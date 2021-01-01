Do you ever have one of those dreams where you're about to do something like play for Liverpool or give a speech to the UN, something you've always wanted to do and have spent your whole life waiting for, and then you suddenly realise you're completely unprepared/not good enough, it's going to be a disaster and you're about to get humiliated in front of millions of people. It's a common type of anxiety dream apparently.



Anyway I just realised that Truss and Kwarteng are literally living through that right now, and I almost feel sorry for them.