Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 365 366 367 368 369 [370]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 486441 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14760 on: Today at 07:08:44 am »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14761 on: Today at 07:35:50 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,866
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14762 on: Today at 08:14:18 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:38:15 pm
Well then, 3 weeks into the worst Prime Minister in charge of the worst Cabinet this country has ever seen.


How's it going so far?




3 weeks in, of which 2 was spent doing nothing because of the Queen and theyve still caused this much damage
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,640
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14763 on: Today at 08:15:09 am »
I bet they're gutted they couldnt release these plans a week sooner and bury the news with EiiR.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,525
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14764 on: Today at 08:52:47 am »
John Redwoods nugget of advice to the BoE today regarding interest rates rises, Dont do it, its not required.

Cheers John.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,052
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14765 on: Today at 09:00:02 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 06:21:24 am
Those Tory fuckers shorting the pound and UK gilts (like they did for Brexit too) is fucking treason

Its not considered treason by the establishment when its the Etonians doing it though.
Unless the public start holding them to account, preferably in the form of some 1789 kind of action then they will all get away with it and do it again.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,866
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14766 on: Today at 09:25:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:52:47 am
John Redwoods nugget of advice to the BoE today regarding interest rates rises, Dont do it, its not required.

Cheers John.

The clown c*nt of Brexit Dan Hannah has spoken also.

He says the pound has crashed because the markets are terrified of Starmer.

Fucking madness that c*nts like those two are indulged at this stage.
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,554
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14767 on: Today at 09:28:16 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:25:17 am
The clown c*nt of Brexit Dan Hannah has spoken also.

He says the pound has crashed because the markets are terrified of Starmer.

Fucking madness that c*nts like those two are indulged at this stage.

it is really mad, how labour have had double digit leads for ages, then minutes after the budget the markets suddenly got scared of Starmer.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14768 on: Today at 09:47:22 am »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63028205
City fears Kwarteng's tax cuts may be anti-growth

City insiders have warned that tax cuts designed to stimulate economic growth might have the opposite effect.

Bankers, bond traders and economists the BBC talked to cast doubt on the government policy that was announced on Friday.
If it's not even benefitting the city then that is really extraordinary.  It was such bad policy making that it's really doubtful now if it was cock-up or conspiracy.
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14769 on: Today at 10:03:12 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:47:22 am
If it's not even benefitting the city then that is really extraordinary.  It was such bad policy making that it's really doubtful now if it was cock-up or conspiracy.

Cock up

The conspiracy angle let's them off the hook, it can never be proved so the argument will go round and round endlessly.

A cock up can be proven and stapled to their forehead forever so they can never ever again say they are the party for business or the economy.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,696
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14770 on: Today at 10:24:10 am »
Moody's said in a statement: Large unfunded tax cuts are credit negative.

This is one thing I completely forgot, the ratings agencies may well get involved too which would be another kick in the nuts for Truss and Kami-Kwasi.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,297
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14771 on: Today at 10:28:58 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:25:17 am
The clown c*nt of Brexit Dan Hannah has spoken also.

He says the pound has crashed because the markets are terrified of Starmer.

Fucking madness that c*nts like those two are indulged at this stage.

Hahahahahaha

https://conservativehome.com/2022/09/28/daniel-hannan-no-the-pound-isnt-crashing-because-of-a-trifling-batch-of-tax-cuts/?fbclid=IwAR38znzChh3rDHBQH460x8VIca370q0-7TlYMVfjPQGMURyuCZpR2q9LAVQ

This is one of the funniest things I've ever read. Are they actually serious or just playing with us?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:35:13 am by ... »
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,273
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14772 on: Today at 10:32:23 am »


For a while now I've had a suspicion that rather than being arch villains intent on screwing working people, these Tories are just utterly clueless. I think they genuinely believed that tax cuts for the rich would generate growth and spread wealth to the plebs because they read it in a right-wing wank thesis 30 years ago. The reason they have not released costings is not because they want to hide them but because they haven't worked them out yet. When Kwarteng talks of providing his medium term plans in November, he's not holding them back, he's giving himself time to create them.

It is staggering of course and borne of an arrogance that whatever they do and say, the plebs will come back to their master like an obedient dog, kicked and beaten, head bowed in deference. And here's the thing. To some degree they are justified in acting in this way because time and again the public reward them with office. I feel sorry for anyone impacted by the cost of living crisis but if they voted for Brexit or for Cameron, May or Johnson, they contributed to their own suffering.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,331
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14773 on: Today at 10:35:28 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:25:17 am
The clown c*nt of Brexit Dan Hannah has spoken also.

He says the pound has crashed because the markets are terrified of Starmer.

Fucking madness that c*nts like those two are indulged at this stage.

Some good takes here

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2022/09/28/a-tory-peer-said-the-plunging-pound-was-all-keir-starmers-fault-17-comebacks-worth-investing-in/
Logged
Believer

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,696
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14774 on: Today at 10:36:20 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:25:17 am
The clown c*nt of Brexit Dan Hannah has spoken also.

He says the pound has crashed because the markets are terrified of Starmer.

Fucking madness that c*nts like those two are indulged at this stage.

I saw a couple of similar comments from the Tory stooges on Twitter, that seems to be the new attack line.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14775 on: Today at 10:36:37 am »
An oldie but a goodie.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/32779CpfymI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/32779CpfymI</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,640
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14776 on: Today at 10:45:34 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:28:16 am
it is really mad, how labour have had double digit leads for ages, then minutes after the budget the markets suddenly got scared of Starmer.

Maybe the markets didn't think Labour were going to get in, but now the tories have fucked up so badly they see it as a certainty?

nah, that's the best I can come up with . It's just an utter bollocks statement.
It's just people spouting shite.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,676
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14777 on: Today at 10:49:38 am »
Trickle Down Economics became something akin to a cult 30 years ago despite it being a transparent lie. It gave people who thought Wall Street was the capitalist bible an excuse to be as greedy as they wished. They were actually being good.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,640
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14778 on: Today at 10:49:45 am »
Quote from: ... on Today at 10:28:58 am
Hahahahahaha

https://conservativehome.com/2022/09/28/daniel-hannan-no-the-pound-isnt-crashing-because-of-a-trifling-batch-of-tax-cuts/?fbclid=IwAR38znzChh3rDHBQH460x8VIca370q0-7TlYMVfjPQGMURyuCZpR2q9LAVQ

This is one of the funniest things I've ever read. Are they actually serious or just playing with us?

The analysis is a lot more interesting that the headline would suggest to be fair.
I've only started skim reading, but he seems to be suggesting that the cost of the furlough scheme and tight lockdowns is now being paid. It's not the tax cuts that have spooked the markets.  --Edit-- I'm not commenting on his thoughts.  Just highlighting them!

That said, the tax cut at the top end is an utter gift for labour. They can now promise whatever they want and say it will be funded by re-introduction of that rate.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14779 on: Today at 10:58:36 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:49:38 am
Trickle Down Economics became something akin to a cult 30 years ago despite it being a transparent lie. It gave people who thought Wall Street was the capitalist bible an excuse to be as greedy as they wished. They were actually being good.

Actually 40 years.

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/09/27/investing/premarket-stocks-trading/index.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,004
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14780 on: Today at 11:03:29 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:32:23 am
I think they genuinely believed that tax cuts for the rich would generate growth and spread wealth to the plebs because they read it in a right-wing wank thesis 30 years ago.

I think we let them off the hook far too easily if we analyse them in this way. Just using one example that I have seen in recent days, Odey Asset Managements European hedge fund is said to be up about 145 per cent after the firm bet against the pound and government bonds in the gilts market. Given that Kwarteng previously worked for the firm as a consultant, I would say that it's a very deliberate strategy rather than "clueless" (although I could be wrong).

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 365 366 367 368 369 [370]   Go Up
« previous next »
 