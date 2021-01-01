Poll

Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14880 on: Today at 04:06:26 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:28:28 pm
@EdConwaySky
🚨NEW🚨
On the @bankofengland  intervention:
Am told the BoE were responding to a run dynamic on pension funds - a wholesale equivalent of the run which destroyed Northern Rock.
Had they not intervened, there would have been mass insolvencies of pension funds by THIS AFTERNOON.


Is this bad? Now I'm no financial expert but that sorta sounds bad?

Yeah, it's very bad.
Popcorn's Art

Nobby Reserve

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14881 on: Today at 04:08:01 pm
Quote
EXC: Rishi Sunak will not attend Conservative Party conference. Hell be in Yorkshire instead.

Ally says former chancellor will give Truss all the space she needs to own the moment

https://twitter.com/Gabriel_Pogrund/status/1575078802748645377

 :lmao


Sunak's got to now be thinking that leadership contest was a great one to lose.

clinical

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14882 on: Today at 04:09:09 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:28:28 pm
@EdConwaySky
🚨NEW🚨
On the @bankofengland  intervention:
Am told the BoE were responding to a run dynamic on pension funds - a wholesale equivalent of the run which destroyed Northern Rock.
Had they not intervened, there would have been mass insolvencies of pension funds by THIS AFTERNOON.


Is this bad? Now I'm no financial expert but that sorta sounds bad?

It's a disaster and no one has any idea where the PM is hiding.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14883 on: Today at 04:13:05 pm


Quote
Andrew Pierce
@toryboypierce
and how much of the currency speculation was driven by the fear of a Labour government under the not as centrist as he would like you to think #KeirStarmer

It's like we have our own, present-day Reichsministerium für Volksaufklärung und Propaganda
Libertine

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14884 on: Today at 04:13:19 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:01:38 pm
Not necessarily. Look at the New Zealand system. Well thought out, and the process for them arriving at their system was grown-up. Of course, that's could be a problem for the UK.

https://nzhistory.govt.nz/politics/fpp-to-mmp

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electoral_system_of_New_Zealand

It's a good system. But still would require considerable change to the current constituencies, unless you were going to add several hundred list MPs to the existing 650 constituency ones (there's probably too many as it is). So you would need to change/merge pretty all constituencies into 300-400 or so. Not impossible, but quite a dramatic change.

If the constituencies had to be kept roughly as is, Aussie-style AV should be introduced - not proportional but certainly makes voting more meaningful and encourages moderation. And introduce a largely elected HoL on a list system for proportionality.
ljycb

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14885 on: Today at 04:13:30 pm
Thank you to Schmarn, Jiminy Cricket and Lusty for your responses to my question. I will give those links a read!
Black Bull Nova

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14886 on: Today at 04:18:16 pm
Tough on cheese and the causes of cheese


But shite on everything else.


I do not think in my lifetime I have seen a government act so ineptly, and there have been plenty of bad decisions in my lifetime
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14887 on: Today at 04:19:33 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:13:05 pm


It's like we have our own, present-day Reichsministerium für Volksaufklärung und Propaganda

Is the not so Centrist Keir Starmer the alter ego of Keith, the Red Tory?

Im very confused. ;D
Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14888 on: Today at 04:20:38 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:30:30 pm
I agree. He's trying to mitigate electoral risk at every turn, he knows how this plays out in UK politics and had a great reminder of it during partygate when the mail went after him and tried to build a false equivalence.

So if he wants to shithouse his way through the next couple of years like the Greeks at the Euros then fair enough.

He's a lawyer by trade, isn't he?  I guess if you look at this as a court case, it's critical for the "jury", ie the electorate, to make up their own minds. The trick is getting them to choose what you want them to choose.

The Tories will have to fight on their record, and it's not a good one. It would be  mistake for Starmer to point out the bloody knife when it's in plain view for all to see.
Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14889 on: Today at 04:23:09 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:13:05 pm


It's like we have our own, present-day Reichsministerium für Volksaufklärung und Propaganda

And if they're right, all it really means is that the markets thought, "Fuck the Tories are so shit, Labour could actually win."

That's still kind of actually on the Tories, isn't it?
TSC

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14890 on: Today at 04:28:17 pm
killer-heels

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14891 on: Today at 04:28:30 pm
The new line their scum followers/PR people/fans in media are using is that its not the tax cuts that have spooked the market but the non targeted energy price controls. Did the markets decide to wait almost 2 week then before panicking about them then....
Lusty

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14892 on: Today at 04:38:06 pm
Do you ever have one of those dreams where you're about to do something like play for Liverpool or give a speech to the UN, something you've always wanted to do and have spent your whole life waiting for, and then you suddenly realise you're completely unprepared/not good enough, it's going to be a disaster and you're about to get humiliated in front of millions of people.  It's a common type of anxiety dream apparently.

Anyway I just realised that Truss and Kwarteng are literally living through that right now, and I almost feel sorry for them.
Studgotelli

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14893 on: Today at 04:39:29 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:09:09 pm
It's a disaster and no one has any idea where the PM is hiding.

Probably for the best her and KK keep quiet theyve been outed as idiots so will likely make things worse opening their mouths.
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14894 on: Today at 04:40:55 pm
Seems they're doubling down on this. Absolute madness
Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14895 on: Today at 04:41:08 pm
Imagine being PM for less than a month and already facing calls to sack your brand new Chancellor?  Fuck. Me.
Snail

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14896 on: Today at 04:42:31 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:28:28 pm
@EdConwaySky
🚨NEW🚨
On the @bankofengland  intervention:
Am told the BoE were responding to a run dynamic on pension funds - a wholesale equivalent of the run which destroyed Northern Rock.
Had they not intervened, there would have been mass insolvencies of pension funds by THIS AFTERNOON.


Is this bad? Now I'm no financial expert but that sorta sounds bad?

I think it may be bad.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14897 on: Today at 04:44:07 pm
A brief reminder of the Torygraph's reaction to Kami-Kwasi's 'budget' last Friday. It's thoroughly depressing how much damage the right wing press if doing to this country

---

Headline by ALLISTER HEATH: Kwasi Kwarteng's Budget is a moment in history that will radically transform Britain. With one move, Britains competitiveness, its investor friendliness and its attractiveness to top talent has been hugely amplified.

JEREMY WARNER: This mini-Budget was a risky breath of fresh air

MATTHEW LESH: Kwarteng is right to ignore the howls of the commentariat and go for growth

JANET DALEY: This was nothing less than a revolutionary Budget. It was a clear and resounding repudiation of the Big State-high tax interventionism willingly embraced for the last decade
Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14898 on: Today at 04:47:39 pm
Fucking hell :lmao

Quote
The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has said on Twitter that he has had a phonecall conversation with the prime minister, Liz Truss, prompting some to ask if he could get a message to her to appear in public and address the unfolding financial crisis in the UK.

Gove was right. They've had enough of experts.

Studgotelli

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14899 on: Today at 04:47:57 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:44:07 pm
A brief reminder of the Torygraph's reaction to Kami-Kwasi's 'budget' last Friday. It's thoroughly depressing how much damage the right wing press if doing to this country

---

Headline by ALLISTER HEATH: Kwasi Kwarteng's Budget is a moment in history that will radically transform Britain. With one move, Britains competitiveness, its investor friendliness and its attractiveness to top talent has been hugely amplified.

JEREMY WARNER: This mini-Budget was a risky breath of fresh air

MATTHEW LESH: Kwarteng is right to ignore the howls of the commentariat and go for growth

JANET DALEY: This was nothing less than a revolutionary Budget. It was a clear and resounding repudiation of the Big State-high tax interventionism willingly embraced for the last decade

I just think theyre also really dumb
Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14900 on: Today at 04:49:15 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:44:07 pm
A brief reminder of the Torygraph's reaction to Kami-Kwasi's 'budget' last Friday. It's thoroughly depressing how much damage the right wing press if doing to this country

---

Headline by ALLISTER HEATH: Kwasi Kwarteng's Budget is a moment in history that will radically transform Britain. With one move, Britains competitiveness, its investor friendliness and its attractiveness to top talent has been hugely amplified.

JEREMY WARNER: This mini-Budget was a risky breath of fresh air

MATTHEW LESH: Kwarteng is right to ignore the howls of the commentariat and go for growth

JANET DALEY: This was nothing less than a revolutionary Budget. It was a clear and resounding repudiation of the Big State-high tax interventionism willingly embraced for the last decade

Umm... the Tories have been in charge for the past decade. And more.
Fromola

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14901 on: Today at 05:09:50 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:13:05 pm
It's like we have our own, present-day Reichsministerium für Volksaufklärung und Propaganda

The brass neck of that Mail hack Pierce and his whole paper are raving lunatics. He shouted and shouted for Brexit and he got his wish. He and his paper demanded Truss be made PM and not Sunak or Morduant because they'd do their bidding. That paper has a lot to answer for.

I don't know why Maguire has anything to do with him.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14902 on: Today at 05:10:44 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 04:13:30 pm
Thank you to Schmarn, Jiminy Cricket and Lusty for your responses to my question. I will give those links a read!
For a split second, I read that as shaman Jiminy Cricket and thought you sarky bleeder! ;D

You are welcome! :) I think it was another poster from RAWK who first made me aware of the NZ system. Glad to share it with another RAWKite.
