How real is the prospect of a general strike though?



I think it depends on three things:- How bad it gets over the winter. The energy price cap mitigates to a point but that's only really protecting middle income and above households. The rate rises may not get passed on to the most vulnerable (renters) for some time, depending on contracts and how scummy the landlords are.- How organised people are. It may be a problem as getting the message out and getting coordinated will be very difficult.- How accustomed a lot people have become to being treated like shit and just accepting of it.I don't think it will happen. It's more likely to happen in France from what I've been told even though they're much better protected than we are.