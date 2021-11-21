Multiple candidates can stand from the same party in STV constituencies. If Labour got 65% of the vote across Merseyside under STV they'd likely win around 10 seats with all the other parties winning a share of the other 5.



Again to use Ireland as an example, see this result from Dublin Mid-West in 2020:



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dublin_Mid-West_(D%C3%A1il_constituency)



2 Sinn Fein candidates stood and both were elected, Fine Gael had 1 of their 2 candidates elected and Fianna Fail had neither of theirs elected.



Or this one from Wexford:



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wexford_(D%C3%A1il_constituency)#2020_general_election



Fianna Fail stood 4 candidates in this seat although only 1 of them managed to get elected.



There is no perfect voting system so I know it's easy to attack the flaws in each system and it wont prove FPTP is any better. am just pointing out some of the flaws. everyone shouting for PR is being very vague right now and it might end up in disaster when we get down to the details on which type of PR and all the pros and cons of each system.I think we might end up bouncing round each system of STV as problems are raised for each system.If Liverpool is divided into 3 or 4 areas to cover a area that had 15 MPs under FPTP then thats fine as there will still be 15 MPs to cover the same areas, the system will work in theory.If another area only had 1 Labour MP to represent them under FPTP then that MP will have to cover a larger area under STV as he will have roughly 3 or 4 FPTP constituencies who have the right to contact him for help, I assume opponents of the system would argue he might have too much on his hands.I could support this type of PR but am still not sure your getting the MP you voted for if his office is miles away from where you live but maybe am wrong. maybe a centralised office might work but so many ifs and buts the Torys etc could jump oN to attack PR.