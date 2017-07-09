I find it incredible that there are adults who dont understand the Machiavellian nature of politics (not just here but everywhere).
Keir Starmer is essentially an honourable and principled man. As a politician he has to use an array of skills (in his case honed as a legal-advocate) -pragmatism, fine judgement and tactical nous - which battles to fight and which to either avoid or shelve for another day; without those skills hes not worth a candle to the Party he serves, the more so as leader. That is severely exacerbated in the case of a Labour leader for two reasons: 1) the refusal of supporters of the previous regime to countenance centre left dominance of the Party, and 2) British media dominated by organs in the control of tax-dodging billionaire donors of the Conservatives.
And do those who denigrate him here and elsewhere really believe his immediate predecessors were incapable of such things? Were they all pure as the driven snow?
Every Tory administration over the past however many years has stacked the future cards in their favour - from gerrymandering to making empty promises to downright criminality. Its become extremely difficult to maintain a level playing field. Starmers played a shrewd long game, choosing his battles carefully, and keeping his powder dry until he could use it to best effect. Today he used it, tactically and strategically, he got it right.
Is he perfect? Far from it. Would he constitute a huge improvement on Cameron, May, Johnson and Truss? Its a stupid question.