I think until we see other polls with similar leads we have to treat this one as a massive outlier.



I remember years ago how the Canadian Conservatives were reduced to two seats in an election. Yes, this is a massive outlier - pretty much double what most other recent polls have shown - but these sorts of polls can carry their own sense of momentum. The electorate themselves can pick up on that and feel the political tides turning.Obviously an election now would be political suicide, but if they're faced with these kinds of polls, they may just decide to cut their losses. The sooner they get Labour in, the sooner they can turn things around.Of course, they will want to stay on long enough to ensure the country is fucked enough that Labour can't fix it, and spend their time in opposition blaming Labour for not being about to repair the damage they caused, but the longer they stay in power, the more they risk polls like these crystallising into hard results.