Cruella Braverman



Doing what we believe to be right for our constituents is not 'a coup' or unprofessional. Its called doing our job as backbench MPs. If this is the approach the Cabinet take we're in for a bumpy time.

Oh, I should have guessed. Her political career seems to be built upon being part of the right clique and now she's moaning that another clique are getting their say.Somebody on here - I can't name names as I can't remember who but a good poster - argued that Truss was a serious politician unlike Johnson. As soon as she appointed Braverman to a senior cabinet position it was evident that Truss was just going to play to the culture wars narrative that Johnson's government thrived on.I console myself knowing that, barring a miracle, this mob are on borrowed time. By the time they next have a sniff of power all these opportunists will be long gone from politics.Edit: Braverman's comments have poured fuel on the fire. Great stuff!