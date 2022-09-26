Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14440 on: Today at 04:58:41 pm »
Arent there more important things to worry about, lads?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14441 on: Today at 05:00:06 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 04:50:11 pm
This is what I see as one of the stumbling blocks is that the "traditional" working class, for whom Labour was created, no longer exist - or at least not in the same numbers - and the "new" working class do not share the same values however people still expect them to be a homogenous grouping who will share the will for Labour to win.

Most who you find in the "new" working class seem, to me, to care more about culture/social issues and by care about them I mean want society to have the same attitudes as 30 years ago which is what drives them to the Tories rather than caring about the economic arse fucking that they, and everyone else (barring the 0.1%) are getting.


Up until this clusterfuck and the circus of Bozo's government before it, there didn't, on the face of it, seem that much difference in the wider/core economic policies of the Tories, Labour and the LDs. Labour and the LD's wanted to soften the edges, but it was still a corporate-capitalist agenda overall (low taxation overall; a shift from direct/progressive taxation to indirect/regressive; low-scope public services; retaining/expanding the use of private companies in the provision of those public services; low-regulation financial services sector; politically powerful corporations dictating policy; weak anti-tax dodging legislation and tacit acceptance of the 'UK spider's web' financial cesspit; oppressive anti-trade union laws)

If they're all following broadly the same economic hymn sheet, then people will look at other criteria when choosing who to vote for.

Sadly, there's the right-wing propaganda rags shouting incessantly about how the immigrants/Brussels bureaucrats/liberal wokeists/trade unions/benefit scroungers are the ones to blame for everyone's lives being a bit shitty. And such is the fuckwittery of the 'great British public' that there's plenty of soft c*nts who fall for this crap.

There are some very loud
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14442 on: Today at 05:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:57:35 pm
The problem with Corbyn was that he was unfit to be PM. Of course, this was true of Johnson too. So, for many voters, they were stuck between a rock and hard place. If I lived in the UK at the time, I would voted for the best option to beat the local Tory candidate. This would have included any Labour MP. I would have hoped (but not trusted) that in the event of a Labour victory that there would have been enough guardrails in place to curtain Corbyn's worst instincts. Though, I expect that Corbyn would have not have provided any support for Ukraine. So, anyone who felt they could not 'endorse' Corbyn were not wrong. I mean, he was - in his own way(s) - as bad a prospective PM as Johnson. The big difference being that there would have been a Labour Government. But, as in the Ukraine example (and Brexit), Corbyn would have been terrible.

But all this is old ground. None of us are going to change each other's minds here.


Being serious, he was shite as a leader and would likely have made a pretty woeful PM. But, as you say, there would have been enough people in a Labour government to have kept him on enough a leash over the big stuff.

the most important thing, though, is that there would have been a Labour government. Which meant not a Tory government. And a fairly radicalish agenda (although the 2017 manifesto was quite timid, and the 2019 was changed every few hours as another gimmick was thrown thrown in out of desperation)
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14443 on: Today at 05:04:45 pm »
I thought it was Spitting Image that first came up with Keith?

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14444 on: Today at 05:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:04:45 pm
I thought it was Spitting Image that first came up with Keith?




Remember when Naby was Keith?

Baby Keith?

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14445 on: Today at 05:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:04:13 pm

Being serious, he was shite as a leader and would likely have made a pretty woeful PM. But, as you say, there would have been enough people in a Labour government to have kept him on enough a leash over the big stuff.

the most important thing, though, is that there would have been a Labour government. Which meant not a Tory government. And a fairly radicalish agenda (although the 2017 manifesto was quite timid, and the 2019 was changed every few hours as another gimmick was thrown thrown in out of desperation)

I am really not sure about that. The PLP couldn't even force him out after he lost a confidence vote. He would have needed his own inner circle to turn on him to keep him under control.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14446 on: Today at 05:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:05:32 pm

Remember when Naby was Keith?

Baby Keith?

I remember being told to pretend my name was Keith. ;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14447 on: Today at 05:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:26:32 pm
Peter Baxendale-Thomas?

Gone totally over my head that

Just searched for it  :)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14448 on: Today at 05:09:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:00:06 pm

Up until this clusterfuck and the circus of Bozo's government before it, there didn't, on the face of it, seem that much difference in the wider/core economic policies of the Tories, Labour and the LDs. Labour and the LD's wanted to soften the edges, but it was still a corporate-capitalist agenda overall (low taxation overall; a shift from direct/progressive taxation to indirect/regressive; low-scope public services; retaining/expanding the use of private companies in the provision of those public services; low-regulation financial services sector; politically powerful corporations dictating policy; weak anti-tax dodging legislation and tacit acceptance of the 'UK spider's web' financial cesspit; oppressive anti-trade union laws)

If they're all following broadly the same economic hymn sheet, then people will look at other criteria when choosing who to vote for.

Sadly, there's the right-wing propaganda rags shouting incessantly about how the immigrants/Brussels bureaucrats/liberal wokeists/trade unions/benefit scroungers are the ones to blame for everyone's lives being a bit shitty. And such is the fuckwittery of the 'great British public' that there's plenty of soft c*nts who fall for this crap.

There are some very loud

Whilst we may not agree on how closely aligned the economic policies are I do broadly agree that they were similar enough to be at least spun that way and yes, that means people have to consider other factors.

The thrust of it for me is that with the breakdown of unions and the spirit of community generally waning that the "traditional" working class has been lost in a way (or maybe the spirit of it has) and the "new" working class are more susceptible to the spin of the RWM and look for people to blame so blame those around them/immigrants/etc rather than what would have happened before where the values of unions and the like would lead to them looking to improve the lot for all rather than just looking out for themselves.

This leads to the Tory line of thinking and so we have things like Brexit and the Redwall

I wonder also if the values of the traditional working class which were then imparted on their children leading to a generation who were better educated (due to the value placed on good work ethic and being capable to making their own judgements rather than being ignorant and needing a red top to tell them what to think) and so more likely to go to uni has almost stripped out that strata and moved families into being effectively middle class thus leaving only those who were disadvantaged and not as educated to be the working class?

These are broad strokes of course so won't account for all but it does seem to line up also with the movement of people from small towns to cities etc
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14449 on: Today at 05:12:55 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14450 on: Today at 05:17:17 pm »
Few mortgage providers already suspending products for new customers, aka revising mortgage rates higher.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14451 on: Today at 05:17:40 pm »
I suspect that when we thought the austerity measures in the 2010s were bad, we will be in for a rude shock when we see the cuts coming in the autumn budget.

Huge, swingeing cuts coming in a manner not seen in my adult lifetime .

Oh joys
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14452 on: Today at 05:22:01 pm »
Let's not lose sight of the fact that if the Government had chosen to windfall-tax the estimated £170bn in excess profits forecast to be trousered by energy companies, there would have been far less fiscal pressure on the UK's system.

Truss and her government made the political choice to let the energy companies pocket that.

 
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14453 on: Today at 05:27:48 pm »
It is shocking not to have - even a 5% levy on those profits would have generated £8.5b which, whilst not much, is £130 per person in the UK (based on roughly 70m people) or £304 per household (based on ONS figure of 28m households).

Now this isn't a huge amount but it is a level that the energy companies would barely miss and almost doubles the credit each household receives from October onwards.

Not very ambitious but if you doubled to 10% that would be £608 which is near enough 25% of the energy cap and that is where it might actually start to help people...not that helping people was at the forefront of their minds
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14454 on: Today at 05:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:22:01 pm
Let's not lose sight of the fact that if the Government had chosen to windfall-tax the estimated £170bn in excess profits forecast to be trousered by energy companies, there would have been far less fiscal pressure on the UK's system.

Truss and her government made the political choice to let the energy companies pocket that.

 

The thing is - with the energy crisis and the massive, massive investment there - obviously it needed to be paid for - but really that didn't spook markets etc, it did a bit but also its just clearly neccessary.

These fucking mad tax giveaways are what's given the game away. So obvious to everyone that Britain does not have a competent government.

It's such a fucking weird way of incentivising growth. Keep more of you have = "I'm quite comfortable here, oh great with this tax break I'm even more comfortable. Cheers lads". If they're religiously attached to tax cuts for the rich - why not tie it to growth the other way - "our plan is to grow the economy, once the economy grows by 2.5% we'll cut your taxes", sooner you invest sooner you get your ill gotten gains back...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14455 on: Today at 05:34:56 pm »
Quote
British lenders Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society on Monday temporarily withdrew their mortgage ranges for new customers because of the volatility in sterling funding markets, according to emails sent to brokers.

https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/uks-virgin-money-skipton-temporarily-withdraw-mortgage-products-emails-to-brokers


Quote
UK lender Halifax pulls mortgages with fees in response to market turmoil

https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-lender-halifax-pulls-mortgages-with-fees-response-market-turmoil-2022-09-26/



Bring it on!! Turmoil and collapse is the only way to end this nightmare of a government.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14456 on: Today at 05:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:22:01 pm
Let's not lose sight of the fact that if the Government had chosen to windfall-tax the estimated £170bn in excess profits forecast to be trousered by energy companies, there would have been far less fiscal pressure on the UK's system.

Truss and her government made the political choice to let the energy companies pocket that.

 

And with the pound going down, those profits will only go up further.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14457 on: Today at 05:51:20 pm »
It's like Truss and Keith read a book called "Tory economic policy from the 80s and 90s for dummies" and just did that.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14458 on: Today at 05:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:09:12 pm
Gone totally over my head that

Just searched for it  :)
What's wrong with feeding beefburgers to swans?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14459 on: Today at 06:06:26 pm »
Its ok everyone, Kami-Kwasi is going to tell us how the government is going to fund its tax giveaway on 23rd November, so only another 2 months to go  :butt
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14460 on: Today at 06:12:07 pm »
Really good this:

Labour conference votes to put pledge to introduce PR in manifesto - despite Starmer already ruling it out

The proportional representation motion has been carried.

Quote
There is quite loud cheering  even though Keir Starmer has said he will ignore the vote, and not include PR in the Labour manifesto.

The motion says:

    Labour must make a commitment to introduce proportional representation for general elections in the next manifesto.

    During his first term in office the next Labour government must change the voting system for general elections to a form of PR.

    Labour should convene an open and inclusive process to decide the specific proprotional voting system it will introduce.

There is a long history of Labour leaders ignoring conference votes they dont like  even though conference is supposedly meant to be the supreme policy making body in the party.

But that does not mean votes of this kind are always pointless. Opinion on policy shifts over time, and at the very least this makes the case for PR harder to ignore.

As my colleague Jessica Elgot has pointed out (see 8.19am), the Labour manifesto could include some ambiguous waffle that does not commit the party to PR  but that could keep open the option of a move in that direction were Starmer to change his mind.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14461 on: Today at 06:23:23 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:06:26 pm
Its ok everyone, Kami-Kwasi is going to tell us how the government is going to fund its tax giveaway on 23rd November, so only another 2 months to go  :butt

Enough time to abolish the OBR.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14462 on: Today at 06:24:01 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/sep/26/we-are-angry-green-groups-react-to-truss-plans-to-scrap-regulations

It's 2022 man, global information access in the palm of your hand: quality control level, regulations, air, water quality indexes are basically USPs (unique selling point) for a country's products. A housewife in Vietnam will be checking the label to see where it's made, in which countries it passes the QC so that it can be exported to...

You've got these Tory simpletons working to a 19th century model where that instant information universe doesn't exist, and the consumer only accesses the final product. You'll lose export competitiveness just by hinting you'll lower standards, much less if you go through with it. Not to mention the risk for reduced air, water quality, increased risk of diseases for those who actually live there.

You've got to adapt to what's the reality now. You read this thread, and there could be loads on here, whose level of financial literacy wouldn't be what it is now if these issues were discussed 30 years ago simply due to a lack of access to that education. It's great to see, as long as it's backed up by relevant action.

 

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14463 on: Today at 06:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:12:07 pm
Really good this:

Labour conference votes to put pledge to introduce PR in manifesto - despite Starmer already ruling it out

The proportional representation motion has been carried.
Be interesting to hear what the left wing SCG MPs have to say. last thing Labour need is for this to be part of the Manifesto and then hearing all the howls from the left over it making a left wing government impossible in the future.
Still think it's a bad idea. be a even worse idea if we haven't learnt from the EU referendum by not having a opportunity to reconsider in the future.
Labour could lose many votes on this.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14464 on: Today at 06:37:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:25:04 pm
Aren't most of them essentially working for a canadian owned company now :(

I think you might be referring to the (now) huge industry of farmed Atlantic salmon. Scotland, along with Canada, Chile and the U.S, produce tonnes of the stuff, and its been reported that its now the worlds most popular fish, overtaking tuna.

The two big players are Mowi and Cooke Aquaculture and between them theyve made huge fortunes; John Fredriksen owns a £200 million gated mansion in Chelsea, but surrendered his Norwegian citizenship to become a tax exile. Both companies use open cage farming methods, which destroy local wildlife habitat, and severely impact on the health and viability of wild Atlantic salmon, which are in drastic decline, in addition to containing high levels of chemicals dangerous to public health. On top of that, the feed for these farmed fish is hoovered up in such huge quantities that other wildlife dependent on it are suffering because of the overfishing.

(A recently published book; Salmon Wars- the dark underbelly of our favorite [sic] fish is an excellent read for anyone still eating farmed salmon; I honestly wouldnt feed it to the cat - if I had one.)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14465 on: Today at 06:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:12:07 pm
Really good this:

Labour conference votes to put pledge to introduce PR in manifesto - despite Starmer already ruling it out

The proportional representation motion has been carried.

It's getting Starmer to enact it though.

Labour had committed to this in the 90s but won so big in 1997 they decided they didn't need to change the voting system.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14466 on: Today at 06:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:37:51 pm
I think you might be referring to the (now) huge industry of farmed Atlantic salmon. Scotland, along with Canada, Chile and the U.S, produce tonnes of the stuff, and its been reported that its now the worlds most popular fish, overtaking tuna.

The two big players are Mowi and Cooke Aquaculture and between them theyve made huge fortunes; John Fredriksen owns a £200 million gated mansion in Chelsea, but surrendered his Norwegian citizenship to become a tax exile. Both companies use open cage farming methods, which destroy local wildlife habitat, and severely impact on the health and viability of wild Atlantic salmon, which are in drastic decline, in addition to containing high levels of chemicals dangerous to public health. On top of that, the feed for these farmed fish is hoovered up in such huge quantities that other wildlife dependent on it are suffering because of the overfishing.

(A recently published book; Salmon Wars- the dark underbelly of our favorite [sic] fish is an excellent read for anyone still eating farmed salmon; I honestly wouldnt feed it to the cat - if I had one.)

I've seen the salmon farms on the west coast of Scotland up close, and they are horrific. I don't really have any sympathy for those guys, Brexit supporting or not.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14467 on: Today at 06:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:12:07 pm
Really good this:

Labour conference votes to put pledge to introduce PR in manifesto - despite Starmer already ruling it out

The proportional representation motion has been carried.

Yeah it's only good if Starmer doesn't ignore it like he has suggested he will.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14468 on: Today at 06:51:36 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:28:37 pm
Be interesting to hear what the left wing SCG MPs have to say. last thing Labour need is for this to be part of the Manifesto and then hearing all the howls from the left over it making a left wing government impossible in the future.
Still think it's a bad idea. be a even worse idea if we haven't learnt from the EU referendum by not having a opportunity to reconsider in the future.
Labour could lose many votes on this.

From where? It's usually New Labour types and safe seaters who don't want to change the electoral system (obviously the Tories don't). We've been nothing near a left wing government for 50 odd years anyway.

The problem is FPTP gives the Right a hold over the Labour Party because they can use the excuse that it's the only way to get a non-Tory government and as Mandelson said the left or working class have nowhere else to go. Under PR you could have a Socialist Party that might get 10-15% of the vote and therefore seats, proper representation and they could work more with a New Labour party or a Green Party or Lib Dems in a coalition if needed, rather than just sidelined completely in a centrist Labour government.

It's not perfect but FPTP is completely broken and only works for Westmnster elites. The Lords needs to become an elected second chamber as well because it's just a way for the Tories to stick a load of cronies in now (and New Labour did the same).

Besides the main reason is to keep the Tories out. Otherwise Labour will get 1 or 2 terms and then the Tories will get back in and overturn everything Labour did and enrich the super rich again and make the rest poorer.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14469 on: Today at 06:55:42 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:28:37 pm
Be interesting to hear what the left wing SCG MPs have to say. last thing Labour need is for this to be part of the Manifesto and then hearing all the howls from the left over it making a left wing government impossible in the future.
Still think it's a bad idea. be a even worse idea if we haven't learnt from the EU referendum by not having a opportunity to reconsider in the future.
Labour could lose many votes on this.
If it wasn't for those darned Lefties eh?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14470 on: Today at 06:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:37:51 pm
I think you might be referring to the (now) huge industry of farmed Atlantic salmon. Scotland, along with Canada, Chile and the U.S, produce tonnes of the stuff, and its been reported that its now the worlds most popular fish, overtaking tuna.

The two big players are Mowi and Cooke Aquaculture and between them theyve made huge fortunes; John Fredriksen owns a £200 million gated mansion in Chelsea, but surrendered his Norwegian citizenship to become a tax exile. Both companies use open cage farming methods, which destroy local wildlife habitat, and severely impact on the health and viability of wild Atlantic salmon, which are in drastic decline, in addition to containing high levels of chemicals dangerous to public health. On top of that, the feed for these farmed fish is hoovered up in such huge quantities that other wildlife dependent on it are suffering because of the overfishing.

(A recently published book; Salmon Wars- the dark underbelly of our favorite [sic] fish is an excellent read for anyone still eating farmed salmon; I honestly wouldnt feed it to the cat - if I had one.)

No, thinking more of the langoustine and other shellfish .
To answer the question posted earlier too, I think a very small number of people basically control the business in Scotland.  I'm sure they are having fun with the £ now, but brexit and the transport issues we've been having have made it really tough for them. 
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14471 on: Today at 06:57:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:56:36 pm
No, thinking more of the langoustine and other shellfish .
To answer the question posted earlier too, I think a very small number of people basically control the business in Scotland.  I'm sure they are having fun with the £ now, but brexit and the transport issues we've been having have made it really tough for them.
Langoustine.........that's Tory for Dublin Bay prawn isn't it?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14472 on: Today at 07:09:47 pm »
This is really going to fuck my plans up (and many others).   Ive made plenty of bad choices in my life (drink, drugs etc),  finally got myself on the right path at aged 51.  Got a good deposit and a good income but with a not very good credit score.  Was about to enter the process of buying a small house or flat.   All the products being pulled and no doubt they will tighten the lending criteria.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14473 on: Today at 07:16:51 pm »
Wonder how my energy provider would respond if I told them to disconnect my gas?  I can afford an energy hike but a part of me wants to tell them to shove it just on principle.

I only use gas for heating and hot water. My place is pretty energy efficient, so I'm thinking I could squeak by. I've certainly lived in colder places than this. Might be good practice for when I'm a pensioner too!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14474 on: Today at 07:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:51:36 pm
From where? It's usually New Labour types and safe seaters who don't want to change the electoral system (obviously the Tories don't). We've been nothing near a left wing government for 50 odd years anyway.

The problem is FPTP gives the Right a hold over the Labour Party because they can use the excuse that it's the only way to get a non-Tory government and as Mandelson said the left or working class have nowhere else to go. Under PR you could have a Socialist Party that might get 10-15% of the vote and therefore seats, proper representation and they could work more with a New Labour party or a Green Party or Lib Dems in a coalition if needed, rather than just sidelined completely in a centrist Labour government.

It's not perfect but FPTP is completely broken and only works for Westmnster elites. The Lords needs to become an elected second chamber as well because it's just a way for the Tories to stick a load of cronies in now (and New Labour did the same).

Besides the main reason is to keep the Tories out. Otherwise Labour will get 1 or 2 terms and then the Tories will get back in and overturn everything Labour did and enrich the super rich again and make the rest poorer.
There is no such thing as centerist Labour government, you pick a side and you move away from the center so it's center left.
PR will only be good for Labour if they are willing to form coalitions. there is no chance of a left wing run Labour party forming coalitions with anyone.
I haven't got a problem with people wanting PR to keep out extreme Tory governments, they understand the consequences of PR.
I would assume anyone who calls the Labour party today centerists would be totally opposed to be PR.  the center left of the Labour party might actually co-operate with other partys to make PR coalitions work.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14475 on: Today at 07:24:05 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:09:47 pm
This is really going to fuck my plans up (and many others).   Ive made plenty of bad choices in my life (drink, drugs etc),  finally got myself on the right path at aged 51.  Got a good deposit and a good income but with a not very good credit score.  Was about to enter the process of buying a small house or flat.   All the products being pulled and no doubt they will tighten the lending criteria.

You've just been Kwasied
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14476 on: Today at 07:26:16 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:09:47 pm
This is really going to fuck my plans up (and many others).   Ive made plenty of bad choices in my life (drink, drugs etc),  finally got myself on the right path at aged 51.  Got a good deposit and a good income but with a not very good credit score.  Was about to enter the process of buying a small house or flat.   All the products being pulled and no doubt they will tighten the lending criteria.
Sounds like you've had a rough time of things lad, good to hear you've turned yourself around 👍
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14477 on: Today at 07:29:37 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:09:47 pm
This is really going to fuck my plans up (and many others).   Ive made plenty of bad choices in my life (drink, drugs etc),  finally got myself on the right path at aged 51.  Got a good deposit and a good income but with a not very good credit score.  Was about to enter the process of buying a small house or flat.   All the products being pulled and no doubt they will tighten the lending criteria.

I suspect they might tighten up the criteria in terms of income to loan ratio more than anything else, but just keep stacking, youve got a decent deposit and thats half the battle these days. And if your lucky you might end up in a sweet spot of no Stamp Duty and falling house prices if rates get anywhere as high as they are predicting.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14478 on: Today at 07:30:12 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:17:33 pm

Why do you think those on the left would oppose PR. Im considered the left or hard left by RAWKites from Allerton, but want PR.
A sampled size of one doesn't disprove your claim, but just curious
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14479 on: Today at 07:31:08 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:09:47 pm
This is really going to fuck my plans up (and many others).   Ive made plenty of bad choices in my life (drink, drugs etc),  finally got myself on the right path at aged 51.  Got a good deposit and a good income but with a not very good credit score.  Was about to enter the process of buying a small house or flat.   All the products being pulled and no doubt they will tighten the lending criteria.
Well, maybe theres a positive?

If house prices crash, you will be one to benefit from increased affordability .
