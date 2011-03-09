Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 387 388 389 390 391 [392]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 510962 times)

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,104
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15640 on: Today at 08:59:57 pm »
Now talking about abolishing inheritance tax. It's a really bad move, but probably not nearly as damaging in the polls....
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,301
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15641 on: Today at 09:07:22 pm »
Imagine if they press ahead with removing these rights. It's basically "we're in the economic shit since Brexit and need to work poor people like dogs to make up the shortfall."

Feels like effectively abolishing minimum wage for small businesses at a time when people are already struggling.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,168
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15642 on: Today at 09:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:33:58 pm
Bozo gave them a thin veil of absdurdity to hide their sociopathy behind. Without him, it's place to see how absolutely savage they are. It's like they read "Reganomics for Dummies" through a mirror and have gone full slash and burn.

They're killing the goose that lays the golden egg. We need some grandees like Ken Clarke to denounce them and tell people these aren't Conservatives and don't meet those values.

Clarke had been denouncing Johnson's government but no one listened.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15643 on: Today at 09:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:11:22 pm
Clarke had been denouncing Johnson's government but no one listened.
Yep. Anna Soubry the ex Tory MP stood up in Parliament and said this is not the Tory party,  the Tory party has been hijacked by the extreme right fanatics. she's been hammering them ever since.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:21:03 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Robert Peston
@Peston
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15644 on: Today at 09:25:03 pm »
Clarke was still mostly praising Kwarteng the other day though. Seems to think this was just a "mistake" they can move on and learn from. But what kind of people make such mistakes in the first place? And again - Clarke's viewpoint suggests that is was a purely economic mistake... rather than a moral one that no decent human being could have made. Even Gove got closer to that truth. And when Gove is having to point out moral truths to the Tory leadership, we're all in trouble.

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,707
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15645 on: Today at 09:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:11:22 pm
Clarke had been denouncing Johnson's government but no one listened.

Boris actually was a bit of a One Nation Tory and to me it looks like the One Nation mob has seen a weakness in the hard right (ERG) faction and have decided to try to grab a bit of the party back.

Its a bit like Labour and the hard left. On Politics Live that knobhead Matt Goodwin and that other knobhead Tim Stanley actually made pertinent points, that this Tory Party is going into the next elections with policies that nobody really wants and trying to force an ideology that they think work, and that there is a section of the party that thinks Brexit should be one thing (deregulation, small state) whilst much of electorate wanted something else (national identity, more investment in their areas etc.).

The One Nation mob are the ones that got the Tories back into power and what they see is a part of the party that has their ideology but doesn't know what it takes to win elections.

Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,301
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15646 on: Today at 09:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:11:22 pm
Clarke had been denouncing Johnson's government but no one listened.

Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:19:07 pm
Yep. Anna Soubry the ex Tory MP stood up in Parliament and said this is not the Tory party,  the Tory party has been hijacked by the extreme right fanatics. she's been hammering them ever since.

i didn't know that. I don't follow the news too closely, but I also imaging the Tory media burying the story.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,906
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15647 on: Today at 09:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:26:30 pm
Andrea Jenkyns:

"Freedom of speech starts at a young infant age. I've got a five-year-old and I think it's important, you know, that his generation shouldn't be afraid to speak up for what they believe."

 

Which one of these is he, Andrea?



Mad that her comments havent had more scrutiny. Everyones gone for her bollocks Harry Potter studies shite (which is bonkers when she has access to an entire department who can provide her with actual facts) - but she talked about cultural Marxism. Its hard to have a more explicit anti semitic trope than that not remotely interested in bringing up old debates, but if a Labour front bencher 3 years back had said similar shit theyd (rightly) have been decimated for it
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,266
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15648 on: Today at 09:57:04 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:19:07 pm
Yep. Anna Soubry the ex Tory MP stood up in Parliament and said this is not the Tory party,  the Tory party has been hijacked by the extreme right fanatics. she's been hammering them ever since.

That previously considerate, kind and caring Tory Party.

This is them, it's just Truss and co haven't even bothered to pretend there's anything more noble at work than theft and cruelty which offends people like Soubry who like to think they're somehow better than that.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15649 on: Today at 10:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:29:38 pm
i didn't know that. I don't follow the news too closely, but I also imaging the Tory media burying the story.
Yeah, I don't think this is recognised as much as it should be which is why I always drop it in every now and then  :)  millions of Torys knew all about Labour but took no notice of the warnings of the extreme right taking over the Tory party. this is not party politics, the ERG fanatics now run the show. wet dream is to take us back to golden Victorian days.
Logged
Robert Peston
@Peston
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,244
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15650 on: Today at 10:10:17 pm »
So Karma-Kwasi has now said that they will be publishing the OBR mini-budget forecast in the coming days despite Truss saying yesterday that it had to wait until at least 23rd November as there was too much work involved getting it sorted before then! 🤣

They are both undermining each other every time they speak!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,244
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15651 on: Today at 10:13:29 pm »
Another poll

Redfield & Wilton Strategies latest voting intention poll in Great Britain finds the Labour Party leading by 28%, eleven points higher as in our most recent poll on 28-29 September, and the largest lead weve ever recorded for Labour over the Conservatives. Altogether, the full numbers (with the changes from 28-29 September in parentheses) are as follows:

Labour 52% (+6)
Conservative 24% (-5)
Liberal Democrat 10% (-3)
Green 5% (+1)
Scottish National Party 5% (+2)
Reform UK 3% (-1)
Other 1% ()


Fieldwork 2nd October
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15652 on: Today at 10:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 09:57:04 pm
That previously considerate, kind and caring Tory Party.

This is them, it's just Truss and co haven't even bothered to pretend there's anything more noble at work than theft and cruelty which offends people like Soubry who like to think they're somehow better than that.
So I take it you can't tell the difference between Truss government and Camerons government going into the 2015 GE.?
They are all the same, all Torys.
Logged
Robert Peston
@Peston
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,266
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15653 on: Today at 10:27:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:14:07 pm
So I take it you can't tell the difference between Truss government and Camerons government going into the 2015 GE.?
They are all the same, all Torys.

They're a more extreme version, with a more obvious free-market, libertarian streak but it's not like previous iterations of Tory Party weren't familiar with those concepts and operating along similar lines. Cameron & co brought in totally vicious austerity cuts that killed thousands and decimated our public services during that time. We had a UN report telling us that ideological cuts had led to an explosion of poverty in Britain with tragic consequences.

Soubry was part of that, I don't remember her offering many objections (she may have done, I just don't recall it).
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,149
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15654 on: Today at 10:28:03 pm »
I asked before, but how come Lib Dems are so shit. If they ceased to exist, which party would hoover up their votes?
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,244
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15655 on: Today at 10:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:28:03 pm
I asked before, but how come Lib Dems are so shit. If they ceased to exist, which party would hoover up their votes?
still being punished for 2010-15 Coalition lies that enabled the Tories and led them to get a majority in 2015.

They are important though as they should take seats off the Tories where Labour struggle. If they didn't exist, another party would replace them. The Lib Dems replaced the Liberal Party who evolved from the Whigs at the end of the 19th Century and a similar party would evolve and replace them
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15656 on: Today at 10:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 10:27:02 pm
They're a more extreme version, with a more obvious free-market, libertarian streak but it's not like previous iterations of Tory Party weren't familiar with those concepts and operating along similar lines. Cameron & co brought in totally vicious austerity cuts that killed thousands and decimated our public services during that time. We had a UN report telling us that ideological cuts had led to an explosion of poverty in Britain with tragic consequences.

Soubry was part of that, I don't remember her offering many objections (she may have done, I just don't recall it).
Take it from straight after the election when Cameron resigned and May took over.
The likes of Rees-Mogg and others took the country into populism. forever chanting the Nazi slogans, Will of the People. Enemy of the people for anyone who dared challenge Brexit. Soubry stood up in every debate and called them out for being extremists who are putting their own careers and pockets ahead of the countrys future.  she didn't do this just once she did it at every opportunity. the police advised her not to go home at weekends as they have credible evidence of plots to kill her. she still carried on calling them out. she had hard right nutters who were in gangs in her face screaming at her. calling her a traitor as she walked towards Parliament. she still carried on calling them extreme fanatics who are not the Tory party. how the Tory party has been hijacked by the extreme right, she's still doing it now.
I never thought the day would come when this country went down the same populist road as the Nazis. no other Tory government would have done this, many stood up to the populists in the Tory party, Johnsons kicked them out when he took over.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:12:02 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Robert Peston
@Peston
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,266
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15657 on: Today at 11:13:36 pm »
Seems like she liked to imagine the Tory Party was something else, but the Tory Party showed her it wasn't.

Considering she ended up bumming around with the Change UK losers on the road to electoral oblivion, her objections (on Brexit, if nothing else) seem somewhat well-intentioned but futile. Although I'd concede being harassed by a bunch of far-right thugs isn't very nice for anyone. Admirable on that front I guess.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:18:09 pm by Father Ted »
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,950
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15658 on: Today at 11:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:10:17 pm
So Karma-Kwasi has now said that they will be publishing the OBR mini-budget forecast in the coming days despite Truss saying yesterday that it had to wait until at least 23rd November as there was too much work involved getting it sorted before then! 🤣

They are both undermining each other every time they speak!

Useless and dangerous is a terrible combination.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,274
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15659 on: Today at 11:23:36 pm »
Rees-Mogg apparently proposing his employment reforms as getting rid of the 48 hour working week and removing employment rights from anyone earning over £50k, so that they can be sacked with "no fault"
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 387 388 389 390 391 [392]   Go Up
« previous next »
 