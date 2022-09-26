Aren't most of them essentially working for a canadian owned company now
I think you might be referring to the (now) huge industry of farmed Atlantic salmon. Scotland, along with Canada, Chile and the U.S, produce tonnes of the stuff, and its been reported that its now the worlds most popular fish, overtaking tuna.
The two big players are Mowi and Cooke Aquaculture and between them theyve made huge fortunes; John Fredriksen owns a £200 million gated mansion in Chelsea, but surrendered his Norwegian citizenship to become a tax exile. Both companies use open cage farming methods, which destroy local wildlife habitat, and severely impact on the health and viability of wild Atlantic salmon, which are in drastic decline, in addition to containing high levels of chemicals dangerous to public health. On top of that, the feed for these farmed fish is hoovered up in such huge quantities that other wildlife dependent on it are suffering because of the overfishing.
(A recently published book; Salmon Wars- the dark underbelly of our favorite [sic] fish is an excellent read for anyone still eating farmed salmon; I honestly wouldnt feed it to the cat - if I had one.)