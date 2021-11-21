Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15400 on: Yesterday at 07:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:20:47 pm
They'll all be fearing for their seats.

This conference is going to be funereal.

I've heard that a number of sponsors have pulled out. Today they were putting up plastic sheeting with the Tory emblem on it which is apparently usually where sponsors banners would go.

And there's a HUGE police presence on Broad Street and in centenary square
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15401 on: Yesterday at 07:39:28 pm »

Excellent article by Freedland in the Guardian about the importance of Starmer establishing the narrative before memories fade and the right wing press go into full Goebbels mode.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/sep/30/keir-starmer-tories-labour-crisis
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15402 on: Yesterday at 07:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:20:47 pm
They'll all be fearing for their seats.

This conference is going to be funereal.

Aye, although it seems a bit daft. No point in fear when you know you've already lost. It really is just a question of how bad it gets for them now.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15403 on: Yesterday at 07:43:34 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:33:34 pm
I've heard that a number of sponsors have pulled out. Today they were putting up plastic sheeting with the Tory emblem on it which is apparently usually where sponsors banners would go.

And there's a HUGE police presence on Broad Street and in centenary square

They'll probably have huge banners draped over the seats too, Abu Dhabi FC style.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15404 on: Yesterday at 07:59:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:05:41 pm
@lewis_goodall


Cant see it happening myself, the Tories will be 3 line whipped into supporting the government, unless there are some who know they will be out on their arses come the GE so are thinking fuck it
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15405 on: Yesterday at 08:10:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:59:36 pm
Cant see it happening myself, the Tories will be 3 line whipped into supporting the government, unless there are some who know they will be out on their arses come the GE so are thinking fuck it
In normal times, I think the government would just drop the tax cut at 45%

But they seem certain to brazen it out.  In 1995 the tories got a vat increase overturned in their budget.  They still limped on for two years so there is a precedent
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15406 on: Yesterday at 08:20:24 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:59:36 pm
Cant see it happening myself, the Tories will be 3 line whipped into supporting the government, unless there are some who know they will be out on their arses come the GE so are thinking fuck it

When you're staring at a 30 point deficit then there'll be a LOT of Tories thinking they could be out on their arses, so I imagine it becomes more difficult to whip them.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:10:15 pm
In normal times, I think the government would just drop the tax cut at 45%

But they seem certain to brazen it out.  In 1995 the tories got a vat increase overturned in their budget.  They still limped on for two years so there is a precedent

Bloody mindedness seems to be the hallmark of the modern Tory. There's a real arrogance without ability amongst their front bench, and they seem to think nobody but them has a clue. They're in for a swift, sharp kick to the bollocks.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15407 on: Yesterday at 08:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:18:53 pm
Why do you think Labour will be better?
To paraphrase something I learnt on rawk. Because they understand that low price doesn't mean good value. Interesting in services like the NHS and education huge rewards. Not just in monetary terms, but in people getting good. Some people only feel good by changing money, but most need a 'basic' standard and can be very happy with that. Happiness is the target. Not money. Labour seen to understand that.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15408 on: Yesterday at 09:12:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:10:15 pm
In normal times, I think the government would just drop the tax cut at 45%

But they seem certain to brazen it out.  In 1995 the tories got a vat increase overturned in their budget.  They still limped on for two years so there is a precedent

Isn't the tax cut costing a relatively small amount anyway in the grand scheme of things? They've chucked away far bigger sums on other things. Seems a ridiculous hill to die on though as it sends out a terrible message to borrow more money to give to the rich, same with the bankers bonuses.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15409 on: Yesterday at 09:29:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:09:46 pm
But what makes people think that Labour would be any better for them?

Experience.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15410 on: Yesterday at 09:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:29:29 pm
Experience.
In context. Why now? What's changed that's caused such a massive swing.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15411 on: Yesterday at 09:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:12:40 pm
Isn't the tax cut costing a relatively small amount anyway in the grand scheme of things? They've chucked away far bigger sums on other things. Seems a ridiculous hill to die on though as it sends out a terrible message to borrow more money to give to the rich, same with the bankers bonuses.
Yes. But I think it's the fact the govnt will borrow to do this. Govnt borrowing for long term projects is seen as sensible. Borrowing for a whim , not so.   At least that's the impression I'm getting .
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15412 on: Yesterday at 09:43:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:35:04 pm
Yes. But I think it's the fact the govnt will borrow to do this. Govnt borrowing for long term projects is seen as sensible. Borrowing for a whim , not so.   At least that's the impression I'm getting .

They don't plan on borrowing, they plan on "iron austerity". One thing that was mentioned earlier today is a planned reducrion to UC increases - no inflation increase, just an increase with :average earnings", which is less. Would bring them £5bn per year, which is more than double of what the tax cut for the rich costs.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15413 on: Yesterday at 09:53:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:09:46 pm
But what makes people think that Labour would be any better for them?

The negatives of a Tory government, all the Tory lies. corruption. acting in their own personal interests rather than the countries best interests. law breaking. contempt for our democracy. contempt for our human rights. workers right, slashing services and welfare etc.
Positives of a Labour government.
It's a bit like the "What have the Romans ever done for us" question.
We would end up with....   well besides, better services, more funding for schools, better NHS. less poverty. more doctors. more nurses. more police. more funding for local communities, more help for the disabled. more help for the vulnerable. more help for pensioners. more help for single parents. more help for children and education. blah blah, besides that what have the Labour Party ever done for us.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15414 on: Yesterday at 10:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:11:17 pm
Three polls giving Labour a 30 point lead, to say nothing of the other polls. They're going to be in damage mitigation mode for the rest of this term.

Cue the time to start locking in even more rorts and peerages for their mates in the time remaining.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15415 on: Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm »
I wonder when theyre slipping in Johnsons disgraceful resignation honours.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15416 on: Yesterday at 11:03:51 pm »
I actually reckon after the theft the Tories will do over the next couple of years and the mass devastation Truss coup will call, Labour could get away with a much more radical manifesto than we might expect. A tax and redistribute manifesto will be popular.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15417 on: Yesterday at 11:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:03:51 pm
I actually reckon after the theft the Tories will do over the next couple of years and the mass devastation Truss coup will call, Labour could get away with a much more radical manifesto than we might expect. A tax and redistribute manifesto will be popular.

What it won't be able to get away with is heavy borrowing to fund deficits on current spending.

With the return of inflation you can't just manage bond yields through QE anymore, market confidence matters again.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15418 on: Today at 12:05:34 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 09:55:49 am
More fairytale finance from HMG.



With some elementary calculations, a saving of £11,250 on stamp duty implies a purchase price of £600,000 (terraced homes in London apparently can easily cost £700-800k).

The only mortgage available which gives monthly payments that are less than the buyer's monthly salary requires a £240,000 deposit (good luck with that one). An example 5-year fixed rate for a 25 year mortgage with a 40% deposit is 5.49%.

If the (net) salary of the mythical 'first time buyer' is £30,000 this would give them monthly mortgage repayments of £2,200.
If their energy bills are in line with the £2,500 average after the cap, then they will be be left with £17 a week for everything else.

Presumably this ad was done the same people who helped Kwarteng cost his mini-budget (and probably on the back of the same fag packet).

Economy safe in their hands etc.  ::)


That is actually obscene advertising and worse than anything I have ever seen from the private sector, including miracle cures from the wild west. I am going to look in to complaining to the advertising standards agency
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15419 on: Today at 12:57:03 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:46:24 pm
This gal?



"I thought you were going to go after the POOR people!"

Became Lord Mayor of Folkestone as a Labour councillor. Quite amazing.

Lots of protests up and down the country this weekend - stay safe those who go.
