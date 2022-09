I think the general opinion amongst commentators was that Truss would get some sort of bounce, merely by virtue of not being Johnson and being a new PM that a proportion of people would give the benefit of the doubt (people who probably had not seen her speak before). Probably not that long lived, but a short term bounce nonetheless.



To find herself within days to be in a worse position for the Tories since 2001 is quite extraordinary.



Next weeks conference should be pay per view.