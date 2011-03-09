The labour party needs to save these Tory Quotes for the election, they can't open their thick money grabbing gobs without injecting their own foot in it. The Quotes are gold dust.
Jake Berry, he of Liverpool College and soon to be a former MP
People know that when their bills arrive, they can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary, higher wages, go out there and get that new job"
Thats the approach the government is taking so households can afford their bills.
So, lesson is, if you do not have enough, get some more (or deal with it)
Well Jake, you are about to lose your job so get your CV ready (although, as a solicitor, he should be fine)
He also said (June)
"Does my hon. Friend accept that it is hard to deliver the long-term, ambitious levelling-up plans set out in law without a long-term mechanism for funding them? Will she agree to meet me and members of the Northern Research Group, which has called for a levelling-up formula to equalise Government spending across our United Kingdom?"