Super-rich people can get away without the 45p top tax rate anyway, it's not the Tories listening to the people, it's more that this policy isn't really needed, those who'd benefit already having armies of accountants to avoid paying tax anyway.
Plus it makes everyone look bad, the Tories are meant to pay vague lip service to the idea that they're not just a vehicle to rob the poor and pay the rich but Truss & Kwarteng made it a bit too obvious, embarrassing everyone (and torpedoing their chances of staying in office where they'd be more useful in helping the rich to stay wealthy).