i guess we have to remember that boris was a bumbling buffoon and unfortunately his popularity turned from people laughing at him to people laughing at the tory party



it seems they have gone with the antithesis of bojo



that's the only reasoning i can think of



Bozo was playing a part. His bumbling act was intended to disarm people and put them to sleep. He was deliberately trying to come across as harmless and fun and not be seen as a threat. Truss really IS an idiot though.