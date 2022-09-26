

Up until this clusterfuck and the circus of Bozo's government before it, there didn't, on the face of it, seem that much difference in the wider/core economic policies of the Tories, Labour and the LDs. Labour and the LD's wanted to soften the edges, but it was still a corporate-capitalist agenda overall (low taxation overall; a shift from direct/progressive taxation to indirect/regressive; low-scope public services; retaining/expanding the use of private companies in the provision of those public services; low-regulation financial services sector; politically powerful corporations dictating policy; weak anti-tax dodging legislation and tacit acceptance of the 'UK spider's web' financial cesspit; oppressive anti-trade union laws)



If they're all following broadly the same economic hymn sheet, then people will look at other criteria when choosing who to vote for.



Sadly, there's the right-wing propaganda rags shouting incessantly about how the immigrants/Brussels bureaucrats/liberal wokeists/trade unions/benefit scroungers are the ones to blame for everyone's lives being a bit shitty. And such is the fuckwittery of the 'great British public' that there's plenty of soft c*nts who fall for this crap.



Whilst we may not agree on how closely aligned the economic policies are I do broadly agree that they were similar enough to be at least spun that way and yes, that means people have to consider other factors.The thrust of it for me is that with the breakdown of unions and the spirit of community generally waning that the "traditional" working class has been lost in a way (or maybe the spirit of it has) and the "new" working class are more susceptible to the spin of the RWM and look for people to blame so blame those around them/immigrants/etc rather than what would have happened before where the values of unions and the like would lead to them looking to improve the lot for all rather than just looking out for themselves.This leads to the Tory line of thinking and so we have things like Brexit and the RedwallI wonder also if the values of the traditional working class which were then imparted on their children leading to a generation who were better educated (due to the value placed on good work ethic and being capable to making their own judgements rather than being ignorant and needing a red top to tell them what to think) and so more likely to go to uni has almost stripped out that strata and moved families into being effectively middle class thus leaving only those who were disadvantaged and not as educated to be the working class?These are broad strokes of course so won't account for all but it does seem to line up also with the movement of people from small towns to cities etc