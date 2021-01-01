Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15000 on: Today at 06:55:48 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:41:53 am

If another area only had 1 Labour MP to represent them under FPTP then that MP will have to cover a larger area under STV as he will have roughly 3 or 4 FPTP constituencies who have the right to contact him for help

I have very little understanding of how this all works, but I would assume if there's only 1 labour MP, then not many would have voted for her, and therefore not many would want to contact her (ie they'd contact the MP in the colours they'd voted for).
Though I suppose in reality, the labour MP might be of more use to the electorate that was brainswashed into voting another colour.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15001 on: Today at 07:02:09 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm
Is the Northern Ireland assembly the only STV system in operation in the UK? Incredible to think we might be the least backward when it comes to something.

We use it for councils in Scotland.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15002 on: Today at 07:04:05 am
Truss is getting a hammering on home soil in The Telegraph and Conservative Home. If in fact they are Tories making those comments.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15003 on: Today at 07:19:36 am
A PM external advisor has attacked Kwarteng. Operation blame KwaCunt is in full flow.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15004 on: Today at 07:59:53 am

So Liz Truss will emerge from her hole today to give a round of interviews to, wait for it, local radio. Brazen attempt to avoid proper scrutiny. Surprised she didnt offer to be interviewed by Blue Peter. F*cking coward.

Her strategy is clear, complete denial. Having begged the BoE to bail them out yesterday shell pretend our predicament is no different to other countries and that its all down to Ukraine. Not sure even the Tory rags will buy that, albeit they are culpable for cheerleading this Laffer curve inspired drivel before suddenly going quiet.

Also this idea that its Kwartengs head on the line and not hers is absurd and should not be given oxygen. Yet another act of cowardice on her part.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15005 on: Today at 08:04:43 am
Chris Philp mp on Sky news. What an arrogant lying prick of a man coming out with all that bullshit, and being given an easy ride by the presenter.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15006 on: Today at 08:11:25 am
The media are certainly getting in people to peddle the line that we are now repaying the cost of the pandemic wrapped up with energy and other costs driven mainly by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.  I've yet to hear anyone refute this, or point to other European nations that are faring better.
(I have no idea how EUR vs USD looks)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15007 on: Today at 08:11:49 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:59:53 am
So Liz Truss will emerge from her hole today to give a round of interviews to, wait for it, local radio. Brazen attempt to avoid proper scrutiny. Surprised she didnt offer to be interviewed by Blue Peter. F*cking coward.

Her strategy is clear, complete denial. Having begged the BoE to bail them out yesterday shell pretend our predicament is no different to other countries and that its all down to Ukraine. Not sure even the Tory rags will buy that, albeit they are culpable for cheerleading this Laffer curve inspired drivel before suddenly going quiet.

Also this idea that its Kwartengs head on the line and not hers is absurd and should not be given oxygen. Yet another act of cowardice on her part.

BBC Leeds first. Her first question - Where have you been? :D

Shell get a grilling and will give some shite, rehearsed answers to questions she wanted to get, rather than will get. Just a question of how much people give a shit.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #15008 on: Today at 08:21:47 am
Its easy to tune into all the stations via BBC Sounds....but whats the point she wont answer any challenging and  awkward questions just spout out stuff she has been rehearsing with her staff in a bunker all this week.

