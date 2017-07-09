Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14720 on: Yesterday at 09:32:40 pm »
IMF have said theyre closely monitoring the UK.

Truss and Kwarteng have spent their whole lives thinking theyre fundemanlly smarter than everyone else when theyre just shite.

Unless they get rid the Tories will win less seats in the next election than Labour did in the last one.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14721 on: Yesterday at 09:39:44 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 09:12:13 pm
Starmer was somewhat less than truthful when it came to his leadership pledges too, which is an uncomfortable fact rather than any 'trolling'. I know loads of people in here are perfectly okay with that as they just want 'their' brand of Labour and think the ends justify the means, etc.

He's better than the Tories (a very low bar admittedly) and given the choice of the two I'd personally want to see him win, but it's not unreasonable to look at past actions and have a bit of justified suspicion about his newest set of pledges - to a different audience, the electorate rather than Labour members.

Bingo.

It's supposed to be a debating forum.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14722 on: Yesterday at 09:44:34 pm »
Still not sure what leadership pledges hes actually broken..
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14723 on: Yesterday at 10:15:31 pm »

A very apat meme right now ..

Truss and Kwarteng in discussion
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14724 on: Yesterday at 10:22:30 pm »
Is saying you won't make deals just a way of strengthening your hand for when a deal is the only sensible option? I don't know what the lay of the land was when the Lib Dems got into bed with the Tories. Could they have held out for PR? I guess the Tories would rather have gone with a minority government. Rightly so from their point of view

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14725 on: Yesterday at 10:28:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:44:34 pm
Still not sure what leadership pledges hes actually broken..
He hinted at it in his speech today. we have a enormous job to do so we wont be able to achieve everything people want. that's obvious really. we live in a different world from early 2020. he may not achieve what he announced today of things get worse.
I would be happy if we can just get back to where we were before the Torys took over. nothing is like it was before the Torys took over. simple blood test. told sorry we are booked up this month. try the hospital. same with booking a docs appointment. no chance. try the doctors. school funding slashed. etc etc.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14726 on: Yesterday at 10:38:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:44:34 pm
Still not sure what leadership pledges hes actually broken..

Dont shoot me if this is incorrect. Hes gone back on pledges on Nationalisation, Green stuff and Trade Union solidarity.  Those who dont like him will argue there are others, but I think they are more opinions than facts.

Todays speech may mean he's keeping  promises on Nationalisation and Green issues however.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14727 on: Yesterday at 10:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 07:46:21 pm
What do you want then? 10 more years of this? We'll all be dead or enslaved or living in a desolate wasteland by then at the rate the Tories are rolling. I couldn't care less who is in charge of Labour right now as long as they rid us of this kleptocracy. And no one is going to suggest that Keir, whatever else he is, is as mendacious as Boris or as mad as Truss. He may not be everyone's idea of a Labour leader, and some of the things he does sorely disappoint me, but if he can win the next election, I'll live with that. Get the national conversation moving leftwards again, and before there's no nation left worth the name  to have such a conversation.
I'd rather have a government in power that work towards the needs of its citizens, than substituting one shower of liars for another.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14728 on: Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:32:40 pm
IMF have said theyre closely monitoring the UK.

Truss and Kwarteng have spent their whole lives thinking theyre fundemanlly smarter than everyone else when theyre just shite.

Unless they get rid the Tories will win less seats in the next election than Labour did in the last one.

Tories lost about 174 seats in 97 as I recall; ended up with about 161 MPs  or was it 166? But John Major had almost no majority left by the time the election rolled around.

If this lot went from an 80 seat majority to those kinds of numbers it would be a catastrophic and unprecedented political reversal.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14729 on: Yesterday at 10:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:14:07 pm
the guys a troll, he loves the attention his pathetic posts get, ignore him and you'll feel much better for it
What's pathetic about having an opinion?, this thread is a fucking echo chamber, you should thank me for bringing diversity to the discussion.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14730 on: Yesterday at 10:43:31 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:35:11 pm
Ive been saying this for years, fella is the weirdest poster on here by a long mile.
Ahhhhh thanks love, you do say the nicest things about me.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14731 on: Yesterday at 10:45:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:22:30 pm
Is saying you won't make deals just a way of strengthening your hand for when a deal is the only sensible option? I don't know what the lay of the land was when the Lib Dems got into bed with the Tories. Could they have held out for PR? I guess the Tories would rather have gone with a minority government. Rightly so from their point of view

They got conned into a referendum on AV which is a non proportional alternative vote system. The Tories were allowed to campaign against it and together with the right wing media they killed it off. Compare that to tuition fees where the Libdems not only had to support it but Vince Cable was the minister responsible for advocating and passing it.

They could have got more from Cameron who was desperate for a coalition but got utterly out-negotiated.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14732 on: Yesterday at 10:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:08:02 pm
Still pushing your agenda that theyre all the same, the dishonest, despicable message propagated by Tories to deter the working class from voting while they and their rich patrons always vote. Im going to assume youd rather have the Tories in power on the basis that the only alternative is that youre their useful idiot.

Ironically Truss has kept the promises she made to Tory members in the leadership so by your calculation shes better than Starmer. Youre entitled to your opinion but no one here is going to buy into it.
If someone makes pledges and doesn't abide by them then it's no longer anyone's "opinion", it's fact, can you "buy into" facts?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14733 on: Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 09:12:13 pm
Starmer was somewhat less than truthful when it came to his leadership pledges too, which is an uncomfortable fact rather than any 'trolling'. I know loads of people in here are perfectly okay with that as they just want 'their' brand of Labour and think the ends justify the means, etc.

He's better than the Tories (a very low bar admittedly) and given the choice of the two I'd personally want to see him win, but it's not unreasonable to look at past actions and have a bit of justified suspicion about his newest set of pledges - to a different audience, the electorate rather than Labour members.

Count me as one of them. I'm glad he lied. If he hadn't done he wouldn't have won. In fact I'd go further. Anyone who wins the Labour leadership contest  - as it was set up by Ed Miliband - without telling a lie is not ft to lead the Labour party. Given that paradox Starmer did the right thing.

And let's face it, there are very few Labour voters (or potential Labour voters) who care a monkeys that he lied.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14734 on: Yesterday at 10:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:38:46 pm
Dont shoot me if this is incorrect. Hes gone back on pledges on Nationalisation, Green stuff and Trade Union solidarity.  Those who dont like him will argue there are others, but I think they are more opinions than facts.

Todays speech may mean he's keeping  promises on Nationalisation and Green issues however.
Not shoting the messenger here!

Well, it seems like there going to be a huge effort on green stuff..so I dont get that one

He promised to support common ownership of public services. With the railways and British energy company. Id say theres a great first step.

Hes also promised to strengthen workers rights, I dont se any evidence he wont do that.

I dont really get the arguments that hes broken his promises myself plenty of proper things people to cristicse him for, but I dont get peoples arguments here.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14735 on: Yesterday at 10:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm
Count me as one of them. I'm glad he lied. If he hadn't done he wouldn't have won. In fact I'd go further. Anyone who wins the Labour leadership contest  - as it was set up by Ed Miliband - without telling a lie is not ft to lead the Labour party. Given that paradox Starmer did the right thing.

And let's face it, there are very few Labour voters (or potential Labour voters) who care a monkeys that he lied.
Asking for a friend, but is this what cognitive bias looks like?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14736 on: Yesterday at 10:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:39:06 pm
I'd rather have a government in power that work towards the needs of its citizens, than substituting one shower of liars for another.
What has he lied about?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14737 on: Yesterday at 10:53:35 pm »
To be fair to Starmer he also pledged he'd get rid of the anti-semites. And he did.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14738 on: Yesterday at 10:55:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:52:43 pm
What has he lied about?

A column in the Sun?

Not sure what else though.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14739 on: Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:52:43 pm
What has he lied about?
Well one of his pledges was Workers rights, he literally sacked one of his MPs for standing on a picket line in solidarity, I'd say that's the antithesis of strengthening workers rights.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14740 on: Yesterday at 10:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:53:35 pm
To be fair to Starmer he also pledged he'd get rid of the anti-semites. And he did.
Strange how that particular hot button topic faded into obscurity, isn't it?, almost as if it was weaponised.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14741 on: Yesterday at 10:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm
Well one of his pledges was Workers rights, he literally sacked one of his MPs for standing on a picket line in solidarity, I'd say that's the antithesis of strengthening workers rights.
You might not agree with it, but it is not "the antithesis of strengthening workers rights". It is politics, that's all.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14742 on: Yesterday at 11:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:38:46 pm
Dont shoot me if this is incorrect. Hes gone back on pledges on Nationalisation, Green stuff and Trade Union solidarity.  Those who dont like him will argue there are others, but I think they are more opinions than facts.

Todays speech may mean he's keeping  promises on Nationalisation and Green issues however.

Technically you can't really say he's broken or kept many of the pledges as they're mostly reliant on winning office and enacting those policies.

I'd say he hasn't exactly been the 'continuity Corbyn' candidate he was talking about being during that leadership election and for a long time it was looking like he wouldn't offer any of those pledges' policy commitments, but recently he has upped his game and began making some tentative steps towards being more progressive. Obviously given the failure of 2019 you can argue why would you want continuity with that anyway? I think the current green new deal is unrelated to the Corbyn era one, so no idea if you count that as keeping, breaking or don't care either way. Same with nationalisation, if you rule out nationalising energy companies but offer a separate publicly owned energy company does that count? Who knows. If that company is some kind of public-private partnership in terms of it's investment decisions, as some journo's are saying, is that enough? Again, it's subjective and you can probably argue it either way.

Obviously he'd have to be one of humanity's most shameless liars to out-lie the professional liars of the Conservative Party, which is all some people will care about (and that's fair enough).
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14743 on: Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm
Well one of his pledges was Workers rights, he literally sacked one of his MPs for standing on a picket line in solidarity, I'd say that's the antithesis of strengthening workers rights.
No it isnt. 

Its about political optics and professional reality. 

In 12 months or six months time that same MP could be in the cabinet on the other side of the fence negotiating the pay award for the other side.

So, you cant say hes not going to reform workers rights, you just have an axe to grind about how he wants MPs to behave.

So now weve shown that one to be bollocks whats next?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14744 on: Yesterday at 11:01:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm
No it isnt. 

Its about political optics and professional reality. 

In 12 months or six months time that same MP could be in the cabinet on the other side of the fence negotiating the pay award for the other side.

So, you cant say hes not going to reform workers rights, you just have an axe to grind about how he wants MPs to behave.

So now weve shown that one to be bollocks whats next?
How is it bollocks?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14745 on: Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:58:44 pm
Strange how that particular hot button topic faded into obscurity, isn't it?, almost as if it was weaponised.
How do you arrive at this conclusion? There are two main reasons why it has largely disappeared from the conversation: 1) there has been huge turmoil in the UK, so this ends up being a relatively small issue (to the more general, broader public); and 2) and this is related to the first point - the job has been largely completed, with the most prominent antisemites kicked out or suspended.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14746 on: Yesterday at 11:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:01:27 pm
How is it bollocks?
I mean you could read my post.

Not standing on a picket line ≠ failing to strength workers rights.

The two are totally and utterly different things.

Next.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14747 on: Yesterday at 11:36:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm
No it isnt. 

Its about political optics and professional reality. 

In 12 months or six months time that same MP could be in the cabinet on the other side of the fence negotiating the pay award for the other side.

So, you cant say hes not going to reform workers rights, you just have an axe to grind about how he wants MPs to behave.

So now weve shown that one to be bollocks whats next?
I wouldn't mind but the argument seems to be Labour should stand on picket lines like they always did in the past. someone named some big names from the past on twitter who they said stood on picket lines. they stood on picket lines before they came into parliament as they were union leaders.
The Labour partys job is obvious. get into power and change lives for the better.
I think that's why Unions created the Labour Party. strikes and protests can only do so much. this lesson has been forgotten sadly.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14748 on: Yesterday at 11:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:41:35 pm
What's pathetic about having an opinion?, this thread is a fucking echo chamber, you should thank me for bringing diversity to the discussion.
no problem with that but you come across as child like with your name calling which is essentially what trolling is as you know you will get a rise out of people.

If you think you have a valid argument then why resort to all the Keith and Des shite, just argue your point
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14749 on: Yesterday at 11:37:33 pm »
I've only just caught up on Starmer's speech and a few snippets of reaction to it.  It was unashamedly centrist and pretty much crowded the Tories out of that space were they thinking of trying to reach back for it.  Burnham was fulsome in his praise.

I take nothing for granted with our electorate but Labour should have a strong majority after the next GE.  Much of it is self-sabotage by the Tories but Starmer has been very good at giving them precious little ammunition for culture wars, Brexit wars or silly comparisons between Labour and Communism.

I thought there were enough optimistic policies to make it appealing beyond just standing on the we-are-not-the-Tories ticket.  I'd still hope if they did get into power on a centrist ticket though that they'd gradually allow more influence from the left of the party (in the same way the centrist One Nation Tories became the ERG Tories), although that didn't really happen under Blair.

In the meantime I'm going to enjoy the OBR, IMF and BoE piling in on Kwarteng's budget over the next few weeks.  My bank balance won't enjoy those few weeks but seeing Kwarteng and Truss discredited beyond repair will soften the blow a bit.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14750 on: Yesterday at 11:38:15 pm »
Well then, 3 weeks into the worst Prime Minister in charge of the worst Cabinet this country has ever seen.


How's it going so far?


Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14751 on: Yesterday at 11:38:53 pm »
I find it incredible that there are adults who dont understand the Machiavellian nature of politics (not just here but everywhere).

Keir Starmer is essentially an honourable and principled man. As a politician he has to use an array of skills (in his case honed as a legal-advocate) -pragmatism, fine judgement and tactical nous - which battles to fight and which to either avoid or shelve for another day; without those skills hes not worth a candle to the Party he serves, the more so as leader. That is severely exacerbated in the case of a Labour leader for two reasons: 1) the refusal of supporters of the previous regime to countenance centre left dominance of the Party, and 2) British media dominated by organs in the control of tax-dodging billionaire donors of the Conservatives.

And do those who denigrate him here and elsewhere really believe his immediate predecessors were incapable of such things? Were they all pure as the driven snow?

Every Tory administration over the past however many years has stacked the future cards in their favour - from gerrymandering to making empty promises to downright criminality. Its become extremely difficult to maintain a level playing field. Starmers played a shrewd long game, choosing his battles carefully, and keeping his powder dry until he could use it to best effect. Today he used it, tactically and strategically, he got it right.

Is he perfect? Far from it. Would he constitute a huge improvement on Cameron, May, Johnson and Truss? Its a stupid question.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14752 on: Yesterday at 11:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:38:53 pm
I find it incredible that there are adults who dont understand the Machiavellian nature of politics (not just here but everywhere).

Keir Starmer is essentially an honourable and principled man. As a politician he has to use an array of skills (in his case honed as a legal-advocate) -pragmatism, fine judgement and tactical nous - which battles to fight and which to either avoid or shelve for another day; without those skills hes not worth a candle to the Party he serves, the more so as leader. That is severely exacerbated in the case of a Labour leader for two reasons: 1) the refusal of supporters of the previous regime to countenance centre left dominance of the Party, and 2) British media dominated by organs in the control of tax-dodging billionaire donors of the Conservatives.

And do those who denigrate him here and elsewhere really believe his immediate predecessors were incapable of such things? Were they all pure as the driven snow?

Every Tory administration over the past however many years has stacked the future cards in their favour - from gerrymandering to making empty promises to downright criminality. Its become extremely difficult to maintain a level playing field. Starmers played a shrewd long game, choosing his battles carefully, and keeping his powder dry until he could use it to best effect. Today he used it, tactically and strategically, he got it right.

Is he perfect? Far from it. Would he constitute a huge improvement on Cameron, May, Johnson and Truss? Its a stupid question.


Tories have relied on people in the Labour Party falling out with each other for years.


For labour it's often a battle of ego tied very closely to ideas (as in "I am right, you are wrong")


For Tories, it's just a naked power grab



Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14753 on: Yesterday at 11:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 09:12:13 pm
Starmer was somewhat less than truthful when it came to his leadership pledges too, which is an uncomfortable fact rather than any 'trolling'. I know loads of people in here are perfectly okay with that as they just want 'their' brand of Labour and think the ends justify the means, etc.

He's better than the Tories (a very low bar admittedly) and given the choice of the two I'd personally want to see him win, but it's not unreasonable to look at past actions and have a bit of justified suspicion about his newest set of pledges - to a different audience, the electorate rather than Labour members.

Yeah. I think we can all agree that the Tories completely torching their electoral chances with the most "why? because fuck you" economic policy that I've witnessed in my lifetime is a good thing. I'll be voting Labour as I always have, and urging any swing-voters I know to vote Labour. But "trustworthy" is not a word you can use to describe Starmer. He U-turned on almost every policy he "pledged" in his leadership campaign/early tenure. Anything he says should be taken with a huge grain of salt imo. As I said, I'm happy to vote Labour, and convince others to (and at this point it looks like the Tories are self-imploding so spectacularly that Labour might not have to do anything to gain power), but that doesn't mean that we cannot and should not ask for better.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14754 on: Yesterday at 11:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:38:53 pm
I find it incredible that there are adults who dont understand the Machiavellian nature of politics (not just here but everywhere).

Keir Starmer is essentially an honourable and principled man. As a politician he has to use an array of skills (in his case honed as a legal-advocate) -pragmatism, fine judgement and tactical nous - which battles to fight and which to either avoid or shelve for another day; without those skills hes not worth a candle to the Party he serves, the more so as leader. That is severely exacerbated in the case of a Labour leader for two reasons: 1) the refusal of supporters of the previous regime to countenance centre left dominance of the Party, and 2) British media dominated by organs in the control of tax-dodging billionaire donors of the Conservatives.

And do those who denigrate him here and elsewhere really believe his immediate predecessors were incapable of such things? Were they all pure as the driven snow?

Every Tory administration over the past however many years has stacked the future cards in their favour - from gerrymandering to making empty promises to downright criminality. Its become extremely difficult to maintain a level playing field. Starmers played a shrewd long game, choosing his battles carefully, and keeping his powder dry until he could use it to best effect. Today he used it, tactically and strategically, he got it right.

Is he perfect? Far from it. Would he constitute a huge improvement on Cameron, May, Johnson and Truss? Its a stupid question.

Spot on. It seems some would prefer purity in perpetual opposition rather than actually getting into power and changing things. The greatest (unwitting) allies of Thatcher were the far left who vacated the political field and gave the Tories the space and time to rip industry and society apart. Corbyn was the same. Boris useful clown giving him a free run at Brexit and a landslide majority. If Attlee were around today the far left would call him a warmonger and a Red Tory. Thankfully 12 years of Tory misrule has silenced them. Im old enough to remember the same story playing out in the 80s and 90s. Those who ignore history are destined to repeat it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14755 on: Today at 12:18:35 am »
I have no fondness for Starmer, neither do I dislike him. What he does know is that you cannot afford to give anything away with this shower of bastards and their mates in the press. Even eating a bacon sandwich wrong can be used to undermine your credibility. Just play your cards close to your chest, keep hammering Truss at Question time and get these bastards out is all I am asking.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14756 on: Today at 12:40:05 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm
Count me as one of them. I'm glad he lied. If he hadn't done he wouldn't have won. In fact I'd go further. Anyone who wins the Labour leadership contest  - as it was set up by Ed Miliband - without telling a lie is not ft to lead the Labour party. Given that paradox Starmer did the right thing.

And let's face it, there are very few Labour voters (or potential Labour voters) who care a monkeys that he lied.

This feels like it is bait but I'm going to bite anyway.

If Starmer did indeed 'lie' to win the leadership election then that is nothing to be glad about. It represents a dysfunctional electoral system whereby the only way to enact a 'centrist' policy platform is by hijacking a party that has traditionally been a party of the left. It represents a dysfunctional Labour Party that cannot decide whether it is an institution that is a political organisation to promote socialism/left wing politics or a parliamentary organisation that aims to govern the whole country (both left and right) by consensus. And it represents a lack of integrity/moral fibre on the part of Starmer. For me none of those are 'good things' to be celebrated.

I agree with the last sentence though - whatever section of the Labour membership who voted for him in the hope that he would be a 'continuity Corbyn' leader and who now feel like they've been sold a pup are entirely insignificant in terms of the whole electorate.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14757 on: Today at 06:21:24 am »
Those Tory fuckers shorting the pound and UK gilts (like they did for Brexit too) is fucking treason
