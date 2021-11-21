Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15520 on: Today at 06:42:27 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15521 on: Today at 06:46:32 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:42:27 pm
Prob nonsense but who knows?

https://twitter.com/POLITLCSUK/status/1576569405055463425?
and put themselves out of work? Cant see that.  Its the only time they care about the unemployed
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15522 on: Today at 07:01:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:46:32 pm
and put themselves out of work? Cant see that.  Its the only time they care about the unemployed

It's possible. The PCP never wanted Truss and it's clear they won't win the next election. Some Tories in safe seats might decide to flip if they feel they've got nothing to lose. The main stumbling block is current polls pointing to an electoral massacre. Right now, no Tory seat can be considered "safe".

But at some point, they might realise they need to get out of office in order to rebuild and regroup - whilst they still have something to work with. They might struggle to imagine things getting much worse for them, but that doesn't mean it won't.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15523 on: Today at 07:08:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:40:56 pm
The treasury secretary has said that they’re going to remove employment law for all companies under 500 people.

All of them.

No maternity pay, no right to challenge unfair dismissal, no pension rights… nothing….




Always wanted to take part in a general strike.



I wonder if that would even work. Presumably they can't rip up existing work contracts. And you'd like have a case to argue gross unfair treatment if you're a new employee who does the same job, but has no rights.


They want the country to be like the US.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15524 on: Today at 07:08:19 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:42:27 pm
Prob nonsense but who knows?

https://twitter.com/POLITLCSUK/status/1576569405055463425?
I thought a few might threaten to do it if she doesn't do a u-turn, which Tory MP fancys knocking on doors trying to defend Truss. borrow billions to give to the rich while bringing in draconian Austerity to pay for it.  lets assume it's true, who will back down first. it won't be the rebels. they will be able to face the voters.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:10:36 pm by oldfordie »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15525 on: Today at 07:50:42 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:08:19 pm
I thought a few might threaten to do it if she doesn't do a u-turn, which Tory MP fancys knocking on doors trying to defend Truss. borrow billions to give to the rich while bringing in draconian Austerity to pay for it.  lets assume it's true, who will back down first. it won't be the rebels. they will be able to face the voters.

Hopefully, she's too dumb to back down. But we would need about 50 Tories to defect to bring the government down, as the DUP would likely vote with them.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15526 on: Today at 07:54:42 pm »
Its got to be the case that this isnt really ideologically led, nor stubbornness borne of fear of being seen as flip-flopping.

This is scorched Earth, plain and simple; Kwartengs champagne do with market dealing vulture capitalists is the clue.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15527 on: Today at 07:56:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:40:56 pm
The treasury secretary has said that theyre going to remove employment law for all companies under 500 people.

All of them.

No maternity pay, no right to challenge unfair dismissal, no pension rights nothing.

Hopefully Labour confirm they will immediately reverse this when they come into power, and that will be enough to stop employers actually removing these rights, if this does happen.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15528 on: Today at 08:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:54:42 pm
Its got to be the case that this isnt really ideologically led, nor stubbornness borne of fear of being seen as flip-flopping.

This is scorched Earth, plain and simple; Kwartengs champagne do with market dealing vulture capitalists is the clue.

I actually think this is pure tory policy, it was always their wet dream to remove worker's rights, remove benefits, and let the rich get as rich as possible. Just usually they had an ounce of realism among them and knew it wouldn't work.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15529 on: Today at 08:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:50:42 pm
Hopefully, she's too dumb to back down. But we would need about 50 Tories to defect to bring the government down, as the DUP would likely vote with them.
I think it's about 35/36 but some may go missing on the day so maybe even less than that.  I hope it does happen but I think it will be more about the Rebels showing they are serious, how they can never go out and face voters if this isn't reversed. some truth in that as well. they will no doubt be told this will all blow over and voters will forget. yeah sure, when they've already said Austerity will have to be brought in to pay for the rich tax cuts. services chopped so the big bankers and millionaires can rake more money in.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15530 on: Today at 08:20:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:40:56 pm
The treasury secretary has said that theyre going to remove employment law for all companies under 500 people.

All of them.

No maternity pay, no right to challenge unfair dismissal, no pension rights nothing.



Source?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15531 on: Today at 08:47:13 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:15:18 pm
I think it's about 35/36 but some may go missing on the day so maybe even less than that.  I hope it does happen but I think it will be more about the Rebels showing they are serious, how they can never go out and face voters if this isn't reversed. some truth in that as well. they will no doubt be told this will all blow over and voters will forget. yeah sure, when they've already said Austerity will have to be brought in to pay for the rich tax cuts. services chopped so the big bankers and millionaires can rake more money in.

Tory majority is 71, but the DUP would normally vote with them, so it's effectively 79. Unless even they decide the writing is on the wall.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15532 on: Today at 08:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:47:13 pm
Tory majority is 71, but the DUP would normally vote with them, so it's effectively 79. Unless even they decide the writing is on the wall.
Thanks. will be interesting to hear what the DUP have to say.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15533 on: Today at 09:18:40 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:51:47 pm
Thanks. will be interesting to hear what the DUP have to say.

Theyll go with government as theyd be worried their dreaded border poll may happen under Labour
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15534 on: Today at 09:18:46 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:51:47 pm
Thanks. will be interesting to hear what the DUP have to say.

It will be something along the lines of give us what we want with the NI Protocol or we wont support your budget Id imagine.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15535 on: Today at 09:30:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:18:46 pm
It will be something along the lines of give us what we want with the NI Protocol or we wont support your budget Id imagine.
You might be right but aren't they losing a lot of support already, what will NI people focus on, they are doing a deal to get rid of the protocol or they are supporting the Torys tax cuts for the rich and they have to pay the price.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15536 on: Today at 10:00:47 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:30:07 pm
You might be right but aren't they losing a lot of support already, what will NI people focus on, they are doing a deal to get rid of the protocol or they are supporting the Torys tax cuts for the rich and they have to pay the price.

This article and pic tells all re the DUP who facilitated Brexit and now refuse to govern in NI because Sinn Fein beat them in last election

https://www.irishnews.com/news/northernirelandnews/2020/09/03/news/sammy-wilson-leads-dup-mps-in-backing-donald-trump-for-re-election-2055288/
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15537 on: Today at 10:34:02 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15538 on: Today at 10:41:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:20:18 pm
Source?
yeah, can't find anything about it online.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15539 on: Today at 11:07:27 pm »
