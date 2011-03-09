Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 511140 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15640 on: Yesterday at 08:59:57 pm »
Now talking about abolishing inheritance tax. It's a really bad move, but probably not nearly as damaging in the polls....
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15641 on: Yesterday at 09:07:22 pm »
Imagine if they press ahead with removing these rights. It's basically "we're in the economic shit since Brexit and need to work poor people like dogs to make up the shortfall."

Feels like effectively abolishing minimum wage for small businesses at a time when people are already struggling.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15642 on: Yesterday at 09:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:33:58 pm
Bozo gave them a thin veil of absdurdity to hide their sociopathy behind. Without him, it's place to see how absolutely savage they are. It's like they read "Reganomics for Dummies" through a mirror and have gone full slash and burn.

They're killing the goose that lays the golden egg. We need some grandees like Ken Clarke to denounce them and tell people these aren't Conservatives and don't meet those values.

Clarke had been denouncing Johnson's government but no one listened.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15643 on: Yesterday at 09:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:11:22 pm
Clarke had been denouncing Johnson's government but no one listened.
Yep. Anna Soubry the ex Tory MP stood up in Parliament and said this is not the Tory party,  the Tory party has been hijacked by the extreme right fanatics. she's been hammering them ever since.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15644 on: Yesterday at 09:25:03 pm »
Clarke was still mostly praising Kwarteng the other day though. Seems to think this was just a "mistake" they can move on and learn from. But what kind of people make such mistakes in the first place? And again - Clarke's viewpoint suggests that is was a purely economic mistake... rather than a moral one that no decent human being could have made. Even Gove got closer to that truth. And when Gove is having to point out moral truths to the Tory leadership, we're all in trouble.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15645 on: Yesterday at 09:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:11:22 pm
Clarke had been denouncing Johnson's government but no one listened.

Boris actually was a bit of a One Nation Tory and to me it looks like the One Nation mob has seen a weakness in the hard right (ERG) faction and have decided to try to grab a bit of the party back.

Its a bit like Labour and the hard left. On Politics Live that knobhead Matt Goodwin and that other knobhead Tim Stanley actually made pertinent points, that this Tory Party is going into the next elections with policies that nobody really wants and trying to force an ideology that they think work, and that there is a section of the party that thinks Brexit should be one thing (deregulation, small state) whilst much of electorate wanted something else (national identity, more investment in their areas etc.).

The One Nation mob are the ones that got the Tories back into power and what they see is a part of the party that has their ideology but doesn't know what it takes to win elections.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15646 on: Yesterday at 09:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:11:22 pm
Clarke had been denouncing Johnson's government but no one listened.

Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:19:07 pm
Yep. Anna Soubry the ex Tory MP stood up in Parliament and said this is not the Tory party,  the Tory party has been hijacked by the extreme right fanatics. she's been hammering them ever since.

i didn't know that. I don't follow the news too closely, but I also imaging the Tory media burying the story.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15647 on: Yesterday at 09:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:26:30 pm
Andrea Jenkyns:

"Freedom of speech starts at a young infant age. I've got a five-year-old and I think it's important, you know, that his generation shouldn't be afraid to speak up for what they believe."

 

Which one of these is he, Andrea?



Mad that her comments havent had more scrutiny. Everyones gone for her bollocks Harry Potter studies shite (which is bonkers when she has access to an entire department who can provide her with actual facts) - but she talked about cultural Marxism. Its hard to have a more explicit anti semitic trope than that not remotely interested in bringing up old debates, but if a Labour front bencher 3 years back had said similar shit theyd (rightly) have been decimated for it
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15648 on: Yesterday at 09:57:04 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:19:07 pm
Yep. Anna Soubry the ex Tory MP stood up in Parliament and said this is not the Tory party,  the Tory party has been hijacked by the extreme right fanatics. she's been hammering them ever since.

That previously considerate, kind and caring Tory Party.

This is them, it's just Truss and co haven't even bothered to pretend there's anything more noble at work than theft and cruelty which offends people like Soubry who like to think they're somehow better than that.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15649 on: Yesterday at 10:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:29:38 pm
i didn't know that. I don't follow the news too closely, but I also imaging the Tory media burying the story.
Yeah, I don't think this is recognised as much as it should be which is why I always drop it in every now and then  :)  millions of Torys knew all about Labour but took no notice of the warnings of the extreme right taking over the Tory party. this is not party politics, the ERG fanatics now run the show. wet dream is to take us back to golden Victorian days.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15650 on: Yesterday at 10:10:17 pm »
So Karma-Kwasi has now said that they will be publishing the OBR mini-budget forecast in the coming days despite Truss saying yesterday that it had to wait until at least 23rd November as there was too much work involved getting it sorted before then! 🤣

They are both undermining each other every time they speak!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15651 on: Yesterday at 10:13:29 pm »
Another poll

Redfield & Wilton Strategies latest voting intention poll in Great Britain finds the Labour Party leading by 28%, eleven points higher as in our most recent poll on 28-29 September, and the largest lead weve ever recorded for Labour over the Conservatives. Altogether, the full numbers (with the changes from 28-29 September in parentheses) are as follows:

Labour 52% (+6)
Conservative 24% (-5)
Liberal Democrat 10% (-3)
Green 5% (+1)
Scottish National Party 5% (+2)
Reform UK 3% (-1)
Other 1% ()


Fieldwork 2nd October
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15652 on: Yesterday at 10:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 09:57:04 pm
That previously considerate, kind and caring Tory Party.

This is them, it's just Truss and co haven't even bothered to pretend there's anything more noble at work than theft and cruelty which offends people like Soubry who like to think they're somehow better than that.
So I take it you can't tell the difference between Truss government and Camerons government going into the 2015 GE.?
They are all the same, all Torys.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15653 on: Yesterday at 10:27:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:14:07 pm
So I take it you can't tell the difference between Truss government and Camerons government going into the 2015 GE.?
They are all the same, all Torys.

They're a more extreme version, with a more obvious free-market, libertarian streak but it's not like previous iterations of Tory Party weren't familiar with those concepts and operating along similar lines. Cameron & co brought in totally vicious austerity cuts that killed thousands and decimated our public services during that time. We had a UN report telling us that ideological cuts had led to an explosion of poverty in Britain with tragic consequences.

Soubry was part of that, I don't remember her offering many objections (she may have done, I just don't recall it).
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15654 on: Yesterday at 10:28:03 pm »
I asked before, but how come Lib Dems are so shit. If they ceased to exist, which party would hoover up their votes?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15655 on: Yesterday at 10:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:28:03 pm
I asked before, but how come Lib Dems are so shit. If they ceased to exist, which party would hoover up their votes?
still being punished for 2010-15 Coalition lies that enabled the Tories and led them to get a majority in 2015.

They are important though as they should take seats off the Tories where Labour struggle. If they didn't exist, another party would replace them. The Lib Dems replaced the Liberal Party who evolved from the Whigs at the end of the 19th Century and a similar party would evolve and replace them
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15656 on: Yesterday at 10:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:27:02 pm
They're a more extreme version, with a more obvious free-market, libertarian streak but it's not like previous iterations of Tory Party weren't familiar with those concepts and operating along similar lines. Cameron & co brought in totally vicious austerity cuts that killed thousands and decimated our public services during that time. We had a UN report telling us that ideological cuts had led to an explosion of poverty in Britain with tragic consequences.

Soubry was part of that, I don't remember her offering many objections (she may have done, I just don't recall it).
Take it from straight after the election when Cameron resigned and May took over.
The likes of Rees-Mogg and others took the country into populism. forever chanting the Nazi slogans, Will of the People. Enemy of the people for anyone who dared challenge Brexit. Soubry stood up in every debate and called them out for being extremists who are putting their own careers and pockets ahead of the countrys future.  she didn't do this just once she did it at every opportunity. the police advised her not to go home at weekends as they have credible evidence of plots to kill her. she still carried on calling them out. she had hard right nutters who were in gangs in her face screaming at her. calling her a traitor as she walked towards Parliament. she still carried on calling them extreme fanatics who are not the Tory party. how the Tory party has been hijacked by the extreme right, she's still doing it now.
I never thought the day would come when this country went down the same populist road as the Nazis. no other Tory government would have done this, many stood up to the populists in the Tory party, Johnsons kicked them out when he took over.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15657 on: Yesterday at 11:13:36 pm »
Seems like she liked to imagine the Tory Party was something else, but the Tory Party showed her it wasn't.

Considering she ended up bumming around with the Change UK losers on the road to electoral oblivion, her objections (on Brexit, if nothing else) seem somewhat well-intentioned but futile. Although I'd concede being harassed by a bunch of far-right thugs isn't very nice for anyone. Admirable on that front I guess.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15658 on: Yesterday at 11:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:10:17 pm
So Karma-Kwasi has now said that they will be publishing the OBR mini-budget forecast in the coming days despite Truss saying yesterday that it had to wait until at least 23rd November as there was too much work involved getting it sorted before then! 🤣

They are both undermining each other every time they speak!

Useless and dangerous is a terrible combination.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15659 on: Yesterday at 11:23:36 pm »
Rees-Mogg apparently proposing his employment reforms as getting rid of the 48 hour working week and removing employment rights from anyone earning over £50k, so that they can be sacked with "no fault"
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15660 on: Yesterday at 11:32:54 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:23:36 pm
Rees-Mogg apparently proposing his employment reforms as getting rid of the 48 hour working week and removing employment rights from anyone earning over £50k, so that they can be sacked with "no fault"

Been quashed by Downing Street apparently.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15661 on: Yesterday at 11:34:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:32:54 pm
Been quashed by Downing Street apparently.

Apparently the second part is still in consideration although they may push it to a higher earnings threshold
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15662 on: Yesterday at 11:37:38 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:34:32 pm
Apparently the second part is still in consideration although they may push it to a higher earnings threshold

I mean, all this is brilliant. They put these changes through, get hammered for it, all Labour need to do is go back to the status quo and they are deemed heroes for bringing back our rights.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15663 on: Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:37:38 pm
I mean, all this is brilliant. They put these changes through, get hammered for it, all Labour need to do is go back to the status quo and they are deemed heroes for bringing back our rights.

Very true, although to be honest I doubt Truss will be around long enough to do anything much.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15664 on: Yesterday at 11:44:28 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm
Very true, although to be honest I doubt Truss will be around long enough to do anything much.

Just like Icarus.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15665 on: Yesterday at 11:51:45 pm »
The labour party needs to save these Tory Quotes for the election, they can't open their thick money grabbing gobs without injecting their own foot in it. The Quotes are gold dust.


Jake Berry, he of Liverpool College and soon to be a former MP


People know that when their bills arrive, they can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary, higher wages, go out there and get that new job"

Thats the approach the government is taking so households can afford their bills.


So, lesson is, if you do not have enough, get some more (or deal with it)


Well Jake, you are about to lose your job so get your CV ready (although, as a solicitor, he should be fine)


He also said (June)


"Does my hon. Friend accept that it is hard to deliver the long-term, ambitious levelling-up plans set out in law without a long-term mechanism for funding them? Will she agree to meet me and members of the Northern Research Group, which has called for a levelling-up formula to equalise Government spending across our United Kingdom?"
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15666 on: Yesterday at 11:52:53 pm »
The Plasticine Lady
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15667 on: Yesterday at 11:53:56 pm »
Jake Berry has really been an attention seeking c*nt since Boris won. The self proclaimed mouth of the North for the Tories.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15668 on: Today at 12:35:37 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 11:13:36 pm
Seems like she liked to imagine the Tory Party was something else, but the Tory Party showed her it wasn't.

Considering she ended up bumming around with the Change UK losers on the road to electoral oblivion, her objections (on Brexit, if nothing else) seem somewhat well-intentioned but futile. Although I'd concede being harassed by a bunch of far-right thugs isn't very nice for anyone. Admirable on that front I guess.
The party was something else before the ERG started running the show making May a puppet. taking us out of the ECHR to get Brexit done, putting a populist PM in power to lie to force through a Brexit he never intended honouring, breaking international law. breaking UK Law. intending to take away the Supreme courts scrutiny. no right to protest, no right to strike, these are the actions of facists,  they trashed the UKs reputation around the world making us look like a Banana Republic.
The ERG took over and ran the party dictating policy, we can only hope they are voted out but we shouldn't stop there otherwise they will come back with another lying populist. calling the Torys selfish bas,, is fine but these Tory MPs were extremists who wanted to rip up our rights and standards to do as they please. they are still trying to do it now.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15669 on: Today at 12:48:33 am »
Looks like the BBC licence fee review is being looked at again as well as the sale of Channel 4. These lot are now pissing off all ends of the party.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15670 on: Today at 01:00:10 am »
Whatever it was before, it was nothing good. The Tories didnt become a horrible, destructive blight on our nation sometime around 2018, theyve been that my whole life. From Thatcher to Truss, just one long nasty campaign waged against the British people. (Large parts of the British people dont see it that way of course)

I prefer my unnecessary austerity and social murder within the confines of the European Union is still a pretty awful position.
