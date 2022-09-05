Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15240 on: Today at 07:29:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:07:29 pm
OMFG. Just got in from work.


This is genuinely incredible  remarkable

Its the worst thing Ive ever heard

Someonre has put together a compilation of her "highlights"
https://twitter.com/search?q=truss%20local%20radio&src=typeahead_click
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15241 on: Today at 07:30:06 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:51:24 pm
I take your pint, but don't be so quick - there's well over two years to go before the next election and Truss has been there for only three weeks! :D

Really, though, the country cannot afford for the Tories to remain in power any longer. But what mechanism is there to remove them? Are enough of the PCP going to vote down the Government in VoNC?

The only Tories I can think of who might turn are the ones in safe seats who essentially have little to lose in the Tories are kicked out of office. But based on that poll, NO Tories are safe - well bar two anyway. ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15242 on: Today at 07:30:10 pm
She behaves like how I imagine I would if I woke up one day and someone made me prime minister. Just completely shell shocked and hilariously out of her depth.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15243 on: Today at 07:32:13 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:51:24 pm
I take your pint,

Oi, get your own!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15244 on: Today at 07:35:45 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:07:29 pm
OMFG. Just got in from work.


This is genuinely incredible  remarkable

Its the worst thing Ive ever heard

And you were around at the time of RAWK X Factor.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15245 on: Today at 07:42:50 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:37:33 pm
I think until we see other polls with similar leads we have to treat this one as a massive outlier.

I remember years ago how the Canadian Conservatives were reduced to two seats in an election. Yes, this is a massive outlier - pretty much double what most other recent polls have shown - but these sorts of polls can carry their own sense of momentum. The electorate themselves can pick up on that and feel the political tides turning.

Obviously an election now would be political suicide, but if they're faced with these kinds of polls, they may just decide to cut their losses. The sooner they get Labour in, the sooner they can turn things around.

Of course, they will want to stay on long enough to ensure the country is fucked enough that Labour can't fix it, and spend their time in opposition blaming Labour for not being about to repair the damage they caused, but the longer they stay in power, the more they risk polls like these crystallising into hard results.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15246 on: Today at 07:53:14 pm
Another poll

NEW Westminster Voting Intention. Largest Labour lead (21 points) we've ever recorded.

CON 28% (-5)
LAB  49% (+6)
LD    11% (nc)
SNP 5% (+1)
GRE 1% (-2)
Others 7% (+2)
*Changes in comparison to Survation polling September 5th 2022

https://twitter.com/Survation/status/1575522804644007941?t=xxG0kNFEXTlAvpggIEm5gg&s=19
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15247 on: Today at 07:53:23 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:42:50 pm
I remember years ago how the Canadian Conservatives were reduced to two seats in an election. Yes, this is a massive outlier - pretty much double what most other recent polls have shown - but these sorts of polls can carry their own sense of momentum. The electorate themselves can pick up on that and feel the political tides turning.

I think it will turn into an "anyone but the tories vote". How can the majority of the electorate inflict maximum damage for what they've done?

If there were any "Labour/Green's" or "Labour/Lib Dems" (those on the fence), more than ever before, with the current voting system, it's not even worth the risk of wasting a vote and not go with Labour.

And lets be honest, those Brexit redwallers are not lost, they have swung once, they can swing again. A harsh winter could be the tipping point for a lot of them.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15248 on: Today at 07:55:35 pm
Here are all 4 polls from today

Four polls published in the last hour
🔴 YouGov: Labour 33pt lead
🔴 Survation: Labour 21pt lead
🔴 Deltapoll: Labour 19pt lead
🔴 Redfield & Wilton: Labour 17pt lead
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15249 on: Today at 08:04:01 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:35:45 pm
And you were around at the time of RAWK X Factor.
To be fair to me, I didnt dip into that.


Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15250 on: Today at 08:04:27 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15251 on: Today at 08:05:21 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:55:35 pm
Here are all 4 polls from today

Four polls published in the last hour
🔴 YouGov: Labour 33pt lead
🔴 Survation: Labour 21pt lead
🔴 Deltapoll: Labour 19pt lead
🔴 Redfield & Wilton: Labour 17pt lead
an average lead of 22.5 pts
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15252 on: Today at 08:07:52 pm
Watched a bit of this earlier. Sharing for anyone who's interested.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jdqmFiBPAeg&amp;t=127s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jdqmFiBPAeg&amp;t=127s</a>
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15253 on: Today at 08:08:04 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:53:23 pm
I think it will turn into an "anyone but the tories vote". How can the majority of the electorate inflict maximum damage for what they've done?

If there were any "Labour/Green's" or "Labour/Lib Dems" (those on the fence), more than ever before, with the current voting system, it's not even worth the risk of wasting a vote and not go with Labour.

And lets be honest, those Brexit redwallers are not lost, they have swung once, they can swing again. A harsh winter could be the tipping point for a lot of them.

The Red Wall is gone for the Tories. Labour voters will come out in force. Low propensity Brexity/Johnson switchers will probably stay home.

In many of the Blue Wall seats though, any Lib Dem leaners switching back to Labour will be handing those Tories a lifeline.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15254 on: Today at 08:16:59 pm
With thise polls, the tories won't call an early election, and I'm not sure they'd even want a VONC. Truss is already the bottom of the barrel, they don't have anyone else to take the job.

When are the next by-elections though? Maybe that tory majority can be eroded.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15255 on: Today at 08:21:46 pm
I cant get my head around how genuinely thick she sounds. Miss me with the she cant be thick she learnt Mandarin at school shit either please.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15256 on: Today at 08:25:07 pm
Can you all understand why i was so keen for her to win all this time ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15257 on: Today at 08:26:11 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:28:15 pm
Will Question Time be worth a watch this evening? Paul Scully should be due to get an absolute roasting from all sides.

It's on the Iplayer now.

Scully is getting it from all sides. Perversely Fiona Bruce said the audience is mostly Conservative voters! It's Manchester ffs. Even then though the audience is sticking it to the Tories.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15258 on: Today at 08:28:40 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:25:07 pm
Can you all understand why i was so keen for her to win all this time ;D
I just didnt think the short term pain for the long term gain would be this painful.,
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15259 on: Today at 08:34:28 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:16:59 pm
With thise polls, the tories won't call an early election, and I'm not sure they'd even want a VONC. Truss is already the bottom of the barrel, they don't have anyone else to take the job.

When are the next by-elections though? Maybe that tory majority can be eroded.

That's not happening unfortunately, not with an 80 seat majority.

But the scale of any by-election defeats will really have them in a panic, as they will be a strong indicator as to the accuracy of the polls.
