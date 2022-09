Ditto.



I honestly can’t see that it’s fanciful or conspiracy theory to suggest that the Tory paymasters are already resigned to losing the next election. If I’m right, everything we’re witnessing makes sense - a stooge and her cronies in no.10, the wealthy making hay for a limited period, then hand the whole mess over to Labour.



Looking at these “Action Zones/Freeports” they are proposing, it is akin to dividing up the country into colonial assets. Instead of the East India Company or Hudson Bay Co we seem to be heading for large swathes of the country run by “corporate investment companies” who will be unhampered by planning regulations or labour protection laws, and who will get to extract as much loot as they can without being taxed. I can see why the RSPB are outraged, and why the far right are trying to take over organisations like the National Trust who might object to fracking or strip mining.