Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 479498 times)

Offline PaulF

  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14520 on: Today at 09:43:32 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:35:31 pm
You're only guaranteed up to 75 k per account, I think.  Need to have two accounts for 100 k.
Is probably trust a huge US bank over the UK government right now
Online Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14521 on: Today at 09:49:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:43:19 pm
The biggest lead since polling started in 2001.

Is that just for YouGov?  I remember Labour having 20 point leads back in the 90s.
Online Libertine

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14522 on: Today at 09:49:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:40:32 pm
Yougov


Meh, any other leader would be 20 points ahead.....


There's another 20% for the other progressive parties too in that poll. Maybe there's hope for the UK yet.
Online Elmo!

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14523 on: Today at 09:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:49:07 pm
Is that just for YouGov?  I remember Labour having 20 point leads back in the 90s.

Just Yougov
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14524 on: Today at 09:50:16 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:45:00 pm
Dont live in Northern Ireland ha ha


Is that a bit of general life advice?
Online TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14525 on: Today at 09:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:49:40 pm
Just Yougov
There was a poll earlier today showing a similar solid double figures lead to be fair

Found it

LAB: 44% (+2)
CON: 31% (-1)
LDM: 11% (-1)
GRN: 6% (+1)
SNP: 4% (=)
REF: 2% (-1)

Via @RedfieldWilton, On 25 September,
Changes w/ 21 September.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14526 on: Today at 09:52:30 pm »
Ha, the Tories are fucked.
Online Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14527 on: Today at 09:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:49:40 pm
Just Yougov

Thanks.

Wonder where the Tories go from here?  Seems impossible to turn things around at this point. Even if they axed Truss tomorrow and got Sunak in, can he really recover enough lost ground in less than three years to make a fight of it? 

The Tories will have been in power for 15 years by then, having presided over austerity, Brexit, a massive economic collapse, pandemic, cost of living crisis, ballooning inflation, rising interest rates, a mortgage crash and killing The Queen. Surely the British public will have had enough of them by then??

EDIT: not to mention the sleaze, corruption, parties, and almost the entire government resigning because Bozo wouldn't budge. Fuck me, who would want more? Who could look at them at that point and say, "Yep, they're the lot I want to continue running the country."
Online TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14528 on: Today at 10:31:12 pm »
Daily Express headline

Dont Panic!

(We have a plan to tackle debt)

I mean, theyve gone full corporal Jones. You never go full corporal Jones
