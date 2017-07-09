Dont shoot me if this is incorrect. Hes gone back on pledges on Nationalisation, Green stuff and Trade Union solidarity. Those who dont like him will argue there are others, but I think they are more opinions than facts.



Todays speech may mean he's keeping promises on Nationalisation and Green issues however.



Technically you can't really say he's broken or kept many of the pledges as they're mostly reliant on winning office and enacting those policies.I'd say he hasn't exactly been the 'continuity Corbyn' candidate he was talking about being during that leadership election and for a long time it was looking like he wouldn't offer any of those pledges' policy commitments, but recently he has upped his game and began making some tentative steps towards being more progressive. Obviously given the failure of 2019 you can argue why would you want continuity with that anyway? I think the current green new deal is unrelated to the Corbyn era one, so no idea if you count that as keeping, breaking or don't care either way. Same with nationalisation, if you rule out nationalising energy companies but offer a separate publicly owned energy company does that count? Who knows. If that company is some kind of public-private partnership in terms of it's investment decisions, as some journo's are saying, is that enough? Again, it's subjective and you can probably argue it either way.Obviously he'd have to be one of humanity's most shameless liars to out-lie the professional liars of the Conservative Party, which is all some people will care about (and that's fair enough).