I can see why Starmer might be hesitant to promote voting reforms, he seems desperate to avoid giving the right wing media anything to spin that will resonate with the gammons. I can see a change from FPTP being demonised as a left wing power grab, there's no reason to risk it when the Tories are collapsing on their own.



I agree. He's treading very carefully in order to avoid giving the gutter press anything they can get their teeth into. They'll try anyway but not all of their readers are going to lap up nonsense stories like the one about Starmer owning a field that might be worth £millions if he applied for and got planning permission for loads of houses.I thought the speech went needlessly aggressive when it came to the SNP but again that feels like playing to the galleries to stop accusations that Labour would enable the break-up of the union.Depending on your viewpoint of Starmer it's either cowardly or ingenious.