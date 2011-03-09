Clarke had been denouncing Johnson's government but no one listened.
Boris actually was a bit of a One Nation Tory and to me it looks like the One Nation mob has seen a weakness in the hard right (ERG) faction and have decided to try to grab a bit of the party back.
Its a bit like Labour and the hard left. On Politics Live that knobhead Matt Goodwin and that other knobhead Tim Stanley actually made pertinent points, that this Tory Party is going into the next elections with policies that nobody really wants and trying to force an ideology that they think work, and that there is a section of the party that thinks Brexit should be one thing (deregulation, small state) whilst much of electorate wanted something else (national identity, more investment in their areas etc.).
The One Nation mob are the ones that got the Tories back into power and what they see is a part of the party that has their ideology but doesn't know what it takes to win elections.