Quote
However, at the Met Office, we often use a meteorological definition of the seasons. By the meteorological calendar, the first day of winter is always 1 December; ending on 28 (or 29 during a Leap Year) February.

Meteorological seasons consist of splitting the seasons into four periods made up of three months each. These seasons are split to coincide with our Gregorian calendar, making it easier for meteorological observing and forecasting to compare seasonal and monthly statistics.

The seasons are defined as spring (March, April, May), summer (June, July, August), autumn (September, October, November) and winter (December, January, February).


https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/learn-about/weather/seasons/winter/when-does-winter-start
« Reply #15970 on: Today at 09:06:13 am »
Rose tinted spectacles off but can anyone see any improvement financially over the next 12 months let alone growth?

Next crisis is the housing market is likely to slow down.

The only thing that could perhaps give the Tories a boost is victory in Ukraine but I don't see that ending anytime soon.
« Reply #15971 on: Today at 09:11:57 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 09:06:13 am
Rose tinted spectacles off but can anyone see any improvement financially over the next 12 months let alone growth?

Next crisis is the housing market is likely to slow down.

The only thing that could perhaps give the Tories a boost is victory in Ukraine but I don't see that ending anytime soon.

No. The growth plan is flawed when lots of people and businesses are going to be poorer as a result of higher debt repayments.

I also think it makes dickheads like the CBI and business groups redundant. Them c*nts were happy at the budget and now the world has come crashing down. If there is one thing I give credit to the public and Brexit supporters, that during Brexit they didnt listen to any of them.
« Reply #15972 on: Today at 09:19:06 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:43:16 am
Cameron was left no choice but to call the referendum, it was one of the reasons he won the election in 2015, as he pledged the referendum in order to stop UKIP gaining in Tory held seats, UKIP might even have won a few Tory seats, his mistake was his dreadful remain campaign, then jumping ship when remain lost, & left others to deal with the fallout

It´s really not though. The vast majority of the British public didn´t care about the EU.

UKIP was gaining ground primarily in Labour seats, plus a few Tory seats along the South East coast, in large part as a result of Cameron´s austerity, the negative effects of which UKIP, the tabloids and the Tory party had done a good job of pinning on immigration. Granted UKIP and the tabloid press had done a good job over the last ten years of trying immigration to the EU

The reason he won the 2015 election was basically a strange twist of fate regarding FPTP. Everyone thought thta was nailed on for a hung Parliament, including Cameron, which is why he made it a manifesto pledge in the first place. There is no way he would have risked it if hethought he´d actually have to go through with it.

The only reason he had no choice is because he had dug himself that hole.

And it wasn´t just his dreadful Remain campaign. It was his whole strategy leading up to it.

His plan was to go to the EU and demand new powers, which was never likely to happen. Then when the EU didn´t grant new powers, his plan was to turn around and suddenly try to sell the same EU that he had just been telling people was a shoddy deal, as a good thing?

