Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 357 358 359 360 361 [362]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 477900 times)

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,279
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14440 on: Today at 04:58:41 pm »
Arent there more important things to worry about, lads?
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,922
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14441 on: Today at 05:00:06 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 04:50:11 pm
This is what I see as one of the stumbling blocks is that the "traditional" working class, for whom Labour was created, no longer exist - or at least not in the same numbers - and the "new" working class do not share the same values however people still expect them to be a homogenous grouping who will share the will for Labour to win.

Most who you find in the "new" working class seem, to me, to care more about culture/social issues and by care about them I mean want society to have the same attitudes as 30 years ago which is what drives them to the Tories rather than caring about the economic arse fucking that they, and everyone else (barring the 0.1%) are getting.


Up until this clusterfuck and the circus of Bozo's government before it, there didn't, on the face of it, seem that much difference in the wider/core economic policies of the Tories, Labour and the LDs. Labour and the LD's wanted to soften the edges, but it was still a corporate-capitalist agenda overall (low taxation overall; a shift from direct/progressive taxation to indirect/regressive; low-scope public services; retaining/expanding the use of private companies in the provision of those public services; low-regulation financial services sector; politically powerful corporations dictating policy; weak anti-tax dodging legislation and tacit acceptance of the 'UK spider's web' financial cesspit; oppressive anti-trade union laws)

If they're all following broadly the same economic hymn sheet, then people will look at other criteria when choosing who to vote for.

Sadly, there's the right-wing propaganda rags shouting incessantly about how the immigrants/Brussels bureaucrats/liberal wokeists/trade unions/benefit scroungers are the ones to blame for everyone's lives being a bit shitty. And such is the fuckwittery of the 'great British public' that there's plenty of soft c*nts who fall for this crap.

There are some very loud
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,922
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14442 on: Today at 05:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:57:35 pm
The problem with Corbyn was that he was unfit to be PM. Of course, this was true of Johnson too. So, for many voters, they were stuck between a rock and hard place. If I lived in the UK at the time, I would voted for the best option to beat the local Tory candidate. This would have included any Labour MP. I would have hoped (but not trusted) that in the event of a Labour victory that there would have been enough guardrails in place to curtain Corbyn's worst instincts. Though, I expect that Corbyn would have not have provided any support for Ukraine. So, anyone who felt they could not 'endorse' Corbyn were not wrong. I mean, he was - in his own way(s) - as bad a prospective PM as Johnson. The big difference being that there would have been a Labour Government. But, as in the Ukraine example (and Brexit), Corbyn would have been terrible.

But all this is old ground. None of us are going to change each other's minds here.


Being serious, he was shite as a leader and would likely have made a pretty woeful PM. But, as you say, there would have been enough people in a Labour government to have kept him on enough a leash over the big stuff.

the most important thing, though, is that there would have been a Labour government. Which meant not a Tory government. And a fairly radicalish agenda (although the 2017 manifesto was quite timid, and the 2019 was changed every few hours as another gimmick was thrown thrown in out of desperation)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,170
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14443 on: Today at 05:04:45 pm »
I thought it was Spitting Image that first came up with Keith?

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,922
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14444 on: Today at 05:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:04:45 pm
I thought it was Spitting Image that first came up with Keith?




Remember when Naby was Keith?

Baby Keith?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,170
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14445 on: Today at 05:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:04:13 pm

Being serious, he was shite as a leader and would likely have made a pretty woeful PM. But, as you say, there would have been enough people in a Labour government to have kept him on enough a leash over the big stuff.

the most important thing, though, is that there would have been a Labour government. Which meant not a Tory government. And a fairly radicalish agenda (although the 2017 manifesto was quite timid, and the 2019 was changed every few hours as another gimmick was thrown thrown in out of desperation)

I am really not sure about that. The PLP couldn't even force him out after he lost a confidence vote. He would have needed his own inner circle to turn on him to keep him under control.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,170
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14446 on: Today at 05:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:05:32 pm

Remember when Naby was Keith?

Baby Keith?

I remember being told to pretend my name was Keith. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,897
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14447 on: Today at 05:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:26:32 pm
Peter Baxendale-Thomas?

Gone totally over my head that

Just searched for it  :)
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 853
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14448 on: Today at 05:09:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:00:06 pm

Up until this clusterfuck and the circus of Bozo's government before it, there didn't, on the face of it, seem that much difference in the wider/core economic policies of the Tories, Labour and the LDs. Labour and the LD's wanted to soften the edges, but it was still a corporate-capitalist agenda overall (low taxation overall; a shift from direct/progressive taxation to indirect/regressive; low-scope public services; retaining/expanding the use of private companies in the provision of those public services; low-regulation financial services sector; politically powerful corporations dictating policy; weak anti-tax dodging legislation and tacit acceptance of the 'UK spider's web' financial cesspit; oppressive anti-trade union laws)

If they're all following broadly the same economic hymn sheet, then people will look at other criteria when choosing who to vote for.

Sadly, there's the right-wing propaganda rags shouting incessantly about how the immigrants/Brussels bureaucrats/liberal wokeists/trade unions/benefit scroungers are the ones to blame for everyone's lives being a bit shitty. And such is the fuckwittery of the 'great British public' that there's plenty of soft c*nts who fall for this crap.

There are some very loud

Whilst we may not agree on how closely aligned the economic policies are I do broadly agree that they were similar enough to be at least spun that way and yes, that means people have to consider other factors.

The thrust of it for me is that with the breakdown of unions and the spirit of community generally waning that the "traditional" working class has been lost in a way (or maybe the spirit of it has) and the "new" working class are more susceptible to the spin of the RWM and look for people to blame so blame those around them/immigrants/etc rather than what would have happened before where the values of unions and the like would lead to them looking to improve the lot for all rather than just looking out for themselves.

This leads to the Tory line of thinking and so we have things like Brexit and the Redwall

I wonder also if the values of the traditional working class which were then imparted on their children leading to a generation who were better educated (due to the value placed on good work ethic and being capable to making their own judgements rather than being ignorant and needing a red top to tell them what to think) and so more likely to go to uni has almost stripped out that strata and moved families into being effectively middle class thus leaving only those who were disadvantaged and not as educated to be the working class?

These are broad strokes of course so won't account for all but it does seem to line up also with the movement of people from small towns to cities etc
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,922
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14449 on: Today at 05:12:55 pm »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14450 on: Today at 05:17:17 pm »
Few mortgage providers already suspending products for new customers, aka revising mortgage rates higher.

Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,237
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14451 on: Today at 05:17:40 pm »
I suspect that when we thought the austerity measures in the 2010s were bad, we will be in for a rude shock when we see the cuts coming in the autumn budget.

Huge, swingeing cuts coming in a manner not seen in my adult lifetime .

Oh joys
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,922
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14452 on: Today at 05:22:01 pm »
Let's not lose sight of the fact that if the Government had chosen to windfall-tax the estimated £170bn in excess profits forecast to be trousered by energy companies, there would have been far less fiscal pressure on the UK's system.

Truss and her government made the political choice to let the energy companies pocket that.

 
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 853
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14453 on: Today at 05:27:48 pm »
It is shocking not to have - even a 5% levy on those profits would have generated £8.5b which, whilst not much, is £130 per person in the UK (based on roughly 70m people) or £304 per household (based on ONS figure of 28m households).

Now this isn't a huge amount but it is a level that the energy companies would barely miss and almost doubles the credit each household receives from October onwards.

Not very ambitious but if you doubled to 10% that would be £608 which is near enough 25% of the energy cap and that is where it might actually start to help people...not that helping people was at the forefront of their minds
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,856
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14454 on: Today at 05:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:22:01 pm
Let's not lose sight of the fact that if the Government had chosen to windfall-tax the estimated £170bn in excess profits forecast to be trousered by energy companies, there would have been far less fiscal pressure on the UK's system.

Truss and her government made the political choice to let the energy companies pocket that.

 

The thing is - with the energy crisis and the massive, massive investment there - obviously it needed to be paid for - but really that didn't spook markets etc, it did a bit but also its just clearly neccessary.

These fucking mad tax giveaways are what's given the game away. So obvious to everyone that Britain does not have a competent government.

It's such a fucking weird way of incentivising growth. Keep more of you have = "I'm quite comfortable here, oh great with this tax break I'm even more comfortable. Cheers lads". If they're religiously attached to tax cuts for the rich - why not tie it to growth the other way - "our plan is to grow the economy, once the economy grows by 2.5% we'll cut your taxes", sooner you invest sooner you get your ill gotten gains back...
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,922
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14455 on: Today at 05:34:56 pm »
Quote
British lenders Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society on Monday temporarily withdrew their mortgage ranges for new customers because of the volatility in sterling funding markets, according to emails sent to brokers.

https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/uks-virgin-money-skipton-temporarily-withdraw-mortgage-products-emails-to-brokers


Quote
UK lender Halifax pulls mortgages with fees in response to market turmoil

https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-lender-halifax-pulls-mortgages-with-fees-response-market-turmoil-2022-09-26/



Bring it on!! Turmoil and collapse is the only way to end this nightmare of a government.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,684
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14456 on: Today at 05:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:22:01 pm
Let's not lose sight of the fact that if the Government had chosen to windfall-tax the estimated £170bn in excess profits forecast to be trousered by energy companies, there would have been far less fiscal pressure on the UK's system.

Truss and her government made the political choice to let the energy companies pocket that.

 

And with the pound going down, those profits will only go up further.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,170
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14457 on: Today at 05:51:20 pm »
It's like Truss and Keith read a book called "Tory economic policy from the 80s and 90s for dummies" and just did that.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,212
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14458 on: Today at 05:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:09:12 pm
Gone totally over my head that

Just searched for it  :)
What's wrong with feeding beefburgers to swans?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 357 358 359 360 361 [362]   Go Up
« previous next »
 