Sadly this mess is hardly surprising when you consider that at best Truss and Kwarteng are the fourth choice for PM and Chancellor just based on the turnover in the last 5 years (Cameron and Osborn, May and Hammond, Johnson and Sunak). In reality they are far, far further down the original pecking order, as most of the remaining semi-competent Tories took themselves out of the running when they ousted Johnson. That's like Liverpool playing a team of under-18s in the CL and wondering why we get dumped out at the group stage with zero points. There'd be outrage if that happened, with the media and UEFA saying that we'd brought the competition into disrepute, but it's been allowed to happen with the people charged with running (or ruining) the country without any real protests or upheaval. Millions of people will be financially ruined if things continue like this, and yet there is no real lever to restore sanity that doesn't involve Tory MPs backing a motion of no confidence to trigger an election that they know would see (hopefully) hundreds of them lose their jobs. Like asking turkeys voting for Xmas.



If nothing else comes of this, I'd love to see some in-built emergency measures introduced that would automatically trigger an election if certain economic thresholds were breached (strength of the pound, interest rate levels, debt levels, credit rating, etc). Plus of course an automatic general election if a party decides to oust the sitting PM as they did with Johnson. As things stand this could go on for another two years unless enough of the more centrist Tories are willing to do the decent thing for the country and fall on their swords. Imagine the damage that these b*stards could cause in that time.