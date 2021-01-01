

So Liz Truss will emerge from her hole today to give a round of interviews to, wait for it, local radio. Brazen attempt to avoid proper scrutiny. Surprised she didnt offer to be interviewed by Blue Peter. F*cking coward.



Her strategy is clear, complete denial. Having begged the BoE to bail them out yesterday shell pretend our predicament is no different to other countries and that its all down to Ukraine. Not sure even the Tory rags will buy that, albeit they are culpable for cheerleading this Laffer curve inspired drivel before suddenly going quiet.



Also this idea that its Kwartengs head on the line and not hers is absurd and should not be given oxygen. Yet another act of cowardice on her part.