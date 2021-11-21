Cant see it happening myself, the Tories will be 3 line whipped into supporting the government, unless there are some who know they will be out on their arses come the GE so are thinking fuck it



In normal times, I think the government would just drop the tax cut at 45%



But they seem certain to brazen it out. In 1995 the tories got a vat increase overturned in their budget. They still limped on for two years so there is a precedent



When you're staring at a 30 point deficit then there'll be a LOT of Tories thinking they could be out on their arses, so I imagine it becomes more difficult to whip them.Bloody mindedness seems to be the hallmark of the modern Tory. There's a real arrogance without ability amongst their front bench, and they seem to think nobody but them has a clue. They're in for a swift, sharp kick to the bollocks.