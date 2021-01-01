When Truss was appointed got into a facebook argument with my MP on the need for a GE.



Personally I don't think the fact that she was elected by 0.00001% or whatever is the winning argument as the counter argument is the Tories were elected for the next 5 years on a manifesto. I think the argument is the manifesto and general ethos has changed and thats why we need a GE. This pair of epic c*nts are nothing like the politician Johnson pretended to be.



Starmer needs to push this.



It's the age old argument that people vote for the party/manifesto, not the PM - that just happens to typically end up as the leader of the party who gets the most seats.But if a PM is going to radically change the direction of a government, and drag the country along for the ride, then a GE should definitely be called, because the mandate was granted to the previous commitments. And that should go double if you change your leader/PM fucking twice in a single term.Like I said, a party shouldn't be allowed to just chop and change their leader until they find one that works. The country faces paralysis in the meantime. Get the fuck out of office and sort your shit in opposition.