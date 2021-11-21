Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15400 on: Today at 07:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:20:47 pm
They'll all be fearing for their seats.

This conference is going to be funereal.

I've heard that a number of sponsors have pulled out. Today they were putting up plastic sheeting with the Tory emblem on it which is apparently usually where sponsors banners would go.

And there's a HUGE police presence on Broad Street and in centenary square
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15401 on: Today at 07:39:28 pm »

Excellent article by Freedland in the Guardian about the importance of Starmer establishing the narrative before memories fade and the right wing press go into full Goebbels mode.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/sep/30/keir-starmer-tories-labour-crisis
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15402 on: Today at 07:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:20:47 pm
They'll all be fearing for their seats.

This conference is going to be funereal.

Aye, although it seems a bit daft. No point in fear when you know you've already lost. It really is just a question of how bad it gets for them now.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15403 on: Today at 07:43:34 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:33:34 pm
I've heard that a number of sponsors have pulled out. Today they were putting up plastic sheeting with the Tory emblem on it which is apparently usually where sponsors banners would go.

And there's a HUGE police presence on Broad Street and in centenary square

They'll probably have huge banners draped over the seats too, Abu Dhabi FC style.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15404 on: Today at 07:59:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:05:41 pm
@lewis_goodall


Cant see it happening myself, the Tories will be 3 line whipped into supporting the government, unless there are some who know they will be out on their arses come the GE so are thinking fuck it
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15405 on: Today at 08:10:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:59:36 pm
Cant see it happening myself, the Tories will be 3 line whipped into supporting the government, unless there are some who know they will be out on their arses come the GE so are thinking fuck it
In normal times, I think the government would just drop the tax cut at 45%

But they seem certain to brazen it out.  In 1995 the tories got a vat increase overturned in their budget.  They still limped on for two years so there is a precedent
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15406 on: Today at 08:20:24 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:59:36 pm
Cant see it happening myself, the Tories will be 3 line whipped into supporting the government, unless there are some who know they will be out on their arses come the GE so are thinking fuck it

When you're staring at a 30 point deficit then there'll be a LOT of Tories thinking they could be out on their arses, so I imagine it becomes more difficult to whip them.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:10:15 pm
In normal times, I think the government would just drop the tax cut at 45%

But they seem certain to brazen it out.  In 1995 the tories got a vat increase overturned in their budget.  They still limped on for two years so there is a precedent

Bloody mindedness seems to be the hallmark of the modern Tory. There's a real arrogance without ability amongst their front bench, and they seem to think nobody but them has a clue. They're in for a swift, sharp kick to the bollocks.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15407 on: Today at 08:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:18:53 pm
Why do you think Labour will be better?
To paraphrase something I learnt on rawk. Because they understand that low price doesn't mean good value. Interesting in services like the NHS and education huge rewards. Not just in monetary terms, but in people getting good. Some people only feel good by changing money, but most need a 'basic' standard and can be very happy with that. Happiness is the target. Not money. Labour seen to understand that.
