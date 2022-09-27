



For a while now I've had a suspicion that rather than being arch villains intent on screwing working people, these Tories are just utterly clueless. I think they genuinely believed that tax cuts for the rich would generate growth and spread wealth to the plebs because they read it in a right-wing wank thesis 30 years ago. The reason they have not released costings is not because they want to hide them but because they haven't worked them out yet. When Kwarteng talks of providing his medium term plans in November, he's not holding them back, he's giving himself time to create them.



It is staggering of course and borne of an arrogance that whatever they do and say, the plebs will come back to their master like an obedient dog, kicked and beaten, head bowed in deference. And here's the thing. To some degree they are justified in acting in this way because time and again the public reward them with office. I feel sorry for anyone impacted by the cost of living crisis but if they voted for Brexit or for Cameron, May or Johnson, they contributed to their own suffering.

