Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 380 381 382 383 384 [385]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 500245 times)

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,321
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15360 on: Today at 01:11:52 pm »
Westminster Voting Intention

Lab 50%
Con 20%
Ldem 9%
Grn 8%
SNP5%

People Polling 29 Sep

Another 30 point lead
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,664
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15361 on: Today at 01:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Disregarder on Today at 11:49:41 am
Snap for my mother in law. Loves the TV guide. Gives me something to read when I'm at her gaff that shows how the enemy think. Also handy for the cat's litter tray although I'm always sad that the cat's turds are soiled by the newspaper.

Is the TV guide good?
or does it just highlight "Question time - where we lick the arses of the tories" , "now showing on ITV -immigrants and how they are stealing your land" and maybe a bit of "Diana - would have loved Liz Truss"?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,190
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15362 on: Today at 01:20:30 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:11:52 pm
Westminster Voting Intention

Lab 50%
Con 20%
Ldem 9%
Grn 8%
SNP5%

People Polling 29 Sep

Another 30 point lead
yep, perhaps showing that the one yesterday was maybe not the outlier we thought it was.


It was also done for GB News so they must be gutted
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,891
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15363 on: Today at 01:22:25 pm »
If the majority of Sunak backing MPs abstained on a vote theyd lose.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,664
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15364 on: Today at 01:34:09 pm »
So looking at the Euro for the past year, the mini budget had a nasty dip, but it started going pear shaped in August. Nothing particularly bad early in the year when the invasion started.
Was that August dip caused by ruling out a windfall tax? Probably too early.  It looks like we've nearly bounced back from the bad budget too.

I'm not going to show interest rates though. That's just too scary!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,285
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15365 on: Today at 01:38:35 pm »

For those interested in tracking polling and by-elections, this is a pretty decent resource.

https://twitter.com/BritainElects?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Two polls out today, one with a 20pt lead, one with a 30pt lead. Obviously that magnitude of lead will never last till a general election but it's close to where Blair was polling mid-term in 1995 and we know where that ended up. While I think Labour still has work to do in creating positive enthusiasm (which is key for turnout) rather than anger towards the Tories, it's Labour's to lose.

The one way out of this for the Tories would be to change leader. Of course that would be an affront to democracy but they have no shame as we know. Power at all costs. I just don't think Truss will go meekly and might threaten her own party with an election if they challenge her.  I suspect we are stuck in this death spiral for the next 2 years.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,664
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15366 on: Today at 01:47:19 pm »
I'd be interested to see what's driving all this.

Some people would look at that mini budget and be horrified.  But do more people care about cutting the top rate of tax than they do about getting their own tax rate cut.
Some still want Boris as leader, and while that might cut the number voting Tory, I don't see the votes switching elsewhere.
Not sure who would move parties based on environmental concerns
I don't think the needle would have moved (from Boris' time ) based on immigration policy , or foreign policy in general.
Truss has taken the sting out of the very worst of the energy price hike - how's she's paying for it seems to be the biggest bone of contention (*)
The money for the NHS, schools , police and fire is still shit. But nothings really changed.
Was it literally Boris propping up the Tory vote?



(* And although , I've argued in here that I don't believe that windfall taxes are necessarily right, and I'm not sure the £170bn figure is any more reliable than the £350m on a bus, I do see the knock on impact that borrowing to finance it has had and am far more open to it.  In fact , I wonder if the CEOs and CFOs of the oil giants would have preferred a windfall tax to the hike in rates we are about to see.. though I guess they "earn" their corn in $ so, very hard to speculate how they view it)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,094
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15367 on: Today at 01:55:09 pm »
Truss appearing on Laura K's show again on Sunday. Here's hoping Joe Lycett gets another invite.  ;D
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,407
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15368 on: Today at 01:57:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:47:19 pm
I'd be interested to see what's driving all this.

Some people would look at that mini budget and be horrified.  But do more people care about cutting the top rate of tax than they do about getting their own tax rate cut.
Some still want Boris as leader, and while that might cut the number voting Tory, I don't see the votes switching elsewhere.
Not sure who would move parties based on environmental concerns
I don't think the needle would have moved (from Boris' time ) based on immigration policy , or foreign policy in general.
Truss has taken the sting out of the very worst of the energy price hike - how's she's paying for it seems to be the biggest bone of contention (*)
The money for the NHS, schools , police and fire is still shit. But nothings really changed.
Was it literally Boris propping up the Tory vote?



(* And although , I've argued in here that I don't believe that windfall taxes are necessarily right, and I'm not sure the £170bn figure is any more reliable than the £350m on a bus, I do see the knock on impact that borrowing to finance it has had and am far more open to it.  In fact , I wonder if the CEOs and CFOs of the oil giants would have preferred a windfall tax to the hike in rates we are about to see.. though I guess they "earn" their corn in $ so, very hard to speculate how they view it)

A lot of people were prepared to back the Tories while inflation was low, interest rates were low and their house prices were booming. Now they're hit in the pocket they'll no longer vote for them.

Similar happened with New Labour pre and post the 2008 crash, although the situation was different  Cameron got in in 2010 and they were happy to let the poor pay the price for austerity while they were okay. Now they're getting squeezed and they aren't happy
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,664
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15369 on: Today at 02:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:57:04 pm
A lot of people were prepared to back the Tories while inflation was low, interest rates were low and their house prices were booming. Now they're hit in the pocket they'll no longer vote for them.

Similar happened with New Labour pre and post the 2008 crash, although the situation was different  Cameron got in in 2010 and they were happy to let the poor pay the price for austerity while they were okay. Now they're getting squeezed and they aren't happy
But what makes people think that Labour would be any better for them?
--edit-- is it a case that people will put up with shit services if they have money in their pocket? Or more a belief that labour will do better on the economy.  I'm thinking more now, it's a case the labour vote hasn't improved much, just fewer people would bother to turn up to vote Tory.  (and pensioners won't be able to afford the cold air that comes in when they open the door to go to vote)
« Last Edit: Today at 02:11:24 pm by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,340
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15370 on: Today at 02:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:55:09 pm
Truss appearing on Laura K's show again on Sunday. Here's hoping Joe Lycett gets another invite.  ;D

Truss obviously wants some softballs after being humiliated on local radio yesterday

Edit: And yes, would love it if Joe made another appearance  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 02:20:57 pm by Jshooters »
Logged
Believer

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,407
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15371 on: Today at 02:25:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:09:46 pm
But what makes people think that Labour would be any better for them?
--edit-- is it a case that people will put up with shit services if they have money in their pocket? Or more a belief that labour will do better on the economy.  I'm thinking more now, it's a case the labour vote hasn't improved much, just fewer people would bother to turn up to vote Tory.  (and pensioners won't be able to afford the cold air that comes in when they open the door to go to vote)

I think it's like the 90s when people who'd voted for them were fed up with the Tories after a long term in power and they'd lost their halo of competence. Blair was able to win a lot of these people over and Starmer is starting to do the same. At the same time a lot of these people just didn't vote in 97.

It's timing as well. The Tories imploded completely just in time for the Labour conference. Starmer was then able to seize the initiative with his speech.

The main thing soft Tories want in a Labour leader is someone non radical as well. Obviously their real hardcore will vote for them no matter what. They still got millions of votes in 97. Starmer isn't going to run on a socialist platform which is where he's alienated the left after his pledges for the leadership.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:32:07 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15372 on: Today at 02:45:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:09:46 pm
But what makes people think that Labour would be any better for them?
--edit-- is it a case that people will put up with shit services if they have money in their pocket? Or more a belief that labour will do better on the economy.  I'm thinking more now, it's a case the labour vote hasn't improved much, just fewer people would bother to turn up to vote Tory.  (and pensioners won't be able to afford the cold air that comes in when they open the door to go to vote)
There was a Tory woman voter in tears a few yrs back after the Torys brought in harsh cuts to welfare. UC cuts. she was crying because she was assured all these harsh welfare cuts wouldn't affect her as she had a job but she needed more money to pay her bills. the cuts did hit her and it meant she couldn't afford to pay her rent. this is the mindset that needs to be overcome, all the other people claiming welfare were scroungers in her eyes.
Many other people are going to face this realty over the next few years so they need to start wisen up.
Find it amazing to hear people scream against the Tory cuts without considering who brought in those services etc in the first place, it's as if people think the Torys are just chopping all the good things they brought in, the Torys are mostly chopping all the good things Labour brought in. I wouldn't mind but a lot of the stuff Labour brought in saved the country money, the idea of choping a service or whatever to save a £100 mill doesn't mean the problems the service helped go away. we are seeing it now with the NHS. people unable to get into a doctors or a nurse for simple everyday problems being told to go the hospital which increases the costs of the NHS. it overwhelms the NHS. the country ends up paying far morethan a £100 mill for a worse service.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:11:39 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Robert Peston
@Peston
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,714
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15373 on: Today at 02:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:24:32 pm
These shite puns are becoming a pain in the Bertolli.
But
People keep churning them out, off pat.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,714
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15374 on: Today at 03:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:12:39 pm
Im hoping her advisors tell her she needs to win the sceptics over by lightening up a bit. Lets see her deliver some witty one liners with real panache. That should do the trick.

Senior Spad  to junior Clipboard spad
Could we go with a cheese joke Julian, or perhaps a pork joke sort of turn the criticism into a joke. Have one ready for close of play Friday.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,094
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15375 on: Today at 03:25:23 pm »
Financial markets crisis: Douglas Ross says he is concerned about his mortgage following mini-budget

https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/financial-markets-crisis-douglas-ross-says-he-is-concerned-about-his-mortgage-following-mini-budget-3861495

Poor Douglas will just have to find himself a second third fourth fifth job to get by.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,254
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15376 on: Today at 03:36:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:08:43 pm
I honestly haven't got a clue what will happen, I imagine they want to do a complete U-Turn but that would mean admitting they are clueless.
Not sure what the majority is now, it used to be 80 but they lost a few bye-elections.. it maybe 74, so might need 37 rebels to bring the government down, I think that's the way some Tory MPs might go. tell her to find a way to change course or they will back a VONC in her and the Government if necessary.
I think Truss is desperately trying to find a excuse to spin a u-turn, no idea what she can say without admitting she's useless.

This says the current majority is 71.

https://members.parliament.uk/parties/Commons
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,254
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15377 on: Today at 03:42:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:09:46 pm
But what makes people think that Labour would be any better for them?
--edit-- is it a case that people will put up with shit services if they have money in their pocket? Or more a belief that labour will do better on the economy.  I'm thinking more now, it's a case the labour vote hasn't improved much, just fewer people would bother to turn up to vote Tory.  (and pensioners won't be able to afford the cold air that comes in when they open the door to go to vote)

For a long time, the typical line of the Tories is to say things would be worse under Labour. I think now for most people it's not so much thinking things will be better under Labour as thinking surely they can't be any worse!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,664
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15378 on: Today at 03:43:59 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:45:33 pm

Many other people are going to face this realty over the next few years so they need to start wisen up.


That's one of the big problems though with society now. We are 'all'  I'm all right jack.

I don't know if age makes 'one' more socially aware , but looking after society is a cost we should all bear, where we can.
Even if we are lucky enough not be on the receiving end of the benefits we pay for.  Spreading the wealth is good for the mental health.
Most people I suspect will not need to claim UC, but pretty much everyone will need a pension and to use the NHS. if we aren't funding these things now for or own benefit, the future is highly likely to see us need them.

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,664
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15379 on: Today at 03:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:42:49 pm
For a long time, the typical line of the Tories is to say things would be worse under Labour. I think now for most people it's not so much thinking things will be better under Labour as thinking surely they can't be any worse!

Again , that's a - in the tory column, without a plus for the other parties.
(Obviously if the other parties hold the same number of votes , but the tories lose votes, the % swings toward labour)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15380 on: Today at 03:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:36:50 pm
This says the current majority is 71.

https://members.parliament.uk/parties/Commons
Even better. so 36 rebels needed to do whatever it takes.
Logged
Robert Peston
@Peston
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,254
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15381 on: Today at 03:46:24 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:45:33 pm
There was a Tory woman voter in tears a few yrs back after the Torys brought in harsh cuts to welfare. UC cuts. she was crying because she was assured all these harsh welfare cuts wouldn't affect her as she had a job but she needed more money to pay her bills. the cuts did hit her and it meant she couldn't afford to pay her rent. this is the mindset that needs to be overcome, all the other people claiming welfare were scroungers in her eyes.


This gal?



"I thought you were going to go after the POOR people!"
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,190
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15382 on: Today at 03:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:36:50 pm
This says the current majority is 71.

https://members.parliament.uk/parties/Commons
that will be because of by-election defeats plus people technically stripped of the Tory whip (not sure if there still are any) but you also have to remember there are, is it, 7 Sinn Fein MPs who don't take their seats so that majority will be higher when their numbers are taking out of the equation. You need to look at 643 MPs not 650 as the number for a majority


Edit 357-286 but that includes the DUP who are Tory scum in all but name and the speaker.


So it is 71 as you have taken Sinn Fein I to account
« Last Edit: Today at 03:51:10 pm by Wabaloolah »
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,254
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15383 on: Today at 03:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:47:54 pm
that will be because of by-election defeats plus people technically stripped of the Tory whip (not sure if there still are any) but you also have to remember there are, is it, 7 Sinn Fein MPs who don't take their seats so that majority will be higher when their numbers are taking out of the equation. You need to look at 643 MPs not 650 as the number for a majority

It says on the site that the majority takes into account non-voting Sinn Fein MPs.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,190
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15384 on: Today at 03:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:50:31 pm
It says on the site that the majority takes into account non-voting Sinn Fein MPs.
yes just edited my post
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15385 on: Today at 03:53:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:43:59 pm
That's one of the big problems though with society now. We are 'all'  I'm all right jack.

I don't know if age makes 'one' more socially aware , but looking after society is a cost we should all bear, where we can.
Even if we are lucky enough not be on the receiving end of the benefits we pay for.  Spreading the wealth is good for the mental health.
Most people I suspect will not need to claim UC, but pretty much everyone will need a pension and to use the NHS. if we aren't funding these things now for or own benefit, the future is highly likely to see us need them.
Ive always believed in There before the grace of god go I ,saying, am not religious in the slightest but if anyone thinks they are immune then they are naive. life can be cruel. hit after hit.  ive seen it bring down some really decent people who had it made. all out of their control. they did nothing to deserve the shit that hit them. everything fell apart.
Logged
Robert Peston
@Peston
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,254
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15386 on: Today at 03:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:51:30 pm
yes just edited my post

:thumbup

Wonder if the DUP would vote with the government on the budget? They have eight MPs, which effectively bumps the majority up to 79.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,595
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15387 on: Today at 04:10:32 pm »
A third 30%+ poll.


@EuropeElects
UK (GB), Omnisis poll:

LAB-S&D: 55% (+11)
CON~ECR: 23% (-9)
LDEM-RE: 7% (-3)
SNP-G/EFA: 5% (+1)
GREENS-G/EFA: 5%
REFORM~NI: 3% (-1)

+/- vs. 23-26 Sep

Fieldwork: 29-30 September 2022
Sample size: N/A
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,094
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15388 on: Today at 04:18:12 pm »
Lesson to learn here for the Tories is you can act like evil c*nts to the majority of the country without getting a hit in the polls, but don't ever fuck with people's mortgages....
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 380 381 382 383 384 [385]   Go Up
« previous next »
 