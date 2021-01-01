Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 375 376 377 378 379 [380]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 494523 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,232
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15160 on: Today at 03:33:03 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 03:15:34 pm
i guess we have to remember that boris was a bumbling buffoon and unfortunately his popularity turned from people laughing at him to people laughing at the tory party

it seems they have gone with the antithesis of bojo

that's the only reasoning i can think of

Bozo was playing a part. His bumbling act was intended to disarm people and put them to sleep. He was deliberately trying to come across as harmless and fun and not be seen as a threat. Truss really IS an idiot though.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,873
  • Truthiness
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15161 on: Today at 03:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:33:03 pm
Bozo was playing a part. His bumbling act was intended to disarm people and put them to sleep. He was deliberately trying to come across as harmless and fun and not be seen as a threat. Truss really IS an idiot though.
She does remind me of that Groucho Marx line all right.

Alistair Campbell says that Number 10 used to ban her from interviews on the likes of Today / R4 when she was Sec State because she was so bad at them.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,748
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15162 on: Today at 03:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:06:10 pm
Has she been repeating this line today?

If so I suggest we all go back to our energy providers and refuse to pay a penny more.

I don't intend to pay even half of that anyway!


But apparently she was vague enough in her answer that you likely can't sue her.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,629
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15163 on: Today at 03:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:33:03 pm
Bozo was playing a part. His bumbling act was intended to disarm people and put them to sleep. He was deliberately trying to come across as harmless and fun and not be seen as a threat. Truss really IS an idiot though.

That's unfair.


To idiots. She's worse
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,881
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15164 on: Today at 03:46:12 pm »
They're tripling down on the lies that this is a global issue - and completely ignoring the fact it was entirely caused by his shit speech.

They're a fucking disgrace.
Logged

Online Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,011
  • Legend
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15165 on: Today at 03:47:36 pm »
Those clips are painful.

If she had even 1% of decency in her, I'd almost feel sorry for her.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15166 on: Today at 03:52:32 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:42:06 pm
I don't intend to pay even half of that anyway!


But apparently she was vague enough in her answer that you likely can't sue her.

If I could get anywhere near 2.5 I be made up.
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 866
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15167 on: Today at 03:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:56:04 pm

 ;D


In the light of some earlier posts there's a joke about spreads which I will not make


I will say thought that Utterly Useless is probably a good marketing slogan for this lot, resistible




Utterly Trusserly - I can't believe it's not Boris
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,965
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15168 on: Today at 03:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:40:34 pm
I cant believe shes not better.


Csn you all just Lurpak it in with these puns
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,383
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15169 on: Today at 04:00:40 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 03:47:36 pm
Those clips are painful.

If she had even 1% of decency in her, I'd almost feel sorry for her.


The comment 'fucking moron' seems totally appropriate.


I thought the imitation clip was a piss take, I did not think it was a replay
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 375 376 377 378 379 [380]   Go Up
« previous next »
 