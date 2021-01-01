Poll

Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15720 on: Today at 02:14:31 pm
Quote from: frag on Today at 02:11:09 pm
Stupid question, but unless Truss calls a GE, is it simply a case of waiting until 2024 before it can happen?

Yes, but I think events will intervene and mean that if yet another leader comes in that the pressure for a snap election may become intolerable. Truss has no mandate but that is magnified yet further if someone else takes over.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15721 on: Today at 02:34:26 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:05:07 pm
Imagine seeing Boris come back on the 'moderate' ticket


I always thought that country would move to the far right wing, but unlike 1930s Germany, Italy and Spain. More like the Michael Bentine Potty Time right wing




More like Michael Myers, the number of comebacks he's had. Knowing that pompous prick he'd probably campaign on rejoining the EU.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15722 on: Today at 03:09:08 pm
"I am disappointed that members of our party staged a coup and undermined the PM in an unprofessional way..

How does he think Truss and her cronies became the "Goverment' in the first place.

I still cant get over how UK have swallowed a real 'coup' ...with the direction of the country taking a route the nation did not vote for .just 50K ultra right wing Torys....

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15723 on: Today at 03:11:14 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:14:02 pm
Isn't January 2025 the latest when an election can occur?
correct, it has to be called by 19th December but the general election campaign will take the date into January, the actual date will depend on the length of the campaign.

Personally I think an election will be more likely to be held between April and June 2024
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15724 on: Today at 03:32:05 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 03:09:08 pm
"I am disappointed that members of our party staged a coup and undermined the PM in an unprofessional way..

How does he think Truss and her cronies became the "Goverment' in the first place.

I still cant get over how UK have swallowed a real 'coup' ...with the direction of the country taking a route the nation did not vote for .just 50K ultra right wing Torys....
Who is the original quote from?  Somebody within the Truss camp?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15725 on: Today at 03:40:15 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:32:05 pm
Who is the original quote from?  Somebody within the Truss camp?

Cruella Braverman
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15726 on: Today at 03:40:26 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:11:09 pm
Braverman is complaining that too many foreign students bring money into the UK and finance poor universities.

The daughter of immigrants is against immigrants.
She is against foreign money coming into the UK and supporting the economy
She is against universities being financed

:butt

Isnt that why they wanted to abolish the top rate of tax, attract top global talent to pay tax and have it trickle down to us Mefs?

What has this ghastly human actually said?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15727 on: Today at 03:46:45 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:40:15 pm
Cruella Braverman
Oh, I should have guessed.  Her political career seems to be built upon being part of the right clique and now she's moaning that another clique are getting their say.

Somebody on here - I can't name names as I can't remember who but a good poster - argued that Truss was a serious politician unlike Johnson.  As soon as she appointed Braverman to a senior cabinet position it was evident that Truss was just going to play to the culture wars narrative that Johnson's government thrived on.

I console myself knowing that, barring a miracle, this mob are on borrowed time.  By the time they next have a sniff of power all these opportunists will be long gone from politics.

Edit: Braverman's comments have poured fuel on the fire.  Great stuff!
Quote from: https://twitter.com/stevedouble/status/1577274319888998400 (Steve Double - Tory MP)
Doing what we believe to be right for our constituents is not 'a coup' or unprofessional. Its called doing our job as backbench MPs. If this is the approach the Cabinet take we're in for a bumpy time.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15728 on: Today at 03:56:36 pm
81,326 people voted for Liz Truss to be Prime Minister


There are c57m adults in this country of which around 45.6 million are registered to vote


So 0.141% of the adult population voted for her


That is not a mandate
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15729 on: Today at 04:09:38 pm
When you look at true Tories tweeting you get to see those people whose views are never really aired in public by their leaders.


You can almost smell the distaste at having an Asian Chancellor followed up by a black chancellor.


I am not saying these people are a majority at all, but they exist (and may well in terms of labour voters as well being honest)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15730 on: Today at 04:13:35 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15731 on: Today at 04:14:09 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:11:09 pm
Braverman is complaining that too many foreign students bring money into the UK and finance poor universities.

The daughter of immigrants is against immigrants.
She is against foreign money coming into the UK and supporting the economy
She is against universities being financed

:butt

See Priti Patel as an example of this thinking. A continuation of the same theme
