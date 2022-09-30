I'd be interested to see what's driving all this.



Some people would look at that mini budget and be horrified. But do more people care about cutting the top rate of tax than they do about getting their own tax rate cut.

Some still want Boris as leader, and while that might cut the number voting Tory, I don't see the votes switching elsewhere.

Not sure who would move parties based on environmental concerns

I don't think the needle would have moved (from Boris' time ) based on immigration policy , or foreign policy in general.

Truss has taken the sting out of the very worst of the energy price hike - how's she's paying for it seems to be the biggest bone of contention (*)

The money for the NHS, schools , police and fire is still shit. But nothings really changed.

Was it literally Boris propping up the Tory vote?







(* And although , I've argued in here that I don't believe that windfall taxes are necessarily right, and I'm not sure the £170bn figure is any more reliable than the £350m on a bus, I do see the knock on impact that borrowing to finance it has had and am far more open to it. In fact , I wonder if the CEOs and CFOs of the oil giants would have preferred a windfall tax to the hike in rates we are about to see.. though I guess they "earn" their corn in $ so, very hard to speculate how they view it)