Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,363
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14640 on: Today at 02:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:01:23 pm
I agree.  As a democrat, PR should be at the top of Labour's policy list.

FPTP is just a huge voter surpressent.

I doubt the Tories would ever touch 40% under PR and would probably split into 2. It would enable a Frottage type party to compete with them for votes otherwise; but he's pushed them further and further right anyway and with big parliamentary majorities, therefore nobody to reign them in.

More people would vote and that only harms the Tories.
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,195
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14641 on: Today at 02:16:10 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 02:02:06 pm
Surely that depends on where you buy the property, doesn't it?

I remember at the height of the last housing boom, two bed terraces with a yard in Liverpool going for about £85k. That's at least 15 years ago now though.

£100k probably won't buy you a bedsit in parts of London.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:08:57 pm
I will say this, Labour are at least making their case really well now

Maybe they kept their powder dry whilst the Tories imploded, and are now looking to kick them hard whilst they're down? 

This crisis has opened up some clear water between them, with Labour offering hard policy on reversing the 45% tax cut. I'm sure additional announcements will follow, and it will be difficult for the Tories to fire back. It's hard to accuse the opposition of oppressive taxation when all you're doing is robbing Peter to pay Paul.
cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,314
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14642 on: Today at 02:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:16:10 pm
I remember at the height of the last housing boom, two bed terraces with a yard in Liverpool going for about £85k. That's at least 15 years ago now though.

£100k probably won't buy you a bedsit in parts of London.

Maybe they kept their powder dry whilst the Tories imploded, and are now looking to kick them hard whilst they're down? 

This crisis has opened up some clear water between them, with Labour offering hard policy on reversing the 45% tax cut. I'm sure additional announcements will follow, and it will be difficult for the Tories to fire back. It's hard to accuse the opposition of oppressive taxation when all you're doing is robbing Peter to pay Paul.

You can't offer too many policies 2 years out from a GE they're too easy to counter
ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 863
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14643 on: Today at 02:28:56 pm »
From the G's summary of Starmer's speech:

"He did not do this alone; the party did it together, he says.

And Labour has now shown it can win anywhere."

We hammer the fuck out of this to to the public - we are united, we are a team, and we are coming for the Tories
Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14644 on: Today at 02:30:49 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 02:28:56 pm

We hammer the fuck out of this to to the public

For a moment I thought that was part of his speech  :D!!
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,363
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14645 on: Today at 02:32:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:16:10 pm
I remember at the height of the last housing boom, two bed terraces with a yard in Liverpool going for about £85k. That's at least 15 years ago now though.

£100k probably won't buy you a bedsit in parts of London.

Maybe they kept their powder dry whilst the Tories imploded, and are now looking to kick them hard whilst they're down? 

This crisis has opened up some clear water between them, with Labour offering hard policy on reversing the 45% tax cut. I'm sure additional announcements will follow, and it will be difficult for the Tories to fire back. It's hard to accuse the opposition of oppressive taxation when all you're doing is robbing Peter to pay Paul.

The Tory implosion, this week especially, is perfectly timed for Labour conference week. Its united people against the government and behind a realisation that we need a Labour government to get them out. In turn its united the party.

The Tory conference next week will be like a morgue in comparison.
filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14646 on: Today at 02:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:16:10 pm
I remember at the height of the last housing boom, two bed terraces with a yard in Liverpool going for about £85k. That's at least 15 years ago now though.

£100k probably won't buy you a bedsit in parts of London.

Maybe they kept their powder dry whilst the Tories imploded, and are now looking to kick them hard whilst they're down? 

This crisis has opened up some clear water between them, with Labour offering hard policy on reversing the 45% tax cut. I'm sure additional announcements will follow, and it will be difficult for the Tories to fire back. It's hard to accuse the opposition of oppressive taxation when all you're doing is robbing Peter to pay Paul.

£100k wouldn't buy you a garage in parts of London!
filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14647 on: Today at 02:52:16 pm »
Factionally within Labour the PR case is interesting.

Some in the Momentum left love it, as they see a chance at relevance and influence again, others hate it though as they view it as dooming the country to govt by LibDem + coalition partners forevermore.

It is certainly a fairer form of system in terms of encouraging turnout and giving all votes more equal weight, doesn't guarantee anything in terms of outcome though, Italy has a form of PR and we are seeing a borderline fascist govt forming there.

Just by having PR, voters preferences would change in unpredictable ways
Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,935
  • Red since '64
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14648 on: Today at 03:02:18 pm »
Well, just watched Starmers speech. The Tories have nothing to fear, hes just too timid, as everyone has said, with nothing really to offer.

(Only joking obviously, it was excellent, bold, impressively detailed, and above all, filled with hope).
filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14649 on: Today at 03:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:02:18 pm
Well, just watched Starmers speech. The Tories have nothing to fear, hes just too timid, as everyone has said, with nothing really to offer.

(Only joking obviously, it was excellent, bold, impressively detailed, and above all, filled with hope).

Doing a publicly owned Energy production startup seems a sensible idea as well
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14650 on: Today at 03:07:15 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:52:16 pm
Factionally within Labour the PR case is interesting.

Some in the Momentum left love it, as they see a chance at relevance and influence again, others hate it though as they view it as dooming the country to govt by LibDem + coalition partners forevermore.

It is certainly a fairer form of system in terms of encouraging turnout and giving all votes more equal weight, doesn't guarantee anything in terms of outcome though, Italy has a form of PR and we are seeing a borderline fascist govt forming there.

Just by having PR, voters preferences would change in unpredictable ways
Am sure some of the effects of PR are unperidicatable but some things are a cert to happen.
Farge would be over the moon. he would find a issue to anger voters and form a party, he would be at the top of the list for a seat. other nasty ex politicians would  also be stirring the shit hoping to get a seat.
UKIP and the Brexit party were showman in the EU Parliament, so this isn't theory. it will happen, Parliament would turn into a farce regularly. Frottage and MPs forcing uproar then all marching out of the house for the TV Cameras just as they did in the EU Parliament.
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14651 on: Today at 03:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:02:18 pm
Well, just watched Starmers speech. The Tories have nothing to fear, hes just too timid, as everyone has said, with nothing really to offer.

(Only joking obviously, it was excellent, bold, impressively detailed, and above all, filled with hope).

 ;D  Ha I was going to say  Ive never been his biggest fan, but liked his speech.  His jokes dont land, but who cares. 

Weve got some policies out now and hes got some fire in his belly.

Edit - nand then he declares hers a centrist and I feel short changed.
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14652 on: Today at 03:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:02:18 pm
Well, just watched Starmers speech. The Tories have nothing to fear, hes just too timid, as everyone has said, with nothing really to offer.

(Only joking obviously, it was excellent, bold, impressively detailed, and above all, filled with hope).
Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,860
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14653 on: Today at 03:14:46 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:52:16 pm
Just by having PR, voters preferences would change in unpredictable ways

They would - and I think the "broad church"/coalitions of our major parties would crumble pretty quickly as other natural bedfellows emerge depending on the issue of the day. Brexit is the best example really of where the far left and far right had far more in common than divides them (likewise on pretty much anything to do with Russia etc). The ERG and the "one nation" Tories and the Momentum/SWP and the Progress/Labour First lot definitely end up forming smaller parties who trade coalitions.
Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,364
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14654 on: Today at 03:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:14:46 pm
They would - and I think the "broad church"/coalitions of our major parties would crumble pretty quickly as other natural bedfellows emerge depending on the issue of the day. Brexit is the best example really of where the far left and far right had far more in common than divides them (likewise on pretty much anything to do with Russia etc). The ERG and the "one nation" Tories and the Momentum/SWP and the Progress/Labour First lot definitely end up forming smaller parties who trade coalitions.
Voting patterns themselves would change pretty dramatically too.  It's always assumed that the Lib Dems would do well, but I wonder how many of their votes are tactical from either Labour or Tory voters who are in a constituency that their first choice can't win?

I think UKIP might find themselves getting a lot more votes but having a lot less power ironically.
stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14655 on: Today at 03:22:19 pm »
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1574442422100279299.html

It's like banana republic level shit day in day out. All it is missing is a junta taking over next.
ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 863
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14656 on: Today at 03:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:19:47 pm
Voting patterns themselves would change pretty dramatically too.  It's always assumed that the Lib Dems would do well, but I wonder how many of their votes are tactical from either Labour or Tory voters who are in a constituency that their first choice can't win?

I think UKIP might find themselves getting a lot more votes but having a lot less power ironically.

Great point - I'd imagine "right" Labour and "left" Tory coalescing around the same general area as the Lib Dems and so there being voters from LD moving to those as they closer represent what those people want.

UKIP will have more presence but less influence - again, a great point raised
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,261
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14657 on: Today at 03:26:37 pm »
Quote from: stara on Today at 03:22:19 pm
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1574442422100279299.html
RussinChesire is an enormous biff.

It's like banana republic level shit day in day out. All it is missing is a junta taking over next.
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,195
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14658 on: Today at 04:03:08 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 02:21:28 pm
You can't offer too many policies 2 years out from a GE they're too easy to counter

Of course, but it's a sign of how eye wateringly reckless the mini budget was that Labour could immediately nail a policy of reversal and nobody seems able to argue against it. The Tories can't back away without making a show of themselves, so they might actually pray the vote goes against them.

In terms of PR, we see in the US that "Republicans " and "Democrats " are loose coalitions of caucuses that hinder cooperation, and it's essentially the same here.

One would hope that PR would encourage center ground politicians to work together to marginalize the extremists, but it doesn't always work in practice. I do believe, though, that more unites the center than divides it, and PR would (hopefully) prevent an extreme view being imposed on a centrist party by one side through a factional leader like Bozo.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,517
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14659 on: Today at 04:14:42 pm »
Rupa Huq has the whip suspended for calling Kwarteng superficially black.
Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,860
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14660 on: Today at 04:16:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:14:42 pm
Rupa Huq has the whip suspended for calling Kwarteng superficially black.

Less on that issue - but the BBC are a fucking sham.

They've studiously ignored the entire conference (this from a site who send breaking news notifications all. the. fucking. time, including random stuff in the middle of the night). Nothing on Starmer's speech and the massive annoncement on energy. Radio silence. Then a random MP nobody has ever heard of makes an ill judged statement and they throw it everywhere. Scum.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,517
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14661 on: Today at 04:20:27 pm »
Good speech by Starmer, i wanted to see direct pledges of investment in public services and good to see some level of national energy, albeit we could do with a lot of the sector.
Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,228
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14662 on: Today at 04:21:17 pm »
His speech was live on BBC2 to be fair, although that's mostly for the benefit of retirees and people like me who have the day off.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,517
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14663 on: Today at 04:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:16:29 pm
Less on that issue - but the BBC are a fucking sham.

They've studiously ignored the entire conference (this from a site who send breaking news notifications all. the. fucking. time, including random stuff in the middle of the night). Nothing on Starmer's speech and the massive annoncement on energy. Radio silence. Then a random MP nobody has ever heard of makes an ill judged statement and they throw it everywhere. Scum.

Their two non MP panel on QT was Claire Fox and Gerard Lyons. Full to say they have gone full on right.
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14664 on: Today at 04:21:56 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 02:21:28 pm
You can't offer too many policies 2 years out from a GE they're too easy to counter
They can't win either way. nobody knows what Labour and Starmer stand for now they are offering to many policys.
I disagree. they are not easy to counter. Windfall tax stifles investment. good luck with that people couldn't give a shit. lifting the Bankers showed how much contempt they have for the people. they've managed to get the public to support lots of Bullshit, I think they expected the same again. gullible people supporting their argument of we need to do this to achieve growth.
No idea what the Torys will do but they are in awful position right now with no credible solutions for a u-turn.
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,348
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14665 on: Today at 04:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:16:29 pm
Less on that issue - but the BBC are a fucking sham.

They've studiously ignored the entire conference (this from a site who send breaking news notifications all. the. fucking. time, including random stuff in the middle of the night). Nothing on Starmer's speech and the massive annoncement on energy. Radio silence. Then a random MP nobody has ever heard of makes an ill judged statement and they throw it everywhere. Scum.

We must be using different BBCs.  The conference and stuff about energy has dominated my BBC news app.
Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,364
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14666 on: Today at 04:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:16:29 pm
Less on that issue - but the BBC are a fucking sham.

They've studiously ignored the entire conference (this from a site who send breaking news notifications all. the. fucking. time, including random stuff in the middle of the night). Nothing on Starmer's speech and the massive annoncement on energy. Radio silence. Then a random MP nobody has ever heard of makes an ill judged statement and they throw it everywhere. Scum.
Are we looking at the same BBC homepage?!  It's been leading with the conference all day and there's nothing but positive reaction to Starmer in the live blog, with 2 sentences on Rupa Huq.

Genuinely not sure if this is one of these things where the CMS is serving up different stories to different people.
Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,860
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14667 on: Today at 04:30:30 pm »
If that's the case - then the algorithm on my phone is fucked up. Getting 30 a day the other week when Prince Edward went for a shit or something...
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14668 on: Today at 04:38:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:14:42 pm
Rupa Huq has the whip suspended for calling Kwarteng superficially black.
Genius. :(
Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,801
  • Believer
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14669 on: Today at 04:50:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:14:42 pm
Rupa Huq has the whip suspended for calling Kwarteng superficially black.

That is an idiotic thing to say. It also takes the shine off what has been a successful week so far for the party, and on the day that Stamer gave a decent speech.
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,261
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14670 on: Today at 04:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:50:09 pm
That is an idiotic thing to say. It also takes the shine off what has been a successful week so far for the party, and on the day that Stamer gave a decent speech.
There's a term black people use to describe people like Kwarteng, essentially white on the inside and only use the colour of their skin when it's necessary, Oreo.

Mods I'm not using this as a racial slur, just putting it out there to try and make the point that the Labour guy was trying to make (I think).
