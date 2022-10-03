Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15560 on: Today at 08:20:38 am
The scary thing is they will blame others and the media will turn on the public.

This country is on it's arse.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15561 on: Today at 08:29:08 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:20:38 am
The scary thing is they will blame others and the media will turn on the public.

This country is on it's arse.

They already are

Dismissing it as a 'distraction'
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15562 on: Today at 08:33:27 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:08:44 am
Tory caricature in full effect here

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2022/10/03/tory-mp-jake-berry-says-people-should-get-better-jobs/

He was born in Liverpool too!   How out of touch are they
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15563 on: Today at 08:38:22 am
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:42:32 am
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced a U-turn on the plan to cut the top rate of income tax.

Mr Kwarteng said in a statement: "From supporting British business to lowering the tax burden for the lowest paid, our Growth Plan sets out a new approach to build a more prosperous economy.

"However, it is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country.

"As a result, I'm announcing we are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate.

"We get it, and we have listened. This will allow us to focus on delivering the major parts of our growth package." (SKY NEWS).


Another classic Tory U-Turn confirmed. I wonder how this will play out in the polls or has the trust firmly gone?

Well the markets appear to think no one has a clue whats going on.

FTSE opened about 1% down. My bank is down 1.75%

The cuts while horrible and leaving a bitter taste in the mouth aren't actually too far away from what "the city" would like to see. The issue was the timing and the lack of transparency on how it's funded.

The latest drop shows that have less faith in this Government because of this sudden U turn
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15564 on: Today at 08:42:33 am
And they need to do the same of banker bonuses.

DO they really think these bankers spend as much per pound extra they earn in our economy? Compared to giving someone more money to buy food?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15565 on: Today at 08:43:10 am
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 08:33:27 am
He was born in Liverpool too!   How out of touch are they

I saw an interview with Kit Malthouse (another Scouser too apparently) yesterday with Nick Robinson, they said theres more Scouse Tory MPs than there are Labour MPs but am assuming they dont represent Liverpool seats.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15566 on: Today at 09:01:29 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:08:44 am
Tory caricature in full effect here

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2022/10/03/tory-mp-jake-berry-says-people-should-get-better-jobs/

The irony being that if public sector workers pay had kept up with inflation they wouldn't be struggling now.

Or that those who are striking to try and get that extra money wouldn't need to be striking.

Oh the joys of living in their ivory towers.

Do these people ever talk to actual people?  Those who do all the shitty jobs for minimum wage that keep the country going in times of crisis.

God I hope there is a National Strike soon.  A total walk out of everything and a march down to Downing Street seeing as they're determined to turn the clocks back by a Century 😡
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15567 on: Today at 09:01:51 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:38:22 am
Well the markets appear to think no one has a clue whats going on.

FTSE opened about 1% down. My bank is down 1.75%

The cuts while horrible and leaving a bitter taste in the mouth aren't actually too far away from what "the city" would like to see. The issue was the timing and the lack of transparency on how it's funded.

The latest drop shows that have less faith in this Government because of this sudden U turn

The pound has risen and therefore many FTSE 100 companies that have profits denominated in USD (including your bank), will have fallen
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15568 on: Today at 09:09:48 am
liz truss has continued with her policy of not being scared of making unpopular decisions by announcing she's going to continue as leader
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15569 on: Today at 09:09:56 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:43:10 am
I saw an interview with Kit Malthouse (another Scouser too apparently) yesterday with Nick Robinson, they said theres more Scouse Tory MPs than there are Labour MPs but am assuming they dont represent Liverpool seats.

I think the problem with Tory MPs from Liverpool (or Tories from Liverpool in general) is that they have the zeal of the convert, and feel they need to prove themselves as True Blue given the city´s reputation. Perfect when you need people to start spouting inane ideologically pure shite.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15570 on: Today at 09:12:23 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 06:48:34 am
So the lady is for turning apparently. Reversing course on the 45p tax cut.

Worst Thatcher tribute act ever.

It's getting to the point now, where it's easier to name a major policy that she hasn't flip flopped on.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15571 on: Today at 09:13:02 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:09:48 am
liz truss has continued with her policy of not being scared of making unpopular decisions by announcing she's going to continue as leader
:D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15572 on: Today at 09:15:24 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:09:48 am
liz truss has continued with her policy of not being scared of making unpopular decisions by announcing she's going to continue as leader

 ;D

Truss continuing as leader, is a popular policy with the Labour party, as the longer she stays Tory leader the more & more it guarantees Labour a landslide victory. ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15573 on: Today at 09:15:51 am
Thanks folks for all the advice. I definitely will try and avoid politics with the brother in law, but he does like to bring it up. Knowing far more tories voted for the war than labour is a nice thing to have tucked up the sleeve.  Most of the other nonsense he spouts can be calmly refuted too..  He's a lost cause, but I don't want to let the bile spread. First they came for...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15574 on: Today at 09:17:18 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:08:44 am
Tory caricature in full effect here

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2022/10/03/tory-mp-jake-berry-says-people-should-get-better-jobs/

That's the 21st century version of Norman Tebbit's "Get on your bike!" speech.  :butt
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15575 on: Today at 09:18:39 am
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 01:37:23 pm
Spend the entire holiday blasting 'Things Can Only Get Better' at maximum volume.

ha ha   ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15576 on: Today at 09:24:47 am
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:42:32 am
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced a U-turn on the plan to cut the top rate of income tax.

Mr Kwarteng said in a statement: "From supporting British business to lowering the tax burden for the lowest paid, our Growth Plan sets out a new approach to build a more prosperous economy.

"However, it is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country.

"As a result, I'm announcing we are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate.

"We get it, and we have listened. This will allow us to focus on delivering the major parts of our growth package." (SKY NEWS).


Another classic Tory U-Turn confirmed. I wonder how this will play out in the polls or has the trust firmly gone?
The member of their staff wrote the lines for this press release must have been pissed up at conference. Or digging into Kwasi's leftovers from the funeral eight ball. It reads like shite.

Also, referring to tax bands and cuts as mere distractions and media effects, rather than something that affects lives? But then claiming that they 'get it'? Riiiight
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15577 on: Today at 09:32:29 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:08:44 am
Tory caricature in full effect here

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2022/10/03/tory-mp-jake-berry-says-people-should-get-better-jobs/
Idiotic man.  'Minister without Portfolio' in the most useless government in history sums up his abilities.

The country cannot function without *somebody* doing all those lowly paid jobs that he's advocating people should leave behind.  That's also making the wild assumption that there's enough higher paid jobs for everyone to move up into.

As for cutting consumption, I'm intrigued what part he has in mind.  Rent?  Utilities?  Food?  Clothing?  Shoes?  Council tax? God forbid anyone working as a carer, for example, should indulge themselves with the smallest of treats at any point in their lifetimes.

If that is the Tory approach to getting through the next six months then a General Strike can't come soon enough.  We'll soon find out who people rely on more; the minimum wage employees or Ministers without Portfolio.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15578 on: Today at 09:40:59 am
How real is the prospect of a general strike though?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15579 on: Today at 09:48:41 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:40:59 am
How real is the prospect of a general strike though?
Fingers x.
My wife has just signed the unison pledge for the NHS and with it saying yes if strike ballot papers are sent out late October. First time ever she could be on strike. Not an easy decision but she said enough is enough.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15580 on: Today at 09:49:12 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:40:59 am
How real is the prospect of a general strike though?
I think it depends on three things:
- How bad it gets over the winter.  The energy price cap mitigates to a point but that's only really protecting middle income and above households.  The rate rises may not get passed on to the most vulnerable (renters) for some time, depending on contracts and how scummy the landlords are.
- How organised people are.  It may be a problem as getting the message out and getting coordinated will be very difficult.
- How accustomed a lot people have become to being treated like shit and just accepting of it.

I don't think it will happen.  It's more likely to happen in France from what I've been told even though they're much better protected than we are.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15581 on: Today at 10:32:25 am
After announcing hed fucked everything up - Kwarteng slipped through the news of £18bn real terms cuts in public spending.

Ironically less than a third of the money lost by his fuck up last week. Sociopathic thick little c*nt.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15582 on: Today at 10:34:41 am
The problem is in this country, everyone is up to their eyeballs in debt.   Mainly mortgages, then car loans and leases, credit cards etc.    they are petrified of losing their job so wont strike.    It used to be religion that controlled people now its debt and money.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15583 on: Today at 10:34:44 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:40:59 am
How real is the prospect of a general strike though?

Depends how many people they piss off.

It feels like people have been making sacrifices for a few years now, covid lockdown, brexit disruptions, I think they don't want to take any more shit, and the government now moving towards sweeping austerity measures, while buttering their rich friends, may well be the last straw.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15584 on: Today at 10:36:21 am
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 10:34:41 am
The problem is in this country, everyone is up to their eyeballs in debt.   Mainly mortgages, then car loans and leases, credit cards etc.    they are petrified of losing their job so wont strike.    It used to be religion that controlled people now its debt and money.

What right o buy was all about.

People in secure council housing run by a Labour controlled council who won't want to evict anyone, will feel secure enough to strike,

When you have a massive mortgage? Not so much.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15585 on: Today at 10:37:17 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:32:29 am
Idiotic man.  'Minister without Portfolio' in the most useless government in history sums up his abilities.

The country cannot function without *somebody* doing all those lowly paid jobs that he's advocating people should leave behind.  That's also making the wild assumption that there's enough higher paid jobs for everyone to move up into.

As for cutting consumption, I'm intrigued what part he has in mind.  Rent?  Utilities?  Food?  Clothing?  Shoes?  Council tax? God forbid anyone working as a carer, for example, should indulge themselves with the smallest of treats at any point in their lifetimes.

If that is the Tory approach to getting through the next six months then a General Strike can't come soon enough.  We'll soon find out who people rely on more; the minimum wage employees or Ministers without Portfolio.

"Minister without a portfolio" should not be allowed. How the fuck can you give someone a highly-paid (public money) job without a job description?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15586 on: Today at 10:39:11 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:36:21 am
What right o buy was all about.

People in secure council housing run by a Labour controlled council who won't want to evict anyone, will feel secure enough to strike,

When you have a massive mortgage? Not so much.

Exactly,   Hate thatcher but she was good at what she did.  Put people in their place
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15587 on: Today at 10:57:46 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:36:21 am
What right o buy was all about.

People in secure council housing run by a Labour controlled council who won't want to evict anyone, will feel secure enough to strike,

When you have a massive mortgage? Not so much.

The housing bubble needs to be burst once and for all its. We spend so much money on buying and renting that its sucks the demand away from everything else in the economy. Just think if we all spent half as much on housing how much we could spend on retail, entertainment etc etc and how much economic activity it would spur elsewhere.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15588 on: Today at 10:59:24 am
I see they are throwing others under the bus now

What a terrible pair of c*nts
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15589 on: Today at 11:00:58 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:57:46 am
The housing bubble needs to be burst once and for all its. We spend so much money on buying and renting that its sucks the demand away from everything else in the economy. Just think if we all spent half as much on housing how much we could spend on retail, entertainment etc etc and how much economic activity it would spur elsewhere.

Yeah I've had this discussion on here before. People complain about food prrices in this country, when in fact we have some of the cheapest food prices in the developed world. The issue is not food prices, it's the lack of disposable income people have due to spending so much housing.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15590 on: Today at 11:01:37 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:57:46 am
The housing bubble needs to be burst once and for all its. We spend so much money on buying and renting that its sucks the demand away from everything else in the economy. Just think if we all spent half as much on housing how much we could spend on retail, entertainment etc etc and how much economic activity it would spur elsewhere.

The housing bubble is insane round my way.

Houses doubling in price in ten years. Our house would command 1.6k in rent (I only know as same house in Close round corner up for rent) and it makes me sick. Its just under double what we pay for a mortgage.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15591 on: Today at 11:01:51 am
Wasn't their mantra after Brexit that standards wouldn't be lowered?

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/jacob-rees-mogg-worker-rights-brexit-b2191134.html

Quote
Workers will be stripped of rights in firms with fewer than 500 staff, under Liz Trusss plans to exploit Brexit to create a more dynamic economy.

A shock move to lift the threshold for businesses exempt from regulations from 50 to 500 workers  and possibly 1,000 employees  has raised the alarm over a bonfire of protections.

Crucially, a review  to be led by business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg  will include all EU retained law which the prime minister has already vowed to replace by the end of 2023.

The protections from decades of EU membership include limits on working time, holiday pay and parental leave, protections for agency workers and from discrimination for equal pay for work of equal value.

It is understood that, where an EU regulation exempts small businesses, this would now be handed to companies employing fewer than 500 staff  instead of just 50.

Revealing the move at the Conservative party conference, the Treasury chief secretary Chris Philp called it a critically important part of supply-side reforms to kickstart the economy.

We are going to be reducing business regulation  Jacob Rees-Mogg has a whole load of ideas to do that, he said.

One of which is making sure that no business under 500 employees gets subject to business regulation  another critically important move.

Earlier, Ms Truss, in a newspaper article, claimed the plan would combat Britains lack of dynamism and release an additional 40,000 firms from red tape.

But Jonathan Reynolds, Labours shadow business secretary, said: Are the Conservatives really saying they dont believe in basic product standards? Or food safety? Or employment law?

Businesses themselves know this is not the way to growth and a prosperous economy. British business rightly takes pride in our high standards.

Christine Jardine, the Lib Dem Cabinet Office spokesperson, said: This government seems hellbent on ripping up workers rights and environmental protections.

Steve Peers, professor of EU Law at the University of Essex, warned the move could also backfire by triggering sanctions from Brussels for a breach of the Brexit trade agreement.

This would arguably be grounds for trade retaliation by the EU under the Brexit deal, due to breach of the standstill on lowering labour and environmental standards, he warned.

The government is scrambling to devise reforms  on planning, immigration, finance, childcare, infrastructure development and elsewhere  to convince the markets it has a proper Growth Plan.

Ms Truss wrote: Change is always something that people might find worrying. But what Im fundamentally saying is we do have to change, the status quo isnt an option.

The granting of exemptions to firms with under 500 workers  from Monday  reads: The changed threshold will apply to all new regulations under development as well as those under current and future review, including retained EU laws.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15592 on: Today at 11:05:11 am
Thanks for the replies.  :)

I guess my main worry is something like that will take awhile to organise, so the Tories will see it coming a mile away and have time to plan a counter - probably some combination of legislation, the police, and riot gear.

My guess would be more a case of unions coordinating strikes in a rolling overlap fashion, so that there's  always something or several somethings at once to keep it in the news and keep the government off balance.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15593 on: Today at 11:06:00 am
Super-rich people can get away without the 45p top tax rate anyway, it's not the Tories listening to the people, it's more that this policy isn't really needed, those who'd benefit already having armies of accountants to avoid paying tax anyway.

Plus it makes everyone look bad, the Tories are meant to pay vague lip service to the idea that they're not just a vehicle to rob the poor and pay the rich but Truss & Kwarteng made it a bit too obvious, embarrassing everyone (and torpedoing their chances of staying in office where they'd be more useful in helping the rich to stay wealthy).
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15594 on: Today at 11:12:52 am
What is a general strike? All unionised labour? Ie pretty much nobody in the private sector?
Though arguably it'd take longer for strikes by the private sector to impact the general public.  The essential services are in the public sector.  Though would send a huge message to the govnt if everyone walked out.
As said above , too few can risk missing mortgage payments to do this. It's only when the ax is really falling and people will be missing those payment anyway will we see mass strike action.
