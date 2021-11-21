Just Yougov



Thanks.Wonder where the Tories go from here? Seems impossible to turn things around at this point. Even if they axed Truss tomorrow and got Sunak in, can he really recover enough lost ground in less than three years to make a fight of it?The Tories will have been in power for 15 years by then, having presided over austerity, Brexit, a massive economic collapse, pandemic, cost of living crisis, ballooning inflation, rising interest rates, a mortgage crash and killing The Queen. Surely the British public will have had enough of them by then??EDIT: not to mention the sleaze, corruption, parties, and almost the entire government resigning because Bozo wouldn't budge. Fuck me, who would want more? Who could look at them at that point and say, "Yep, they're the lot I want to continue running the country."