Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14680 on: Today at 05:54:55 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:25:16 pm
Tupac Haq is a woman. And has made a few other controversial racial comments in the past.

And her sister is Ronnie Huq, ex Blue Peter!

I thought he got shot.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14681 on: Today at 05:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:42:48 pm
Shes Rupa. Her sisters Konnie. But otherwise spot on!
;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14682 on: Today at 06:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:54:55 pm
I thought he got shot.

Tupac still being alive and hiding in plain sight as a Labour MP was a twist to that conspiracy I didn't see coming.  ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14683 on: Today at 06:10:06 pm »
A couple of really politically smart moves in that speech

The great British energy service was clever.. it sidesteps the question of nationalisation but offers a neat alternative of public ownership which helps the nation too.

It polls incredibly well with Tory and labour voters

Theyve also set a couple of traps for the tories on partnership with the snp. Quite forward thinking
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14684 on: Today at 06:12:02 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:54:53 pm
Correct. Its the sort of thing that was said 20 years ago to deride a black or Asian person who had a posh accent or was a Tory. Its essentially racist as the inference is that black people shouldnt be posh or Etonian or go to Oxbridge. Attack his policies not who he is.

Shes also ensured it will get mentioned alongside Starmers speech although his quick action to suspend the whip shows that he means what he says when it comes to rejecting racist tropes.

Needless distraction for Labour for the Tory press to jump on when their party are imploding, it still plays well for Starmer though who has been decisive and firm in his response.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14685 on: Today at 06:13:45 pm »
Stress testing Trussonomics...


via Twitter
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14686 on: Today at 06:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:42:48 pm
Shes Rupa. Her sisters Konnie. But otherwise spot on!

Fucking auto correct!

But Tupac was worth it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14687 on: Today at 06:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:04:02 pm
Tupac still being alive and hiding in plain sight as a Labour MP was a twist to that conspiracy I didn't see coming.  ;D

She certainly seems to have it in for the Chancellor of the ExShakur.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14688 on: Today at 06:53:02 pm »
Great speech by Starmer.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14689 on: Today at 06:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:43:22 pm
She certainly seems to have it in for the Chancellor of the ExShakur.

Apparently her hatred of him is notorious. Big if true.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14690 on: Today at 07:03:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:12:41 pm
Oreo? Is that what the racist kids use now?
It's actually a black on black insult.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14691 on: Today at 07:12:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:11:02 am
I said this a few pages back, but the cynic in me thinks that Truss is deliberately sabotaging the country to fuck the Tories over on Johnson's orders, to punish them for having the audacity to remove him. It will also open the door to him returning as opposition leader in three or four years time as Labour struggle with 15 years of Tory mess.

Truss will probably get a job at the foreign office in return for her loyalty.

I think Truss, like her mate Kwarteng, genuinely believes she is a genius. I was reading a comment by one of her tutors at Oxford who said she would refuse to admit she was wrong even when presented with factual evidence to prove it.
She is an ego wrapped in an Instagram package.
Kwarteng reminds me of a teenager who once came up with a theory of economics for an A level essay at Eton, and despite the teacher telling him it was shite, he still thinks he was right and has now been given then the chance to test it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14692 on: Today at 07:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:03:47 pm
It's actually a black on black insult.

Just the same us Asians calling each other coconut in the 80s
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14693 on: Today at 07:21:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:20:39 pm
Just the same us Asians calling each other coconut in the 80s

Bounty
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14694 on: Today at 07:23:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:10:06 pm
A couple of really politically smart moves in that speech

The great British energy service was clever.. it sidesteps the question of nationalisation but offers a neat alternative of public ownership which helps the nation too.

It polls incredibly well with Tory and labour voters

Theyve also set a couple of traps for the tories on partnership with the snp. Quite forward thinking
what did he say about the SNP?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14695 on: Today at 07:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:23:58 pm
what did he say about the SNP?
No deal with the SNP
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14696 on: Today at 07:29:05 pm »
He also tried to claim that they won councils in Scotland in May, and therefore could win anywhere.

They were the biggest party in 2 council areas, and got into power in some more councils after making deals with the Tories everywhere, after spending the election campaign promising no deals with anyone.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14697 on: Today at 07:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:29:05 pm
He also tried to claim that they won councils in Scotland in May, and therefore could win anywhere.

They were the biggest party in 2 council areas, and got into power in some more councils after making deals with the Tories everywhere, after spending the election campaign promising no deals with anyone.
That's why he's untrustworthy, read his leadership pledges when the leadership ballot took place, tell me how many he's completely done a 180, and how many he's actually stuck to his word on, I know it's politics, but he's a liar like all the rest of them.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14698 on: Today at 07:42:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:27:48 pm
No deal with the SNP
excellent
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14699 on: Today at 07:43:56 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14700 on: Today at 07:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:32:19 pm
That's why he's untrustworthy, read his leadership pledges when the leadership ballot took place, tell me how many he's completely done a 180, and how many he's actually stuck to his word on, I know it's politics, but he's a liar like all the rest of them.

What do you want then? 10 more years of this? We'll all be dead or enslaved or living in a desolate wasteland by then at the rate the Tories are rolling. I couldn't care less who is in charge of Labour right now as long as they rid us of this kleptocracy. And no one is going to suggest that Keir, whatever else he is, is as mendacious as Boris or as mad as Truss. He may not be everyone's idea of a Labour leader, and some of the things he does sorely disappoint me, but if he can win the next election, I'll live with that. Get the national conversation moving leftwards again, and before there's no nation left worth the name  to have such a conversation.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14701 on: Today at 07:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 07:46:21 pm
What do you want then? 10 more years of this? We'll all be dead or enslaved or living in a desolate wasteland by then at the rate the Tories are rolling. I couldn't care less who is in charge of Labour right now as long as they rid us of this kleptocracy. And no one is going to suggest that Keir, whatever else he is, is as mendacious as Boris or as mad as Truss. He may not be everyone's idea of a Labour leader, and some of the things he does sorely disappoint me, but if he can win the next election, I'll live with that. Get the national conversation moving leftwards again, and before there's no nation left worth the name  to have such a conversation.

I hope Labour win the next election, but Flaccid has a point here. Labour showed just a few months ago under his leadership their promises on who they will make deals with are utterly untrustworthy.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14702 on: Today at 08:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:32:19 pm
That's why he's untrustworthy, read his leadership pledges when the leadership ballot took place, tell me how many he's completely done a 180, and how many he's actually stuck to his word on, I know it's politics, but he's a liar like all the rest of them.

Still pushing your agenda that theyre all the same, the dishonest, despicable message propagated by Tories to deter the working class from voting while they and their rich patrons always vote. Im going to assume youd rather have the Tories in power on the basis that the only alternative is that youre their useful idiot.

Ironically Truss has kept the promises she made to Tory members in the leadership so by your calculation shes better than Starmer. Youre entitled to your opinion but no one here is going to buy into it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14703 on: Today at 08:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:56:19 pm
I hope Labour win the next election, but Flaccid has a point here. Labour showed just a few months ago under his leadership their promises on who they will make deals with are utterly untrustworthy.
well not really, I doubt Keir has anything to do with any local deals made by councils so not sure what relevance it has to who the Labour Party would work with at National level
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14704 on: Today at 08:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:12:42 pm
well not really, I doubt Keir has anything to do with any local deals made by councils so not sure what relevance it has to who the Labour Party would work with at National level

Anas Sarwar was out promising there would be no deals with anyone. This wasn't promises being made by the council candidates.

When the Labour councillors made a deal with the Tories in Aberdeen in 2017, they were suspended by the party.

That hasn't happened this time.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14705 on: Today at 08:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:08:02 pm
Still pushing your agenda that theyre all the same, the dishonest, despicable message propagated by Tories to deter the working class from voting while they and their rich patrons always vote. Im going to assume youd rather have the Tories in power on the basis that the only alternative is that youre their useful idiot.

Ironically Truss has kept the promises she made to Tory members in the leadership so by your calculation shes better than Starmer. Youre entitled to your opinion but no one here is going to buy into it.
the guys a troll, he loves the attention his pathetic posts get, ignore him and you'll feel much better for it
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14706 on: Today at 08:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:14:00 pm
Anas Sarwar was out promising there would be no deals with anyone. This wasn't promises being made by the council candidates.
not a lot he can do though if local councils want to work together to keep the Nationalists out then that's what thry have done.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14707 on: Today at 08:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:15:35 pm
not a lot he can do though if local councils want to work together to keep the Nationalists out then that's what thry have done.

See my edit.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14708 on: Today at 08:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:15:35 pm
not a lot he can do though if local councils want to work together to keep the Nationalists out then that's what thry have done.

What I will say on coalitions and deals is that every major party says they wont do one but if theres a hung parliament or council they always will. Cameron and May did deals with the Libdems and DUP respectively despite saying no deals and I have no doubt Starmer would deal with the SNP if he needs their votes to pass legislation.

While I didnt like Cameron and Clegg getting together that was the result given to them by the British electorate. The same would go for Starmer and Sturgeon. The real issue is what you agree to give up in any deal and Clegg got royally shafted.

And if we truly want PR well need to get comfortable with deals.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14709 on: Today at 08:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:26:33 pm
And if we truly want PR well need to get comfortable with deals.

This is the maddest and most stupid thing about their promises back in May. We use PR in our councils, and majorities are pretty much non existent (especially for a party lagging way behind in second place nationally).

They were never going to have the option to not do deals.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14710 on: Today at 08:33:24 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14711 on: Today at 08:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:14:07 pm
the guys a troll, he loves the attention his pathetic posts get, ignore him and you'll feel much better for it

Ive been saying this for years, fella is the weirdest poster on here by a long mile.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14712 on: Today at 08:35:18 pm »
The beeb on the case of The black door of 55 Tufton Street

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63039558

And podcast

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001c65m
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14713 on: Today at 08:55:04 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:56:19 pm
I hope Labour win the next election, but Flaccid has a point here. Labour showed just a few months ago under his leadership their promises on who they will make deals with are utterly untrustworthy.

Who did they make deals with? Is this saying the nod and a wink deals with the Lib Dems were a bad thing?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14714 on: Today at 08:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:55:04 pm
Who did they make deals with? Is this saying the nod and a wink deals with the Lib Dems were a bad thing?

Tories
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14715 on: Today at 08:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:14:07 pm
the guys a troll, he loves the attention his pathetic posts get, ignore him and you'll feel much better for it
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:35:11 pm
Ive been saying this for years, fella is the weirdest poster on here by a long mile.
I have to disagree with you both. Flaccidio believes in what he is saying. I often disagree with him, and his speculation about eco-terrorism is pretty funny, but he's no troll.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14716 on: Today at 09:12:13 pm »
Starmer was somewhat less than truthful when it came to his leadership pledges too, which is an uncomfortable fact rather than any 'trolling'. I know loads of people in here are perfectly okay with that as they just want 'their' brand of Labour and think the ends justify the means, etc.

He's better than the Tories (a very low bar admittedly) and given the choice of the two I'd personally want to see him win, but it's not unreasonable to look at past actions and have a bit of justified suspicion about his newest set of pledges - to a different audience, the electorate rather than Labour members.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14717 on: Today at 09:20:14 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14718 on: Today at 09:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:32:19 pm
That's why he's untrustworthy, read his leadership pledges when the leadership ballot took place, tell me how many he's completely done a 180, and how many he's actually stuck to his word on, I know it's politics, but he's a liar like all the rest of them.
Which leadership pledges has he gone back on?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14719 on: Today at 09:21:56 pm »
I guess it's just a matter of degree. Compared to what the Tories have lied about over the past seven or eight years, Starmer is positively angelic.

I remember in the not too distant past, a party that pledge to abolish tuition fees voting to hike them to £9k once they were in government.
