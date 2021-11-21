Cant see it happening myself, the Tories will be 3 line whipped into supporting the government, unless there are some who know they will be out on their arses come the GE so are thinking fuck it
When you're staring at a 30 point deficit then there'll be a LOT of Tories thinking they could be out on their arses, so I imagine it becomes more difficult to whip them.
In normal times, I think the government would just drop the tax cut at 45%
But they seem certain to brazen it out. In 1995 the tories got a vat increase overturned in their budget. They still limped on for two years
so there is a precedent
Bloody mindedness seems to be the hallmark of the modern Tory. There's a real arrogance without ability amongst their front bench, and they seem to think nobody but them has a clue. They're in for a swift, sharp kick to the bollocks.