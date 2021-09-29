That's why he's untrustworthy, read his leadership pledges when the leadership ballot took place, tell me how many he's completely done a 180, and how many he's actually stuck to his word on, I know it's politics, but he's a liar like all the rest of them.



What do you want then? 10 more years of this? We'll all be dead or enslaved or living in a desolate wasteland by then at the rate the Tories are rolling. I couldn't care less who is in charge of Labour right now as long as they rid us of this kleptocracy. And no one is going to suggest that Keir, whatever else he is, is as mendacious as Boris or as mad as Truss. He may not be everyone's idea of a Labour leader, and some of the things he does sorely disappoint me, but if he can win the next election, I'll live with that. Get the national conversation moving leftwards again, and before there's no nation left worth the name to have such a conversation.