Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 479808 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14520 on: Yesterday at 09:43:32 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:35:31 pm
You're only guaranteed up to 75 k per account, I think.  Need to have two accounts for 100 k.
Is probably trust a huge US bank over the UK government right now
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14521 on: Yesterday at 09:49:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:43:19 pm
The biggest lead since polling started in 2001.

Is that just for YouGov?  I remember Labour having 20 point leads back in the 90s.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14522 on: Yesterday at 09:49:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:40:32 pm
Yougov


Meh, any other leader would be 20 points ahead.....


There's another 20% for the other progressive parties too in that poll. Maybe there's hope for the UK yet.
« Reply #14523 on: Yesterday at 09:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:49:07 pm
Is that just for YouGov?  I remember Labour having 20 point leads back in the 90s.

Just Yougov
« Reply #14524 on: Yesterday at 09:50:16 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:45:00 pm
Dont live in Northern Ireland ha ha


Is that a bit of general life advice?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14525 on: Yesterday at 09:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:49:40 pm
Just Yougov
There was a poll earlier today showing a similar solid double figures lead to be fair

Found it

LAB: 44% (+2)
CON: 31% (-1)
LDM: 11% (-1)
GRN: 6% (+1)
SNP: 4% (=)
REF: 2% (-1)

Via @RedfieldWilton, On 25 September,
Changes w/ 21 September.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14526 on: Yesterday at 09:52:30 pm »
Ha, the Tories are fucked.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14527 on: Yesterday at 09:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:49:40 pm
Just Yougov

Thanks.

Wonder where the Tories go from here?  Seems impossible to turn things around at this point. Even if they axed Truss tomorrow and got Sunak in, can he really recover enough lost ground in less than three years to make a fight of it? 

The Tories will have been in power for 15 years by then, having presided over austerity, Brexit, a massive economic collapse, pandemic, cost of living crisis, ballooning inflation, rising interest rates, a mortgage crash and killing The Queen. Surely the British public will have had enough of them by then??

EDIT: not to mention the sleaze, corruption, parties, and almost the entire government resigning because Bozo wouldn't budge. Fuck me, who would want more? Who could look at them at that point and say, "Yep, they're the lot I want to continue running the country."
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14528 on: Yesterday at 10:31:12 pm »
Daily Express headline

Dont Panic!

(We have a plan to tackle debt)

I mean, theyve gone full corporal Jones. You never go full corporal Jones
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14529 on: Yesterday at 10:40:41 pm »
Kwasi-modo economics
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14530 on: Yesterday at 10:46:17 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14531 on: Yesterday at 10:46:56 pm »
yougov
LAB: 45% (+3)
CON: 28% (-4)
LDEM: 9% (-1)
GRN: 7% (-)

Lab Majority 184

Lab 417
Tory 145 hahahahahaha
LD 15
SNP 51

Notable Tories to lose their seat
IDS
Grayling
Raab
Jacob Rees Mogg
Andrew Bridgen
Ben Bradley
Rob Jenrick
Jonny Mercer
Penny Mordaunt
Jon Gullis
Esther Mc Vey
Grant Shapps
Brendan Clarke-Smith
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14532 on: Yesterday at 10:53:14 pm »
The dire pound borrowing rates have set a run on gilt rates accords the world


See, we still have influence weve fucked everyone now
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14533 on: Yesterday at 11:09:33 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 10:46:56 pm
yougov
LAB: 45% (+3)
CON: 28% (-4)
LDEM: 9% (-1)
GRN: 7% (-)

Lab Majority 184

Lab 417
Tory 145 hahahahahaha
LD 15
SNP 51

Notable Tories to lose their seat
IDS
Grayling
Raab
Jacob Rees Mogg
Andrew Bridgen
Ben Bradley
Rob Jenrick
Jonny Mercer
Penny Mordaunt
Jon Gullis
Esther Mc Vey
Grant Shapps
Brendan Clarke-Smith

The poll was done between 23rd and 25th so that lead is before the utter shitshow of today. They are fucking toast.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14534 on: Yesterday at 11:09:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:53:14 pm
The dire pound borrowing rates have set a run on gilt rates accords the world


See, we still have influence weve fucked everyone now
Great Britain...........what the fuck exactly is "Great" about it?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14535 on: Yesterday at 11:24:37 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 10:46:56 pm
yougov
LAB: 45% (+3)
CON: 28% (-4)
LDEM: 9% (-1)
GRN: 7% (-)

Lab Majority 184

Lab 417
Tory 145 hahahahahaha
LD 15
SNP 51

Notable Tories to lose their seat
IDS
Grayling
Raab
Jacob Rees Mogg
Andrew Bridgen
Ben Bradley
Rob Jenrick
Jonny Mercer
Penny Mordaunt
Jon Gullis
Esther Mc Vey
Grant Shapps
Brendan Clarke-Smith

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson only have a majority of about 5000 so that tub of lard will be out on his arse too
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14536 on: Yesterday at 11:30:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:34:46 pm
Black Wednesday, a failing South American economy battling high inflation and a crashing currency, its not a good look. The Tories like to remind people of when Labour had to go cap in hand to the IMF in the 1970s and might now be getting a taste of their own medicine.
The financial crisis that the Labour government of 1974 had to face was a direct result of the economic mismanagement of the 70-74 Heath government and in no small part of the 1972 Barber budget
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14537 on: Yesterday at 11:34:31 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 10:46:56 pm
yougov
LAB: 45% (+3)
CON: 28% (-4)
LDEM: 9% (-1)
GRN: 7% (-)

Lab Majority 184

Lab 417
Tory 145 hahahahahaha
LD 15
SNP 51

Notable Tories to lose their seat
IDS
Grayling
Raab
Jacob Rees Mogg
Andrew Bridgen
Ben Bradley
Rob Jenrick
Jonny Mercer
Penny Mordaunt
Jon Gullis
Esther Mc Vey
Grant Shapps
Brendan Clarke-Smith
if the Tories went down to 145 seats that would be outstanding, they would take years to recover, if ever, the downside though would be a lack of electoral reform which would mean they might come back in the future. I want them totally destroyed
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14538 on: Yesterday at 11:35:37 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:24:37 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson only have a majority of about 5000 so that tub of lard will be out on his arse too
that fat fucker is a gonna
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14539 on: Yesterday at 11:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:09:39 pm
Great Britain...........what the fuck exactly is "Great" about it?
its short for Greater to distinguish it firm the other Britain Brittany
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14540 on: Yesterday at 11:38:11 pm »
Still, when the interest rate rises kick in, Im sure all will start to turn in their favour
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14541 on: Yesterday at 11:56:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:38:11 pm
Still, when the interest rate rises kick in, Im sure all will start to turn in their favour

Not when fixed rate mortgages end it won't.

I take absolutely no pleasure in this, people's lives will be ruined because they voted Tory. They voted Brexit. Again and again they were warned.

But the issue is, that people are told by the Mail, the Sun, the Express, the Telegraph, let alone the Facebook and other online media...

Let's just hope this is the beginning of the end of them. That a generation remind their children never to vote Tory. That the damage isn't too catastrophic for Labour to turn around.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14542 on: Today at 12:08:46 am »
Those polls are all well and good but what about Keith?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14543 on: Today at 12:10:08 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:34:31 pm
if the Tories went down to 145 seats that would be outstanding, they would take years to recover, if ever, the downside though would be a lack of electoral reform which would mean they might come back in the future. I want them totally destroyed
Got to hope it happens, I want the next set of Torys to go into the following election asking the public to forgive them for all the lies and sleaze.
I want that image to haunt them for decades. it will only happen if the public turn on them.
