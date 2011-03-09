They're a more extreme version, with a more obvious free-market, libertarian streak but it's not like previous iterations of Tory Party weren't familiar with those concepts and operating along similar lines. Cameron & co brought in totally vicious austerity cuts that killed thousands and decimated our public services during that time. We had a UN report telling us that ideological cuts had led to an explosion of poverty in Britain with tragic consequences.



Soubry was part of that, I don't remember her offering many objections (she may have done, I just don't recall it).



Take it from straight after the election when Cameron resigned and May took over.The likes of Rees-Mogg and others took the country into populism. forever chanting the Nazi slogans, Will of the People. Enemy of the people for anyone who dared challenge Brexit. Soubry stood up in every debate and called them out for being extremists who are putting their own careers and pockets ahead of the countrys future. she didn't do this just once she did it at every opportunity. the police advised her not to go home at weekends as they have credible evidence of plots to kill her. she still carried on calling them out. she had hard right nutters who were in gangs in her face screaming at her. calling her a traitor as she walked towards Parliament. she still carried on calling them extreme fanatics who are not the Tory party. how the Tory party has been hijacked by the extreme right, she's still doing it now.I never thought the day would come when this country went down the same populist road as the Nazis. no other Tory government would have done this, many stood up to the populists in the Tory party, Johnsons kicked them out when he took over.