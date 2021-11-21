My big concern in politics is that western Europe is just living in a fools paradise whereby we can be ever less productive relative to our peers, and yet still enjoy a very large welfare state and persist in thinking that the two are somehow compatible over the medium to long term.

Theyre not. We need to address that precisely because in the end, if we want those strong public services then we are going to have to pay for them. I think it is important that we look at a state which is extremely large, and look at how we can make sure that it is in full alignment with a lower tax economy.



Simon Clarke



Was an article in the guardian. High tax payers were saying they dont want this cut



