You can't just introduce it in government on a whim. To get a democratic mandate you'd need it as a manifesto campaign pledge at least.



The Tory press would give Starmer the full Corbyn treatment which is what he might fear as well. They'd be very hostile over it as it would finish the Tories



Very easy for the Torys and right wing media to attack PR.How will it work in practice. it can't work locally so you won't be able to vote for the MP you support to represent you in parliament. you will be given the MP the Labour party etc tell you and make do with it. so marginal seats full of center voters might be given a extreme left Labour MP who they would never vote for if given a choice, how this is a fundamental part of a democracy. voters should decide who they want to represent them in Parliament, they shouldn't be told who will represent them after they have voted.There is some truth in this, Frottage has stood for Parliament a few times, rejected every time but he would be certain to get a seat under PR. so who will he represent. which seat will he take, who will decide what seat he has.There is a lot to be considered and my biggest concern is ive not heard anybody arguing for us to have a chance to switch back to FPTP system if things turn out badly. you would think that would be one of the priorities after the EU referendum turmoil.