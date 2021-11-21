Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 491279 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:43:17 pm
Because theyve started it by giving millions to the super rich.

And also Kwarteng and Truss are awkward as fuck. People thought Johnson would be good for a pint. Hed done HIGNFY, he was a celebrity who became a politician to them. Kwarteng and Truss are boring as fuck.

Hilarious that the Tories main attack on Starmer is that hes boring. But fuck me Kwarteng is a weird boring little c*nt.

Kwarteng iis just really shit but tries to make out he knows what he is talking about by the way he talks. He is awkward in the sense that he is so tall, he always looks knackered and I bet he sweats a shit load. He sounded like he was gagging for air when talking in the commons.

Truss I reckon was attacked years ago and had her head kicked in. She seems broken.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:40:59 pm
The Tories are completely fucked in terms of messaging. They are parroting the line of economic growth and putting out videos trying to explain how growth will benefit everyone. However, its just not a powerful line as levelling up that Bozo used.

They are trying to promote the positive response people like the CBI gave them, which of course people showed during Brexit that they dont give a shit about.
It's the one thing they've always been really good at as well. Even if their economic plans made sense, it's really hard to explain to people how tax cuts for the super rich are going to make them better off. Even harder to fit it on the side of a bus.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 09:03:57 pm
Saw rory stewart ripping truss and the torys to shreds on joe politics before

The podcast the rest is politics is highly worth listening to each week. Rory is sound - very self effacing, open and apologetic about who hed become as a Tory minister. Alastair Campbell very interesting too. Part of the reason its such an engaging podcast is cos its two highly established political figures thinking the same thoughts that you and I are having.

As for todays Treasury and No.10 antics: well if it wasnt obvious before its clear now that we are being governed by a doomsday cult. I work in the public sector and am bracing myself for the mother of all cutting sessions. Its going to make Cameron/Osbournes cuts seem modest in comparison. And of course itll be the public sectors own fault.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:38:01 pm
Lanky streak of piss Chris Philip has said on Peston that the govt wont raise benefits in line with inflation. Reversing Sunaks promise and condemning thousands to death.

Not only inhumane but economically makes little sense. That money will stay in the economy because people will spend it quickly because it won't go far. Whereas the tax cuts for fucking millionaires will sit in offshore accounts or go on foreign holidays.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 09:51:42 pm
It's the one thing they've always been really good at as well. Even if their economic plans made sense, it's really hard to explain to people how tax cuts for the super rich are going to make them better off. Even harder to fit it on the side of a bus.

Bozos line was of course levelling up which meant the focus was people at the bottom. So as a message it was strong. These lot are not doing that.

Also, maybe they could blame immigrants. But Truss seems to want loads of cheap workers so immigration may even rise under her.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:38:01 pm
Lanky streak of piss Chris Philip has said on Peston that the govt wont raise benefits in line with inflation. Reversing Sunaks promise and condemning thousands to death.

No doubt pensioners will get an inflation rise.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 09:52:57 pm
The podcast the rest is politics is highly worth listening to each week. Rory is sound - very self effacing, open and apologetic about who hed become as a Tory minister. Alastair Campbell very interesting too. Part of the reason its such an engaging podcast is cos its two highly established political figures thinking the same thoughts that you and I are having.

As for todays Treasury and No.10 antics: well if it wasnt obvious before its clear now that we are being governed by a doomsday cult. I work in the public sector and am bracing myself for the mother of all cutting sessions. Its going to make Cameron/Osbournes cuts seem modest in comparison. And of course itll be the public sectors own fault.

As Campbell said to him the other week, Rory Stewart is more of a Lib Dem really. The thing is though the Tories used to be as much of a broad church in the fact the likes of Stewart, Ken Clarke and Heseltine could progress and have a shot at the leadership. Okay they're still fucking Tories at the end of the day but they're a world away from the zealots who control it now. Brexit has destroyed them. Most of the eminently sensible ones called Brexit out for what it was and have no place in the party today.

Emily Maitlis's podcast is good as well.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:00:23 pm
Very easy for the Torys and right wing media to attack PR.
How will it work in practice. it can't work locally so you won't be able to vote for the MP you support to represent you in parliament. you will be given the MP the Labour party etc tell you and make do with it. so marginal seats full of center voters might be given a extreme left Labour MP who they would never vote for if given a choice, how this is a fundamental part of a democracy. voters should decide who they want to represent them in Parliament, they shouldn't be told who will represent them after they have voted.
There is some truth in this, Frottage has stood for Parliament a few times, rejected every time but he would be certain to get a seat under PR. so who will he represent. which seat will he take, who will decide what seat he has.
There is a lot to be considered and my biggest concern is ive not heard anybody arguing for us to have a chance to switch back to FPTP system if things turn out badly. you would think that would be one of the priorities after the EU referendum turmoil.


I suspect a large part of the electorate don't really care who represents them.  To my shame I don't know who any of the candidates were at the last GE for my constituency ( there's a few names that I might recognise, but they may be from past elections) , and I don't know what colour my constituency is ( I have a pretty strong feeling it's Tory though).  I think my wife binned off our MP when she found out he was pro-brexit.
My point though is, I think the majority of people vote for the party , with a strong influence from the leader of that party. And PR would work fine for most.  Bizzarely though, if we try for PR and say our MP will be nominated by the winning party, then everybody would suddenly really care who their MP is.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
ERG/Frottages mob are the UK version of the Tea Party or MAGAnauts. The lunatics have taken over the host & metastasised like cancer.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:03:14 pm
ERG/Frottages mob are the UK version of the Tea Party or MAGAnauts. The lunatics have taken over the host & metastasised like cancer.

The thing is, they've been proved wrong about absolutely everything. Why are they still calling the shots?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:22:46 pm
:butt

https://www.electoral-reform.org.uk/voting-systems/types-of-voting-system/single-transferable-vote/

Under First Past the Post the only votes that actually count are the votes up to the number it requires to have the most votes in each seat. Any excess votes for the winning candidate or votes for a losing candidate are effectively wasted votes. Single Transferable Vote is not FPTP because excess votes for the most popular candidate and votes cast for candidates with no chance of winning are transferred rather than simply wasted.

It is considered a proportional system because the proportion of seats won by each party will broadly reflect the proportion of votes they receive when the final results are tallied.

For example, here are the results of the 2020 Irish General Election which used STV:



The top chart is the percentage of the votes cast and the bottom chart is the percentage of the seats won. Looks pretty proportional to me.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Irish_general_election#Voting_summary

I've said many, many times that I want PR (of which STV is a form) because it produces a fairer representation of how people actually voted, not because I expect it to return any particular result. I actually suspect it would damage the party I usually vote for (Labour) because plenty of Labour voters currently cast their votes while holding their nose but under a PR system they could cast a vote for a candidate that better reflects their views safe in the knowledge that they aren't enabling the party that they really don't want to get in. It's not just about preventing a Tory government, indeed there is no system that would 100% guarantee the Tories never win a majority again - if over 50% of the electorate vote Tory under a PR system then so be it, a Tory majority government would be the democratic outcome.
:butt
We are talking locally here aren't we. you get to chose the MP you want to represent you in your constituency? I assume we are as that's been mentioned in previous posts
So the point is the number of seats won will reflect the number of votes won nationally. that applies to every voting system, so in theory under STV a party who wins 10% of the national vote will win 10% of the seats in Parliament.

Am looking for a stat that shows a party like the greens wining say 5% of the total national votes but never actually wining over 50% of the votes in any the local seats result being awarded 5% of the seats in Parliament.
I can only see the system you are citing working Nationally or regionally. I cant see how it can possibly work locally. this is why I compared it to the EU MEP voting system which worked on a regional vote.
EDIT
When I say ive always supported STV. I mean I would like it to work in every constituency. the first choice losing votes are transfered to your 2nd choice and so on until one candidate gains over 50% of the votes. that system works localy and is the most democratic system of all for me. no candidate can win a seat without the support of the majority of votes, you chose the candidate to represent you in Parliament.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:05:14 pm
The thing is, they've been proved wrong about absolutely everything. Why are they still calling the shots?

You answered this question when you responded to one of my earlier posts. People cant admit they were wrong and taken in by these conmen so they pretend the conmen are really smart know what they are talking about.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:11:17 pm
:butt
We are talking locally here aren't we. you get to chose the MP you want to represent you in your constituency? I assume we are as that's been mentioned in previous posts
So the point is the number of seats won will reflect the number of votes won nationally. that applies to every voting system, so in theory under STV a party who wins 10% of the national vote will win 10% of the seats in Parliament.

Am looking for a stat that shows a party like the greens wining say 5% of the total national votes but never actually wining over 50% of the votes in any the local seats result being awarded 5% of the seats in Parliament.
I can only see the system you are citing working Nationally or regionally. I cant see how it can possibly work locally. this is why I compared it to the EU MEP voting system which worked on a regional vote.
Fordie, the vote is transferable. So, the local MP will be chosen by at least 50% of constituency voters (even if not their first choice). But as TheShanklyGates explained, STV ends up being pretty close to a true proportional system,* but retains the local MP element without any of the complications of some other proportional systems.

* Even a true proportional system will have rounding errors, since 650 MPs cannot accurately reflect the national vote. The very small parties can end up being over- or under-represented more than the larger parties, but the actual number of MPs so affected will be small. You can still end up having true independents from a single constituency, so that's a positive too. To be frank, I was not aware that STV could be so reflective of the national vote.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:11:17 pm
:butt
We are talking locally here aren't we. you get to chose the MP you want to represent you in your constituency? I assume we are as that's been mentioned in previous posts
So the point is the number of seats won will reflect the number of votes won nationally. that applies to every voting system, so in theory under STV a party who wins 10% of the national vote will win 10% of the seats in Parliament.

Am looking for a stat that shows a party like the greens wining say 5% of the total national votes but never actually wining over 50% of the votes in any the local seats result being awarded 5% of the seats in Parliament.
I can only see the system you are citing working Nationally or regionally. I cant see how it can possibly work locally. this is why I compared it to the EU MEP voting system which worked on a regional vote.
In Ireland every constituency is given a certain number of seats. For the UK to adopt a similar system they would have to probably merge a few neighbouring constituencies. In the general election in Ireland you are voting for your local candidate. You order them from 1 as far down as you like. Once a candidate reaches a threshold their surplus votes are reallocated to the second choices on their votes. You keep eliminating the lowest candidates and redistributing their votes until you whittle it down to the number of candidates required.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Why is there no labour thread on these boards?  You would think after the recent weeks or so voters will be turning to them. Not sure how the average British person can still vote the Tories with this mess. Pound dopping/energy crises etc
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:38:01 pm
Lanky streak of piss Chris Philip has said on Peston that the govt wont raise benefits in line with inflation. Reversing Sunaks promise and condemning thousands to death.
Appalling.  Similarly for the cuts to services - also known as "finding efficiency savings" - that so many people rely on.  They're giving us all a good kicking to pay for them to transfer ever more wealth to those that don't need it and don't spend half of it.

If Truss serves out the maximum time before calling a GE the country is absolutely fucked.  The next government will have no choice but to ramp up taxes and enact more cuts just to tread water.  The Tories will change leader, have a bit of a rebrand and be back after a few election cycles but the damage they've done will take decades to undo - if it's even possible to do so.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:11:17 pm
:butt
We are talking locally here aren't we. you get to chose the MP you want to represent you in your constituency? I assume we are as that's been mentioned in previous posts
So the point is the number of seats won will reflect the number of votes won nationally. that applies to every voting system, so in theory under STV a party who wins 10% of the national vote will win 10% of the seats in Parliament.

Am looking for a stat that shows a party like the greens wining say 5% of the total national votes but never actually wining over 50% of the votes in any the local seats result being awarded 5% of the seats in Parliament.
I can only see the system you are citing working Nationally or regionally. I cant see how it can possibly work locally. this is why I compared it to the EU MEP voting system which worked on a regional vote.
EDIT
When I say ive always supported STV. I mean I would like it to work in every constituency. the first choice losing votes are transfered to your 2nd choice and so on until one candidate gains over 50% of the votes. that system works localy and is the most democratic system of all for me. no candidate can win a seat without the support of the majority of votes, you chose the candidate to represent you in Parliament.

Jiminy Cricket and KissThisGuy have posted good responses to your first two paragraphs so I'll leave them alone.

Regarding your edit, you're describing something closer to AV than STV. I'll link it again because I really think it would help the discussion if you familiarised yourself with the different voting systems and related terminology so that we aren't talking at cross purposes.

https://www.electoral-reform.org.uk/voting-systems/types-of-voting-system/
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 10:21:17 pm
In Ireland every constituency is given a certain number of seats. For the UK to adopt a similar system they would have to probably merge a few neighbouring constituencies. In the general election in Ireland you are voting for your local candidate. You order them from 1 as far down as you like. Once a candidate reaches a threshold their surplus votes are reallocated to the second choices on their votes. You keep eliminating the lowest candidates and redistributing their votes until you whittle it down to the number of candidates required.

Exactly. It's the multi seats per constituency that gives the system more proportionality. Allows the smaller parties to get the 4th or 5th seats.

I think this system is great. But if the UK couldn't get on board with simple AV during the referendum - "too complicated", "the loser ends up winning" etc, then the idea that Westminster adopts someting as complex as multi-seat STV seems farfetched.


Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:20:33 pm
Fordie, the vote is transferable. So, the local MP will be chosen by at least 50% of constituency voters (even if not their first choice). But as TheShanklyGates explained, STV ends up being pretty close to a true proportional system,* but retains the local MP element without any of the complications of some other proportional systems.

* Even a true proportional system will have rounding errors, since 650 MPs cannot accurately reflect the national vote. The very small parties can end up being over- or under-represented more than the larger parties, but the actual number of MPs so affected will be small. You can still end up having true independents from a single constituency, so that's a positive too. To be frank, I was not aware that STV could be so reflective of the national vote.
Am sure you must remember us covering all this last year or so Jiminy, I do understand how STV works in different systems. this started from a post I answered on how the Torys could easily attack PR and this is the reply I got to the post below.
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 06:37:57 pm
You seem to have a very narrow view of what PR is. In Ireland STV is used as a PR system and you most definitely get to vote for local politicians.
My point was you cant decide who represents you in Parliament under STV and stop a Tory majority government, you can have STV on a regional or national voting system and stop the Torys from gaining a majority but it wouldn't stop them locally.
Am getting arguments on how STV works but no answers on the original point I made in the first post. I still haven't got the answer and that was the whole point of my post. it wasnt how STV works it was about how easy it would be for the Torys to attack it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:32:00 pm
Why is there no labour thread on these boards?  You would think after the recent weeks or so voters will be turning to them. Not sure how the average British person can still vote the Tories with this mess. Pound dopping/energy crises etc

Because Labour threads on here usually degenerate into a slanging match over Jeremy Corbyn, left and right of the party etc

Ironic really, as we're seeing first hand what happens when you put someone in charge of a job beyond their ability *ducks for cover*
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:50:01 pm
Because Labour threads on here usually degenerate into a slanging match over Jeremy Corbyn, left and right of the party etc

Ironic really, as we're seeing first hand what happens when you put someone in charge of a job beyond their ability *ducks for cover*

Just one? I doubt if any of the current Cabinet are not in jobs beyond their ability.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:49:39 pm
I still haven't got the answer and that was the whole point of my post. it wasnt how STV works it was about how easy it would be for the Torys to attack it.

Very easy for the Torys and right wing media to attack PR.
How will it work in practice. it can't work locally so you won't be able to vote for the MP you support to represent you in parliament. you will be given the MP the Labour party etc tell you and make do with it. so marginal seats full of center voters might be given a extreme left Labour MP who they would never vote for if given a choice, how this is a fundamental part of a democracy. voters should decide who they want to represent them in Parliament, they shouldn't be told who will represent them after they have voted.
This was what you said the Tories would argue. In Ireland you 100% get to vote on who your local representative is. The TD (MP) isn't just magically foisted upon you. Only people on the ticket can represent you. It's not uncommon for single local issue independents to get in.

Edit
You can't guarantee Tories wouldn't get a majority but it would make it a hell of a lot more difficult.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
My dog has a better understanding of economics than Liz Truss
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Is the Northern Ireland assembly the only STV system in operation in the UK? Incredible to think we might be the least backward when it comes to something.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:13:03 pm
My dog has a better understanding of economics than Liz Truss

Yes, but what is your dogs stance on gender identity and immigration?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm
This was what you said the Tories would argue. In Ireland you 100% get to vote on who your local representative is. The TD (MP) isn't just magically foisted upon you. Only people on the ticket can represent you. It's not uncommon for single local issue independents to get in.
So you have 1 candidate standing in your constituency for the party you support is that right?
You vote for that candidate and if they win over 50% of the votes cast under STV counting system then they win the seat. that's the system of STV ive always supported.
The point I was making was if the whole purpose of bringing in PR is to stop a Tory government from wining a majority then this system of STV wont stop them so we have to rule it out. it would have to be on a regional or national system to achieve this. if it's done on a regional or national basis then there must be a few candidates who represent the party you support. it's impossible to guarantee you will get the candidate you voted for under STV regional etc. I could vote for Joe Bloggs to represent me and someone in the next constituency also votes for Joe Bloggs to represent them. Joe Bloggs gets elected and he gets a seat. he cant represent both seats on a local basis so how can voters get the candidate they voted for.
If your point was you think STV was a more democratic fairer system, a system that actually gives voters a chance to protest and reflect public opinion then my answer would have been. I agree 100%.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:13:03 pm
My dog has a better understanding of economics than Liz Truss

The dog I dont have, has a better understanding
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:49:39 pm
Am sure you must remember us covering all this last year or so Jiminy, I do understand how STV works in different systems. this started from a post I answered on how the Torys could easily attack PR and this is the reply I got to the post below. My point was you cant decide who represents you in Parliament under STV and stop a Tory majority government, you can have STV on a regional or national voting system and stop the Torys from gaining a majority but it wouldn't stop them locally.
Am getting arguments on how STV works but no answers on the original point I made in the first post. I still haven't got the answer and that was the whole point of my post. it wasnt how STV works it was about how easy it would be for the Torys to attack it.

So is your point that you're opposed to constituencies being larger than they are now? Are you thinking about the EU parliament where, for example, the entire North West region was combined? There's no reason that this has to be the case under a STV system for UK general elections.

For example, The Merseyside area is currently made up of 15 constituencies electing 15 MPs. Under STV there would still be 15 MPs elected but the number of constituencies would be reduced to around 3 or 4, each electing multiple MPs.



A hypothetical STV constituency map for Merseyside could look something like this (feel free to draw your own boundaries taking into account local population centres etc.):



You'd still get the same number of MPs, just fewer constituencies with multiple MPs representing each one. All the candidates would still be listed on the ballot paper and you'd still be voting for an individual person rather than a party list. This way though you get the added bonus of MPs from smaller parties getting elected. At the 2019 general election, 65% of voters voted for Labour candidates yet Labour won 14/15 (93%) of seats. With STV, the 35% of voters who didn't vote Labour would have had local MPs from another party that they could write to, go and see in their constituency surgery etc.

For comparison, this is the constituency map for Ireland:



Larger constituencies than the UK but still small enough that you get local representation.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:13:03 pm
My dog has a better understanding of economics than Liz Truss

Probably has better understanding of PR electoral systems than oldfordie too ;)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:14:54 pm
Yes, but what is your dogs stance on gender identity and immigration?

I put the question to him. He says woof and advocates you vote Labour.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:20:06 pm
There has been nothing like this within living memory - probably never before in the history of Parliament. I've long proposed that these past three or four governments have been worse than Thatcher - and certainly Truss and her predecessor are worse. There is a complete dearth of talent, or even minimal competence across Government. And it keeps getting worse. How is this possible? Whatever legitimate criticisms we might throw at Thatcher and her Government, they were generally not stupid. So, Truss can do long division - this does not make her clever. She and Kwasi are corrupt, amoral morons.


Thatcher surrounded herself with capable people, often people she disagreed with but those were the days when you knew you had to have cabinet members with a semblance of competence, Major did the same and was not that stupid himself. Labour used to ensure they had people elected who had experience (law, finance etc) and so also could bring something to government.




The last few years that seems to have seismically shifted, partly because anyone with any intelligence is staying away from local and national politics because of the nature of how it invades your private life, your past, your present and your future. Only the ruthlessly ambitious or those who care little what is said about them remain attracted, the sort of people with no honour in the first place.


The worst recent trend is sacking competent civil servants who may disagree with you, that takes it to another level as previously there was some restraint for ministers in terms of what they were allowed to do.


This lot are beyond belief.


Therese Coffey is the deputy prime minister for god's sake

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:28:00 pm
So is your point that you're opposed to constituencies being larger than they are now? Are you thinking about the EU parliament where, for example, the entire North West region was combined? There's no reason that this has to be the case under a STV system for UK general elections.

For example, The Merseyside area is currently made up of 15 constituencies electing 15 MPs. Under STV there would still be 15 MPs elected but the number of constituencies would be reduced to around 3 or 4, each electing multiple MPs.



A hypothetical STV constituency map for Merseyside could look something like this (feel free to draw your own boundaries taking into account local population centres etc.):



You'd still get the same number of MPs, just fewer constituencies with multiple MPs representing each one. All the candidates would still be listed on the ballot paper and you'd still be voting for an individual person rather than a party list. This way though you get the added bonus of MPs from smaller parties getting elected. At the 2019 general election, 65% of voters voted for Labour candidates yet Labour won 14/15 (93%) of seats. With STV, the 35% of voters who didn't vote Labour would have had local MPs from another party that they could write to, go and see in their constituency surgery etc.

For comparison, this is the constituency map for Ireland:



Larger constituencies than the UK but still small enough that you get local representation.
Thanks, Looks a decent argument for STV PR. I still prefer STV system for each constituency though.
 First thoughts are I know that might work in Liverpool as it's solid Labour so 3 or 4 Labour MPs could cover wider areas. not sure how it would work in other areas with the odd Labour MP who wins working besides 3 Tory MPs in the same area, they would represent a very large area.
A Labour voter would probably look for help from the Labour MP in the constituency. not sure if those MPs placed in this position will be able to give everyone the attention they need.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm
Thanks, Looks a decent argument for STV PR. I still prefer STV system for each constituency though.
 First thoughts are I know that might work in Liverpool as it's solid Labour so 3 or 4 Labour MPs could cover wider areas. not sure how it would work in other areas with the odd Labour MP who wins working besides 3 Tory MPs in the same area, they would represent a very large area.
A Labour voter would probably look for help from the Labour MP in the constituency. not sure if those MPs place in this position will be able to give everyone the attention they need.

Multiple candidates can stand from the same party in STV constituencies. If Labour got 65% of the vote across Merseyside under STV they'd likely win around 10 seats with all the other parties winning a share of the other 5.

Again to use Ireland as an example, see this result from Dublin Mid-West in 2020:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dublin_Mid-West_(D%C3%A1il_constituency)

2 Sinn Fein candidates stood and both were elected, Fine Gael had 1 of their 2 candidates elected and Fianna Fail had neither of theirs elected.

Or this one from Wexford:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wexford_(D%C3%A1il_constituency)#2020_general_election

Fianna Fail stood 4 candidates in this seat although only 1 of them managed to get elected.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:06:17 am
Multiple candidates can stand from the same party in STV constituencies. If Labour got 65% of the vote across Merseyside under STV they'd likely win around 10 seats with all the other parties winning a share of the other 5.

Again to use Ireland as an example, see this result from Dublin Mid-West in 2020:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dublin_Mid-West_(D%C3%A1il_constituency)

2 Sinn Fein candidates stood and both were elected, Fine Gael had 1 of their 2 candidates elected and Fianna Fail had neither of theirs elected.

Or this one from Wexford:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wexford_(D%C3%A1il_constituency)#2020_general_election

Fianna Fail stood 4 candidates in this seat although only 1 of them managed to get elected.
There is no perfect voting system so I know it's easy to attack the flaws in each system and it wont prove FPTP is any better. am just pointing out some of the flaws. everyone shouting for PR is being very vague right now and it might end up in disaster when we get down to the details on which type of PR and all the pros and cons of each system.

I think we might end up bouncing round each system of STV as problems are raised for each system.
If Liverpool is divided into 3 or 4 areas to cover a area that had 15 MPs under FPTP then thats fine as there will still be 15 MPs to cover the same areas, the system will work in theory.
If another area only had 1 Labour MP to represent them under FPTP then that MP will have to cover a larger area under STV as he will have roughly 3 or 4 FPTP constituencies who have the right to contact him for help, I assume opponents of the system would argue he might have too much on his hands.
I could support this type of PR but am still not sure your getting the MP you voted for if his office is miles away from where you live but maybe am wrong. maybe a centralised office might work but so many ifs and buts the Torys etc could jump oN to attack PR.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
As PR is being discussed and The Rest is Politics was name-checked on the previous page, Ill just use this chance to recommend the Mark Drakeford interview that The Rest Is Politics podcast did. He speaks briefly on PR but he says he feels Welsh Government develop better policies because of the hung parliaments that the Welsh form of PR returns.

It was a really interesting interview for a lot of reasons. Politics needs more people like Mark Drakeford.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:14:54 pm
Yes, but what is your dogs stance on gender identity and immigration?

Mine said bitches are bitches and is quite territorial, think he's definitely a Tory, albeit with a sounder grasp of economics.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
I'm all in favour of PR but this thread highlights exactly why Starmer needs to not put it in the manifesto for the next election. The airwaves will be full of people on the left/centre arguing with each other on the minutiae of a policy that the vast majority of people couldn't care less about.

Get elected then set a policy team on it to thrash everything out behind closed doors, get all sides involved and only allow them out to put it on a manifesto when they are all in agreement on how to move forward on it. No agreement, keep it off.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
At this stage with the govt doubling down this whole thing cant really be anything but a deliberate attempt to crash parts of the economy and gift public services to their backers and idols.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 05:27:28 am
I'm all in favour of PR but this thread highlights exactly why Starmer needs to not put it in the manifesto for the next election. The airwaves will be full of people on the left/centre arguing with each other on the minutiae of a policy that the vast majority of people couldn't care less about.

Get elected then set a policy team on it to thrash everything out behind closed doors, get all sides involved and only allow them out to put it on a manifesto when they are all in agreement on how to move forward on it. No agreement, keep it off.

There's no need for Labour to put too much detail in the manifesto, something similar to the conference motion would do just fine.

Quote
Conference resolves that:

Labour must make a commitment to introduce Proportional Representation for general elections in the next manifesto.

During its first term in office the next Labour government must change the voting system for general elections to a form of PR.

Labour should convene an open and inclusive process to decide the specific proportional voting system it will introduce.

No more detail than that is needed until after being elected. I fully agree that a general election campaign is not the time to be going into the minutiae of different electoral systems!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:32:07 am
At this stage with the govt doubling down this whole thing cant really be anything but a deliberate attempt to crash parts of the economy and gift public services to their backers and idols.

Not sure I agree with that. Them rowing back now is a huge hit politically to Truss, who doesnt really command huge backing from her parties MPs. Also, with the commons in recess, there isnt as much pressure. This will change when they are back or maybe even at conference next week.
